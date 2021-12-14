DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team started Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against Peoria Richwoods.
Soriah Gouard had 16 points for the Vikings, but they would lose 66-31.
Nautika Conaway had 10 points for Danville, who will play Champaign Central on Thursday.
A-P 60, Blue Ridge 20
FARMER CITY — Kyla Bullington had 15 points as the Trojans easily defeated Blue Ridge.
Carlyn Crozier had eight points for Armstrong-Potomac, while Denley Heller had seven, Gigi Mulvaney and Ali Morgan each had six and Faith Cline added five.
Watseka 41, Oakwood 37
WATSEKA — Ashlynn Pinnick had 13 points, but the Comets lost on the road to the Warriors.
Addie Wright had 12 points for Oakwood, while Karsen Rupp had six and Kalie Tison added four.
Hoopeston Area 35, Clinton Central 34
HOOPESTON — Adasyn Jones had 11 points and three steals as the Cornjerkers won on the road.
Kaitlyn Lange had nine points and two steals for Hoopeston Area, who will host Oakwood on Thursday.
North Vermillion 51, Dugger 12
DUGGER, Ind. — Ava Martin and Cami Pearman each had 12 points as the Falcons cruised to a win on Saturday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Salt Fork 42, Hoopeston Area 29
CATLIN — After beating Villa Grove on Friday, the Storm beat the Cornjerkers on Saturday.
Blake Norton had 22 points for Salt Fork while Garrett Taylor had 11 and Colden Earles added seven points.
Anthony Zamora had 11 points for Hoopeston Area, while Ben Brown had eight points and Preston Van De Veer added four.
On Friday, Taylor had 17 points as the Storm beat Villa Grove 57-29. Camden Smoot had 11 and Earles and Norton each had nine.
Geo-RF 56, Westville 49
GEORGETOWN — The Buffaloes survived early struggle to get past Westville on Friday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Cale Steinbaugh had 32 points for the Buffaloes, who were down 14-13 after the first quarter but outscored the Tigers 17-5 in the second quarter, while Kaden Mingee had 14 points and Jace Bina added seven.
Kamden Maddox led Westville with 17 points, while Drew Wichtowski had nine, Bryce Burnett had eight points and Landen Haurez added seven points.
Geo-RF 70, Cissna Park 54
GEORGETOWN — Cale Steinbaugh had 30 points as the Buffaloes beat the Timberwolves on Saturday.
Cameron Steinbaugh had 14 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while Kaden Mingee had 11 and Jace Bina added six.
Fountain Central 59, Riverton Parke 51
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central boys basketball team got a good start to the Wabash River Conference season on Friday with a 59-51 win over Riverton Parke.
Issac Gayler had 16 points to lead the Mustangs, while Will Harmon had 12 and Mason Larkin added 11.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP 0-2 at Clifton
CLIFTON — The Blue Devils lost 60-21 to Bradley-Bourbonnais and host Clifton Central 57-22 in a triangular meet on Friday.
Evan Parish (132 pounds) was the only Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestler to go 2-0 for the day, Gracie Pattison (106), while Ayden Golden (126), Gavin Golden (195), Nathaniel Gnaden (220) and Hunter Wilson (285) each won one match.
Fountain Central fourth at meet
FRANKFORT, Ind. — The Mustangs ended up fourth on Saturday at the Clinton Prairie Invitational.
Waylon Frazee (126) and Steven Romero (195) each had second-place finishes for Fountain Central, while Dallas Simmons (120), Austin Pickett (152) and Dawson Woodard (170) each took third place.
North Vermillion seventh at invite
ROACHDALE, Ind. — The Falcons beat Eminence but lost to Terre Haute South, Bishop Chatard and South Vermillion at the Kenny Kerns Invitational.
Brayden Schrader (182) and Aiden Hinchee (220) went undefeated for North Vermillion.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Colorado State 66, Mississippi State 63
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Danville High School grad Kendle Moore had 13 points as the Rams continued their unbeaten start on Saturday at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.
Colorado State is 10-0 overall and will face Tulsa on Saturday.
Dixie State 82, Denver 62
ST. George, Utah — Danville High School grad Tevin Smith had nine points and four rebounds, but the Pioneers lost on the road on Sunday.
Denver is 3-9 and will try to regroup at home Wednesday against UC-San Diego.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 78, Butler 66
CHAMPAIGN — Adalia McKenzie had a career-high 23 points as the Illini beat the Bulldogs on Sunday.
De'Myla Brown had 16 points for Illinois, while Jada Peebles had 11 and Kendall Bostic and Aaliyah Nye each had eight points with Bostic getting 13 rebounds.
The Illini are 5-5 and will face Southern Illinois on Sunday.
Notre Dame 78, Purdue-Fort Wayne 41
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had 10 points with nine rebounds as the Irish cruised to a win on Sunday.
The Irish are 9-2 and will host Pittsburgh on Sunday in ACC action.
Central Florida 61, Mercer 47
MACON, Ga. — Danville High School grad Erin Houpt had 17 points and three rebounds off the bench, but the Bears lost at home on Sunday.
Mercer drops to 6-5 and will face UAB on Sunday.
Geo. Washington 62, Howard 53
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had a rebound and a assist on Sunday as the Colonials beat the Bison.
George Washington is 6-5 and will face Lehigh on Dec. 21.
Illinois State 80, SIUE 71
NORMAL — Danville High School grad Mikala Hall had two rebounds, but the Cougars lost to the Redbirds on Saturday.
SIUE is 4-5 and will face Toledo on Sunday.
SPHL HOCKEY
Vermilion County 5, Birmingham 2
DANVILLE — The Bobcats easily played their best hockey of the season on Saturday by getting their first non-overtime victory.
Dakota Ulmer had two goals with an assist for Vermilion County, while Egor Borshchev each had a goal and two assists, Mitch Atkins had a goal and a assist, Michael Mercurio had a goal and Ryan Devine, Ben Boukal and Dominick Horvath each had one assist.
Ben Churchfield had 42 saves in goal for the Bobcats, who will return to action on Saturday, when they will travel to face the Peoria Rivermen.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Schlarman to battle for third
CLINTON — The Hilltopper eighth-graders started Saturday's IESA Class 8-A state tournament with a 41-25 win over Mount Olive in quarterfinals play.
Alexis Murillo had 16 points for Schlarman Academy, while Jada Bell had 15 and Isabella Bogen and Deana Linares each added four.
In the semifinals, the Hilltoppers lost 56-26 to Sigel St. Michael as Bell had 11 and Murillo added nine.
The Hilltoppers are 21-2 and will face LaSalle Trinity Catholic on Thursday at 6 p.m. for third place while Sigel St. Michael's will play Cissna Park for the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.