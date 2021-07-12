DANVILLE — After splitting a doubleheader on Friday night, the Danville Dans looked to build some momentum in road games at Terre Haute and Illinois Valley on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
And while things were looking good against Terre Haute with the Dans leading 3-0, the weather took control and forced the contest to be suspended until July 21. Things didn’t get any better on Sunday as Danville’s contest at Illinois Valley was postponed until July 30th.
So, with just over three weeks left in the second half of the Prospect League season, the Dans find themselves at 4-4 in the second half standings, 4.5 games behind the Lafayette Aviators, and Danville is 20-16 overall.
Friday’s twinbill with Illinois Valley was a tale of two games.
After striking out 12 times against Pistol Shrimp left-hander Ryan Eiermann in a 3-1 loss, Danville slugged a pair of home runs on its way to a 13-4 triumph in the second game at Danville Stadium.
“That’s baseball,’’ said Higgins, who went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and four runs scored in the twinbill for the Dans. “In the first game, you have give it to their pitcher, he threw a great game.
“We didn’t have enough time to worry too much about that game. We just turned around and got focused on the second game.’’
Higgins, who saw his batting average raise to .218 with his three hits, including two home runs, said the Dans had better approaches at the plate in the second game.
“I’ve been struggling a little bit lately, but I found it tonight and just stayed smooth at the plate,’’ said Higgins, who was 2-for-31 in his last 10 games for the Dans. “I slowed it down at the plate. I didn’t rush myself and try to do too much.
“I just tried to put the bat to the ball and slow everything down — it showed.’’
Danville is scheduled to play seven games this week starting with a road game tonight in Cape Girardeau, Mo., against the Cape Catfish. The Dans return home for single game on Wednesday against the Champion City Kings.
Danville 2 Lincoln 1
LINCOLN — Post 210 right-hander Rance Bryant struck out 11, while allowing just one run in the seventh as the Speakers improved to 12-3 with a victory over Lincoln Post 263 on Saturday.
The second game of the doubleheader was rained out.
Post 210 got all the offense it would need with single runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
Isaiah Ruch got the Speakers on the board with a two out single and he advanced to third on a single by Andy Onnen. That duo successfully pulled off a double steal with Ruch scoring to give Post 210 an 1-0 lead.
In the seventh inning, Ruch’s double advanced Bryant, who led off the inning with a walk, to third base with one out. Onnen followed with a run-scoring groundout and the Speakers had built a 2-0 lead.
Lincoln pulled within 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but Bryant struck out Alex Hoffert to end the game.
Post 210 also had its doubleheader against Shelby County rained out on Sunday.
The Speakers are scheduled to host Crawfordsville at 5:30 p.m. today at Gruber Park.
Learnard returns to Purdue baseball
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Former Salt Fork standout Ross Learnard, a two-time All-American and the single-season record holder for saves at Purdue, is returning the Boilermakers baseball program as a staff member specializing in pitching analytics and team operations according to a release from the school.
Learnard, who had 19 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 56 games at Purdue, will work alongside of pitching coach Chris Marx and director of player development John Madia in preparing Purdue’s players for success in the student-athlete experience.
“Everyone at Alexander (Field) is thrilled to have Ross return to our program,’’ said Purdue head coach Greg Goff. “He’s very bright and has always set a high standard with his preparation and work ethic. I’m confident he can work together with Chris and John to help all of our players. Ross is just a few years removed from proving that pitching is an art form and you can find success in multiple ways if the proper analysis, mentality and prep work is in place.’’
Goff added that Learnard with lead the day-to-day operations, including their logistics with travel, meals and budgets.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity to come back to Purdue and work with coach Goff and his staff,’’ said Learnard in the release. “I’m passionate about this program and look forward to giving everything I have to help prepare these student-athletes for success in every aspect of their experience at Purdue. I’m very eager to get to work and it’s exciting to be back home at Alexander.’’
Since graduating from Purdue in 2018, Learnard has coached at Illinois State and Parkland College.
