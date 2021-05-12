URBANA — The Danville girls soccer team got their second win of the season on Wednesday with a 7-1 win over Urbana University High.
Lily Kelly had two goals and a assist for the Lady Vikings, while Ava Towne had a goal and two assists, Lexi Ellis, Hannah Garnica, Kedzie Griffin and Josie Hotsinpiller each had one goal, Natalie Porter had two assists and Sophie Foley had one assist.
The Lady Vikings are 2-5 and will return to Big 12 action today against Normal West.
Westville 4, BHRA 3
BISMARCK — Gage Lange hit a RBI double in the sixth inning to break a 3-3 tie and clinched the win for the Tigers.
Drew Wichtowski and Cade Schaumburg each had one RBI for Westville, while Schaumburg got the win with three strikeouts in six innings, while Ethan McMasters had two strikeouts in the seventh for the save.
Eric Watson had two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Rance Bryant and Anthony Jordan each had two hits.
The Tigers were coming off a 7-2 loss to Paris on Tuesday. Bryce Burnett and Landen Haurez each had a RBI for Westville in the loss.
The Blue Devils defeated Hoopeston Area 8-2 on Tuesday. Trenton Spicer had two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Bryant, Dawson Dodd, Jordan, Drake Nelson and Weston Strawser each had one RBI, Tuff Elson had three hits, Brody Sexton added two hits and Bryant had 10 strikeouts on the mound.
Salt Fork 10, PBL 7
PAXTON — The Storm scored seven runs in the seventh to get the win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
Zach Gritten had two hits and three RBIs for Salt Fork, while Blake Norton ahd two hits with two RBIs including the game-winning RBI and Hayden Prunkard had two RBIs.
The Storm was coming off a 8-6 loss to Oakwood on Tuesday.
Norton had two hits and a RBI for the Storm, while Prunkard, Aaron Dean and Blake Hettsmansberger each had one RBI.
Koby Fletcher had two RBIs for the Comets, while Isaiah Ruch, Josh Young and Dylan Bensyl each had one RBI and Brody Taflinger and Griffin Trees each had two hits.
Centennial 11, Danville 1
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville baseball team found themselves down 7-0 after the second inning and could not recover as they lost 11-1 on Tuesday.
Harden Knapp had three hits for the Vikings and Dylan Brown scored the lone run.
Terre Haute South 7, Covington 2
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, but could not hold on as they lost to Terre Haute South 7-2 on Tuesday.
Aidan Holmes had a RBI for the Trojans, while Dane Gerling had two hits.
Westville 4, BHRA 2
WESTVILLE — Abby Sabalaskey had 12 strikeouts on the mound and had three hits and a RBI as the Tigers beat the Blue Devils.
Ariel Clarkston and Desi Darnell each had an RBI for Westville.
Alyvia Jackson had a home run for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Aniston Myers had an RBI.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 12-2 win over Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
Alyvia Jackson had three hits with a home run for the Blue Devils, while Ella Myers had three singles and Gada Bryant and Natalie Clapp each had two hits.
Laynee Dickison had seven strikeouts to get the win for BHRA, who are 5-3.
Ali Watson had a home run and Emma Glotzbach had two hits for Hoopeston Area.
Geo-RF 18, Oakwood 3
MUNCIE — The Buffaloies had 14 hits as they beat the Comets in four innings.
Lilli Hutson had three hits and five RBIs for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Trinity Collins had four hits with a home run and four RBIs, Maddelyn Roach had three hits and two RBIs, Claire Renaker had two RBIs and winning pitcher Makaelyn Lagacy had an RBI along with her nine strikeouts on the mound.
Savannah Nevitt and Tiffany Paris each hit solo home runs for Oakwood, while Alaina Rothwell had an RBI.
The Buffaloes were coming off a 10-6 win on Tuesday. Bailee Whittaker had three hits with a home run and three RBIs for the Buffaloes, while Lilli Hudson had three hits and three RBIs, Trinity Collins had two hits and two RBIs and J’Lynn Waltz had two hits and a RBI.
