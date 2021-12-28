DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team had a trip scheduled to Charleston for the Charleston Holiday Tournament.
But because of Covid protocols, the Vikings had to take themselves out of the tournament.
The Vikings are set to next play on Jan. 8, when they will take on Peoria High in Big 12 Conference action.
Salt Fork 47, Oakwood 31
BISMARCK — Freshman Alexa Jamison scored 17 of her game-high 22 in the first half as the Salt Fork Storm defeated the Oakwood Comets 47-31 at the BSN Classic.
Joining Jamison in double figures for the Storm was junior Karlie Cain, who finished with 17 points including knocking down four 3-pointers in the contest.
Karsen Rupp and Ashlynn Pinnick, both seniors, shared team-high honors for Oakwood with 10 points each.
A-P 42, Cissna Park 22
BISMARCK — Kyla Bullington had 19 points as the Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team beat Cissna Park 42-22 at the BSN Girls Classic.
Mattie Kennel had nine points for the Trojans, while Faith Cline had seven and Denley Heller added five points.
Unity 38, BHRA 23
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team could not get past Unity on Monday at the BSN Classic 38-23.
Sophia Rome had 12 points for the Blue Devils, while Beth McMahon added seven points.
Unity 46, North Vermillion 34
BISMARCK — The North Vermillion girls basketball team lost 46-34 to Unity at the BSN Girls Classic.
Cami Pearman led the Falcons with 12 points, while Ava Martin had eight and Callie Naylor and Olivia Pearman each had four.
A-P 48, Villa Grove 21
BISMARCK — Junior Kyla Bullington scored a game-high 16 points as the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans raced past the Villa Grove Blue Devils at the BSN Classic at Bismarck.
Armstrong-Potomac outscored Villa Grove 15-2 in the second quarter to build a double-digit lead they the Trojans would never relinquish.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 49, Geo-RF 39
BROADLANDS — Salt Fork held Georgetown-Ridge Farm to just 10 second-half points as the Storm rallied for a 49-39 victory over the Buffaloes in BSN Classic contest at Heritage High School.
Senior guard Cale Steinbaugh had a game-high 25 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, but he managed just 8 in the second half after scoring 17 in the first 16 minutes.
Salt Fork, which converted 8-of-9 free throws in the fourth quarter, was led in scoring by Blake Norton with 17, while Garrett Taylor chipped in with 10.
A-P 60, Geo-RF 59
BROADLANDS — The Armstrong-Potomac boys basketball team got past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-59 at the BSN Boys Basketball Classic.
Luke Gordon had 22 points for the Trojans, while Brody Howard had 17 and Kollin Asbury added 14 points.
Cade Steinbaugh had 25 points for the Buffaloes, while Kaden Mingee had 19 and Cameron Steinbaugh added five points.
Salt Fork 53, IMSA 33
BROADLANDS — The Salt Fork boys basketball team defeated Illinois Math and Science 53-33 on Monday at the BSN Boys Classic.
Garrett Taylor had 23 points to lead the Storm, while Colden Earles had 16 and Blake Hettmansberger added four.
BHRA 62, Lexington 53
BISMARCK — Senior Ned Hill scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils to a 62-53 triumph over the Lexington Minutemen at the BSN Classic on Monday.
The Blue Devils also got 15 points from Brett Meidel and 13 from Braden Sackett. Bis-Henn/Ross-Al sealed the victory making 9-of-15 free throws in the fourth quarter.
Ben Peacock was the leading scorer for Lexington with 14 points.
