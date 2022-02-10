NORMAL — The Danville girls basketball team took on Normal West on the road on Tuesday and lost 58-36 in Big 12 Conference action.
Soriah Gouard had 19 points for the Vikings, while Nau'Tika Conaway had 13 points.
After facing Champaign Centennial on Wednesday, Danville will face Champaign Central today as it continues to get ready for Saturday's regional game against Urbana.
Lafayette CC 80, N. Vermillion 35
ATTICA, Ind. — Long-range shooting carried the Lafayette Central Catholic Knights to the IHSAA Class 1A sectional championship over the North Vermillion Falcons 80-35 on Tuesday night.
Central Catholic buried 12 shots from behind the 3-point arc with Tori Thompson hitting four as she finished with a game-high 18 points. The Knights had three of its five starters score in double figures with Carley Barrett and Caitlin Dineen adding 15 and 14 respectively.
North Vermillion, which trailed 23-13 after the first quarter, was held to single digits in the final three periods by Central Catholic.
Cami Pearman finished with a team-high 13 for the Lady Falcons, who end the year with an 18-9 record.
The Knights (21-4) advances to the Wes-Del Regional this Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 57, Schlarman 10
DANVILLE — Bre Crose had a game-high 14 points to go along with five steals as the Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers defeated the Schlarman Academy Hilltoppers 57-10 in a Vermilion Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Other top scorers for the Cornjerkers included Maddie Barnes (9), Katie Coffey (7) and Claire Dixon (7). Coffey also had five rebounds, while Dixon finished with four steals.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
BHRA 61, Geo-RF 31
BISMARCK — Brett Meidel and Hayden Rice combined for 45 points as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devils rolled past the Georgetown-Ridge Farm Buffaloes in a Vermilion Valley Conference contest.
Meidel scored 10 of his game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Blue Devils opened a 20-3 lead over the Buffaloes, while Rice knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers in 10 straight victory for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which improved to 22-7 overall and 8-2 in the VVC.
Senior guard Cale Steinbaugh was the lone player in double figures for Georgetown-Ridge Farm as he finished with team-high 21 points. The Buffaloes fall to 12-14 overall and 6-4 in the league.
Watseka 55, Hoopeston Area 39
WATSEKA — Ben Brown had 14 points, but the Cornjerkers lost on the road to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Anthony Zamora had 13 points for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer had six and Owen Root added five.
The Cornjerkers will ty to regroup today, when they face Schlarman Academy.
Iroquois West 62, Milford 55
MILFORD — Iroquois West 6-foot-9 junior center Cannon Leonard scored a game-high 26 points as the Raiders moved into sole possession of first place in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 62-55 win over the Milford Bearcats on Tuesday night.
The Raiders, who improved to 21-4 overall and 9-1 in the VVC, also got 16 points from senior guard Peyton Rhodes.
The Bearcats, who fall to 21-8 overall and 8-3 in the VVC, had three players in double figures with Adin Portwood leading the way with 19, followed by Nicholas Warren (15) and Sawyer Laffoon (14).
