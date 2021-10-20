URBANA — The Danville boys soccer team's season ended on Tuesday with an 6-0 loss to Urbana in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.
Tyler Finley had 37 saves for the Vikings, who ends the season at 7-13-2.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, A-P 1
WESTVILLE — Coming off a loss in the title game of the Vermilion County Tournament, the Westville volleyball team bounced back with a 17-25, 25-16, 25-22 win over Armstrong-Potomac on Tuesday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 18 kills, 16 digs, two blocks and tow aces for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 19 assists and 17 digs, Ella Miller had five kills with 22 digs and two blocks and Lydia Gondzur had 12 assists an two aces.
Mattie Kennel had 13 kills for the Trojans, while Kyla Bullington had 10 kills and two blocks, Lily Jameson had 25 assist and Cami Howie had 11 digs.
The Tigers will travel to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday in a rematch of Monday's title game, while the Trojans are 19-11 and 7-4 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Salt Fork 2, BHRA 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team swept Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-16, 25-22 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Olivia Birge had 10 kills and 12 assists for the Storm, who will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
The Blue Devils, who came off winning the Vermilion County Tournament title on Monday, will host Westville on Thursday.
Geo-RF 2, Hoopeston Area 1
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team got past Hoopeston Area 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 on Tuesday.
The Buffaloes will travel to Armstrong-Potomac on Thursday, while the Cornjerkers will host Chrisman on Thursday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hansen out for season
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen tweeted on Wednesday that he is out for the season.
“This week I underwent successful knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the season," Hansen said in the tweet. "It pains me to say that I will not play another game as an Illinois football player. I would like to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey as an Illini especially my family, teammates, coaches, strength staff, athletic trainers, academic counselors, and fans! I will look back at my time here with no regrets and will continue to cherish every moment I enjoyed here. With that said I look forward to pursuing my life long dream of playing in the NFL!"
Hansen is the NCAA’s active career leader in forced fumbles with 12 and ranks second in Illinois history, one behind Illini legend Simeon Rice’s career record of 13 forced fumbles. He led the nation in takeaways over the span of two seasons from 2019-20 (14), including leading the nation in forced fumbles in 2019 with seven. Hansen was an All-Big Ten second team selection by the media in 2020 after earning honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.