The Comets were coming off a 15-14 loss to Champaign Central. Rothwell had a grand slam in the sixth for the Comets, while Paris had a home run, Ashlynn Pinnick and Audrey Schnaus each had three hits, while Nevitt, Rothwell, Alyssa McCoy and Karsen Rupp each had two hits.
Normal 29, Danville 13
TILTON — The Danville softball team had a 8-4 lead after the first inning, but could not keep up against Normal Community as they lost 29-13 on Tuesday in Big 12 play.
Karli Johnson had a grand slam for the Vikings, while Emmalee Trover had four RBIs, Madison Gagnon had tow hits and two RBIs and Saige Keller had a RBI.
Salt Fork swept in DH
CASEY — The Salt Fork softball team lost twice to Casey-Westfield on Tuesday in a doubleheader.
The Storm lost the first game 13-3 as Macie Russell had three hits and a RBI, Kendall Cooley had two RBIs, Kendyl Hurt had three hits and Mackenzie Russell had two hits.
In the second game, Mackenzie Russell had two hits and a RBI, Karlie Cain had a RBI and Hurt had two hits as the Storm lost 10-2.
North Vermillion 8, Riverton Parke 4
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Falcons scored six runs in the sixth as they beat the Panthers.
Ava Martin had two RBIs for North Vermillion, while Bailee Starkey had two hits and a RBI, Jenna Bailey and Tera Thompson each had a RBI and Cami Pearman added two hits. Emily Fitzwater had eight strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
The Falcons rebounded from a 4-3 loss on Tuesday to Terre Haute South. Martin had three hits and two RBIs for the Falcons, while Fitzwater had two hits and a RBI and McKenzie Crowder had two hits.
Mustangs win Bi-County
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys golf team edged out Covington to win the Bi-County Tournament on Tuesday at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Jacob Keeling led the Mustangs with a 93, while Matt York had a 94 and Nathan Summers and Cody Linville each had a 101 for a team score of 389.
Nolan Potter won medalist honors for Covington with a score of 73 as the Trojans scored 393. Isaiah McCarty had a 97, William Royce had a 107 and Jacob Holycross added a 116.
Seeger was third at 413 with Dalton Snoeberger leading the way with a 90. Attica was fourth at 481.
Potter, Snoeberger, Keeling, York and McCarty were named to the All Bi-County Team.
Fountain Central 3, N. Montgomery 2
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had singles wins as the Mustangs beat North Montgomery for the first time since 2005.
Tyler Bowling and Marylee Muniz teamed up to get a doubles win for Fountain Central, who beat South Putnam 5-0 on Tuesday.
Danville third in Invite
DANVILLE — The Vikings hosted Champaign Central and Normal West and took third in the meet.
Eric Turner won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.54, while Joe Irons took discus at 37.49 meters.
Keyshon Gray was second in the 400 (58.11), while Matthew McQuown was second in the shot put (13.01), Matthew Thomas was second in the pole vault (3.20), Ryan Vredenburgh was second in the 3,200 (12:22.74) and Davari Boyd was third in the long jump (5.94). Also the 800 relay team of Jacob Spearman, Telito Brigham, Isaiah Odomes and Cameron Gray was second at 1:48.87.
Danville sixth in Invite
BLOOMINGTON — Halle Thomas won two events as the Vikings took sixth at the Bloomington Girls Gold Invitational.
Thomas won the 100 hurdles (14.72) and the 300 hurdles (46.14), which were both personal bests. Lynae Ward was third in the triple jump (29 feet, 7 inches), while Thomas was fourth in the pole vault (10-0)and Karena Mayfield was fifth in the shot put (8.92).
Salt Fork sweeps own invite
CATLIN — Both the Salt Fork boys and girls teams each won team titles in the second Salt Fork Invite on Tuesday.
Ben Jessup won the discus (36.67) for the Storm boys, while Lane Tate was second in the shot put (12.22), Ethan McLain was second in the 200 (23.87) and long jump (5.82 meters), Aidan Skinner was second in the 1,600 (5:32.72) and third in the 3,200 (11:38), Brysen Vasquez was third in the 400 (56.98) and Jacob DePratt was third in the 300.
