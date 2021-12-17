DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team hosted Champaign Central on Thursday in Big 12 Conference action.
The Vikings were only down 32-27 at halftime, but the Maroons outscored them 32-19 to win 64-46.
Nautika Conway had 20 points to lead Danville, while Soriah Gouard and Diamond Landfair each had nine points.
The Vikings will host Peoria Notre Dame today.
A-P 64, Schlarman 14
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball team got going early and did not let up as they won 64-14 over Schlarman Academy.
Kyla Bullington had 14 points to lead the Trojans, while Maddie Hutson and Cami Saltsgaver each had eight, Ali Morgan, Gracie Gordon and Denley Heller each had six and Carlyn Crozier added five.
Madi Bruens had eight points to lead the Hilltoppers, while MaKayla Blurton and Emma Myers each had three points.
Salt Fork 36, Milford 25
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took an early lead and held on to it for a 36-25 win over Milford on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison led the Storm with 20 points, while Macie Russell had nine and Karlie Cain added seven points.
Brynlee Wright had eight points, while Hunter Mowrey added seven points for the Bearcats.
Iroquois West 41, Geo-RF 31
GILMAN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team was down 27-15 at halftime and could not keep with Iroquois West in a 41-31 loss on Thursday.
Addi Spesard had 10 points for the Buffaloes, while Bryleigh Collom had seven and Kendall Roberts and Sydney Spesard each had five.
North Vermillion 45, Eminence 35
MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — Ava Martin had 20 points as the Falcons won on the road on Thursday.
Olivia Pearman had 13 points for North Vermillion while Callie Naylor added five points.
Milford 60, Westville 45
MILFORD — The Westville boys basketball team started the Watseka Holiday Tournament on Thursday with a 60-45 loss to Milford.
Cole Maxwell had 15 points for The Tigers, while Kamden Maddox had 13 points and Drew Wichtowski added eight points.
Adin Portwood had 24 points for the Bearcats, while Andrew White had 17, Nick Warren had eight and Will Teig added seven.
Iroquois West 56, Hoopeston Area 47
MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team fell to Iroquois West 56-47 on Thursday in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Ben Brown had 20 points for the Cornjerkers, while Nick Hofer had 13 points and Anthony Zamora and Owen Root each had seven points.
Fountain Central sweeps meets
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustang boys team beat Attica 131-80, while the girls team beat out Covington and Attica in a triangular meet.
In the boys meet, Riley Nelson won the 200 freestyle (1:58.91) and the 500 freestyle (6:05) for Fountain Central, while Chase Witsman won the 50 (23.50) an the 100 (57.71) freestyles, Ethan Mellady won the 100 butterfly (1:08.61) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.07) and Dylan Songer won the 300 individual medley (2:40.92).
Alydia Mellady won the 200 IM (2:43.10) and the 100 butterfly (1:19.94) for the Mustangs, while Haley Webb won the 50 (30.31) and 100 (1:06..80) freestyles, Josie Harshbarger won the 100 backstroke (1:20.50) and Mary Rice won the 100 breaststroke (1:22.20).
Ashlynn Livengood won the diving (168.60) for Covington, while Bernadette Goeppner won the 500 freestyle (8:20).
Westville/GRF 60, Covington 28
WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team cruised to a 60-28 win over Covington on Thursday.
Gabe Kiddo (126) won by injury default for the Tigers and Jesse Irelan (106), Logan Mahaffey (113), Hayden Weaver (138), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Rylee Edwards (195) and Zach Spence (220) won by forfeit.
Levin Marcinko (160), Andrew Bechtold (170), Landon Lazzell (182) and Nate Sly (285) each won by pin for the Trojans, while Emmett Reynolds (132) won by majority decision.
Schlarman eighth graders take third
CLINTON — The Schlarman eighth grade girls basketball team ended the season in third place in IESA Class 8-A on Thursday with a 40-23 win over LaSalle Trinity Catholic.
Jada Bell led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, while Alexis Murillo had 10, Deana Linares had six and Vivian Ludwig added four.
The Hilltopers end the season with a 21-2 record.
In the title game, Sigel St. Michael’s beat Cissna Park 40-33.
