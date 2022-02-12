WATSEKA — The Danville High girls basketball team got an early start in getting ready for regional play on Friday with a game against Watseka.
The Lady Vikings were only down 27-25 but could not get the win in a 57-47 loss to the Warriors.
Nau'Tika Conaway led Danville with 20 points, while Soriah Gouard had 18, Tharija Rose had five and Amara McFarland added four.
The Vikings will start IHSA Class 3A regional play today at 1 p.m. when they will travel to Urbana to take on the Tigers. The winner of that game will face Lincoln on Monday at Champaign.
Salt Fork 64, Schlarman 6
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team clinched the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 64-6 win over Schlarman Academy to end the season with a perfect conference season.
Alexa Jamison had 21 points for the Storm, whille Karlie Cain had 14, Macie Russell had 10 and Brylie Smith and Zuzu Abudayya each added six.
Madi Watson had six points for the Hilltoppers.
The Storm will next play on Tuesday, where they will play either Macon Meridian or Moweaqua Central A&M in an IHSA Class 1A regional.
BHRA 50, Westville 48
BISMARCK — The Westville and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball teams had a great battle to end the regular season on Thursday.
The Blue Devils fought from a 25-14 halftime deficit to tie things up at the end of regulation and was able to outlast the Tigers in overtime for a 50-48 win.
Sophia Rome had 22 points for BHRA, while Natalie Clapp and Ella Myers each had nine points and Mikayla Cox each had eight points.
Hadley Cox had 15 points for Westville, while Chloe Brant had 14 and Lydia Gondzur added seven points.
Both teams will face each other again on Saturday, this time in IHSA Class 2A regional action.
Hoopeston Area 48, Chrisman 28
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area girls basketball team ended the regular season with a 48-28 win over Chrisman on Thursday.
Bre Crose had 18 points with five rebounds for the Cornjerkers, while Tori Birge had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Hoopeston Area will face Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday in an IHSA Class 2A regional game.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Hoopeston Area 77, Schlarman 42
DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team poured on the offense on Thursday as the Cornjerkers beat Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
Ben Brown had 37 points for the Cornjerkers, who were only up 18-16 after the first quarter, but outscored the Hilltoppers 17-6 in the second quarter to give them the lead for good. Preston Van de Veer had 16 points, while Nick Hofer had 12 points.
Jason Craig had 20 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while Aidan Gallagher had eight points and Jerry Reed and CL Dye each had five.
Both teams will be in action on Friday with the Cornjerkers going to Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while the Hilltoppers will host Oakwood.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Dakota St. 84, Denver 61
DENVER — Danville native Tevin Smith returned after being out for Covid protocol for a few games and had seven points with four rebounds and two steals, but the Pioneers lost at home on Thursday.
Denver is 9-18 and 5-9 in the Summit League and will face South Dakota today.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Notre Dame 69, Miami 53
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had six points with four rebounds as the Irish beat the Hurricanes on Thursday.
Notre Dame is 19-5 overall and 10-3 in the ACC and will face Louisville on Sunday at 2 p.m. and it will be shown on ESPN.
Mercer 46, W. Carolina 40
MACON, Ga. — Danville native Erin Houpt had 10 points as the Bears got past Western Carolina on Thursday.
Mercer is 16-6 and 9-1 in the Southern Conference and will face North Carolina-Greensboro today.
Murray State 79, Tennessee State 53
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 18 points with eight rebounds and three assists as the Racers picked up the road win on Thursday.
Murray State is 17-7 and 9-4 in the OVC and will face Morehead State today.
Green Bay 61, Oakland 57
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard had two points with four rebounds and two assists, but the Golden Grizzlies were edged out by the Phoenix on Thursday.
Oakland is 11-11 overall and 9-6 in the Horizon League and will face Milwaukee today.
Stephen F. Austin 84, Chicago State 55
NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had two points, three rebounds and three steals, but the Cougars took the road loss on Thursday.
Chicago State is 4-16 and 3-8 in the WAC and will stay in Texas today to face Sam Houston.
IUPUI 73, Wright State 60
FAIRBORN, Ohio — Fountain Central grad Macee Williams had 21 points with 11 rebounds as the Jaguars beat the Raiders on Thursday.
IUPUI is 17-5 overall and 14-3 in the Horizon League and will face Northern Kentucky today.
Geo. Washington 50, Duquesne 48
PITTSBURGH — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had two points with a rebounds as the Colonials broke an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday.
George Washington is 8-14 and 1-8 in the Atlantic 10 and will face St. Bonaventure today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.