The 400 relay team of Jessup, Nathan Kirby, McLain and Tate Johnson won in 45.34, while the same group won the 800 relay in 1:36.90
Karson Lewsader won the high jump for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville (1.83)
In the girls meet, Gracie Jessup won the 200 (27.46), 100 hurdles (15.08), 300 hurdles (48.62) and long jump (4.99) for the Storm, while Katelyn Lang won the 100 (13.15), Brynlee Keeran won the triple jump (10.42), Olivia Birge won the shot put (11.24) and was second in the discus (36.59).
Westville was fourth with the 400 team of Savanna Tyler, Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Jaitlyn White won in 55.25 and the 1,600 team of Hutchins, Makenna Greenlee, Tyler and Madison Wilson won in 4:55.82. Tyler was also third in the 400 (1:07.27)
BHRA girls win quad meet
HOOPESTON — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls track team beat out the rest in a meet held by Hoopeston Area on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils had wins from Alexa Ball in the 400 meter dash (1:09.96), Montana Reitsma won the 3,200 (15:59.23), Aubrey Peterson won the 300 hurdles (55.08) and Audrey Taylor won the shot put (8.65 meters).
Where BHRA really delivered was relays, where the 400 team of Vivi Ruffo, Gabby Moreman, Rylee Dubois and Amber-Christine Reed won in 57.44, the 800 team of Peters, Moreman, Ruffo and Reed won in 2:02.71, the 1,600 team of Ball, Dubois, Reed and Moreman won in 5:02.40 and the 3,200 team of Addi Thomas, Dubois, Isabella Martinez and Ellyanna Hedgecock won in 12:19.
Bre Crose won the 100 (12.88), 200 (27.69) and 100 hurdles (17.36) for the Cornjerkers, who was third, while Adasyn Jones won the long jump (4.50) and Kylie Brown won the discus (24.84).
Schlarman Academy took fourth with Mia Martinez winning the triple jump (9.13) and Tannah Ceader taking third in the 400 (1:17.40). Olivia Logue took fourth in the 800 (3:27.98) for Armstrong-Potomac.
In the boys meet, BHRA took second to Iroquois West. Emerson Thorlton won the 1,600 (5:02.49), while Eli Mojonnier took the 3,200 (9:54.90), Ayden Ingram won the high jump (1.57) and the triple jump (9.91) and Murphy McCool was second in the 400 (53.55) and third in the 100 (11.9). The 800 relay team of Nick Garmon, Leighton Meeker, McCool and Logan Hughes) won in 1:45.18.
Hoopeston Area was third with Justin Jones winning the 100 (11.60) while Chris Catron won the shot put (12.23) and was second in discus (32.65), JJ Torres-Mendez was second in the 200 (25.82) and 300 hurdles (51.11) and Wyitt Wagers was second in the long jump (5.08) and triple jump (8.75).
Christopher Brown won the 200 (25.13) and discus (35.53) and was second in the 100 (11.63) for Schlarman Academy, while Jamaal Taylor won the 300 hurdles (47.12). Adrian Flores was second in the 3,200 (15:14) for Armstrong-Potomac, while Ethan Raab was third in the 800 (2:27.65).
Burton wins OVC Player of the Year
CHARLESTON — Danville native and Eastern Illinois University shortstop Megan Burton was named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year on Wednesday.
Burton, a former Commercial-News Softball Player of the Year, led the OVC with a program-record 18 home runs with a .324 average. She ended the season ninth in the NCAA in home runs. She also took second in the OVC with 43 runs scored and 46 RBIs along with 16 stolen bases.
She is the first Panther to win Player of the Year honors and it was her second career team honors after being named to the OVC second team in 2019.
McCoy continues to improve
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Danville Area Community College golfer Mackenzie McCoy continues to improve in the NJCAA Women’s Golf Championships.
McCoy shot a 83 on Wednesday, which was two shots better than her second round score of 85 and is in a tie for 41st with a score of 259.
The tournament will conclude today.
