BLOOMINGTON — With the best in the Big Twelve Conference in attendance, the Danville High School girls track team made its own impact.
The Vikings finished in a tie for sixth in the Indoor Big 12 Conference Championship with some top finishes.
Hallee Thomas took second in the 60 meter hurdles (9.24 seconds), the 400 (1:03.76) and the pole vault (10 feet) for Danville, while Latorra Baker was third in the 60 (8.33) and fifth in the 200 (27.77), Lynae Ward was fourth in the triple jump (31-6) and Allison Thompson was fourth in the 3,200 run (13:24).
Tonight, the boys team will take part in the boys Indoor Big 12 Conference Championship.
