DANVILLE — The Danville boys basketball team ended the regular season on a good note with a 63-48 win over Champaign Central on Tuesday.
O’Shawn Jones-Winslow made the most of his senior night with 29 points to lead the Vikings, while Ja’Vaughn Robinson had 14, Jonathan Ireland had 10 and Terrien Gouard added five points.
The Vikings will start IHSA Class 3A regional play on Saturday at 1 p.m. against Rantoul.
Salt Fork 57, Schlarman 37
DANVILLE — The Salt Fork boys basketball team ended the regular season with a 57-37 win over Schlarman Academy on Monday.
Garrett Taylor had 19 points for the Storm, who had a 20-16 halftime lead, while Blake Norton had 16, Evan Webb had 10 and Jameson Remole had six points.
Jerry Reed had 15 points to lead the Hilltoppers, while CL Dye had 10 points and Jerrius Atkinson added nine points.
The Storm will start regional play against Urbana University on Saturday, while the Hilltoppers will play Armstrong-Potomac on Saturday.
BHRA 56, Westville 25
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team beat Westville 56-25 Tuesday in the first meeting between the two teams this week.
Ayden Ingram had 20 points for the Blue Devils, while Isaiah Tidwell had 14 and Hayden Rice added eight.
Both teams will play each other again on Saturday in regional action.
A-P 52, Geo-RF 48
GEORGETOWN — Kollin Asbury had 32 points as the Trojans got past the Buffaloes on Tuesday.
Nathan Rogers, Cain Buhr and Bowen Hesterberg each had six points for Armstrong-Potomac, who will face Schlarman Academy on Saturday in regional play.
Jase Latoz had 13 points for Georgetown-Ridge Farm, while JJ Hall had 12 points, Cade Steinbaugh had 10 points, Logan Hummel had seven and Aaron Maquet added six.
The Buffaloes will play Champaign Judah Christian in regional play.
Oakwood 52, LaSalette 39
OLIVET — The Oakwood boys basketball team was able to beat Notre Dame de LaSalette 52-39 on Tuesday.
Joshua Ruch had 14 points to lead the Comets, while Tanner Pichon had 13, Alec Harrison had 12 and Brody Taflinger added 10 points.
The Comets will face Hoopeston Area in regional action on Saturday.
Hoopeston Area 63, Chrisman 32
CHRISMAN — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team cruised to a 63-32 win over Chrisman on Tuesday.
Preston VanDeVeer had 22 points for the Cornjerkers, while Anthony Zamora had 15 points and Ethan Steiner and Owen Root each had 10 points.
The Cornjerkers will face Oakwood on Saturday in regional action.
