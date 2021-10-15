DANVILLE — For the second time in three days, the Vikings beat Rantoul, but this time in an IHSA Class 2A regional.
Moise York had four goals for Danville, while Leighton Arnett had a goal and Edwin Sanchez-Gonzalez has two assists as the Vikings won 5-2 on Friday.
Tyler Finley had five saves in goal for the Vikings, who are 7-12-2 overall and will face Urbana Tuesday in regional semifinal action.
In Class 1A, Oakwood/Salt Fork's season came to an end in a 1-0 loss to Monticello in a regional final.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Westville 2, Schlarman 0
WESTVILLE — The Westville volleyball defeated Schlarman Academy 25-8, 25-7 on Thursday.
Jasmyn Meeker had 10 kills and four aces for the Tigers, while Hadley Cox had 10 assists, Ella Miller had four kills and three aces and Lydia Gondzur had eight assists.
Salt Fork 2, Oakwood 1
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team got past Oakwood 25-22, 19-25, 25-19 on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had 19 kills and 15 digs for the Storm.
BHRA 2, Geo-RF 1
GEORGETOWN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team defeated Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 on Thursday.
Sierra Cunningham had six kills and two aces for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had five kills and three aces and Makaelyn Lagacy had 15 assists.
A-P 2, Chrisman 1
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team got past Chrisman 25-23, 13-25, 25-19 on Thursday.
Kyla Bullington had 14 kills, two blocks and two digs for the Trojans, while Lily Jameson had 28 assist, three kills and two blocks, Mattie Kennel had eight kills, Gracie Gordon had four blocks and Madelyn Hudson had four aces.
The Trojans are 17-9 and 8-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference heading into the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday.
Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team lost its second straight match on Thursday, losing to Watseka 25-20, 25-13.
The Cornjerkers will start play in the Vermilion County Tournament on Saturday, when they will face Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin.
LCC 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team had a tough order in the first round of an IHSAA sectional on Thursday against No. 2 rated Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Trojans took the Knights to five sets, but lost 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8.
Amber Cruser had 18 kills and 18 digs for the Trojans, while Holly Linville had 14 kills, Alex Sutherlin had 13 kills and 23 digs, Lauren Vale had seven kills, Karsyn Engle had 54 assists and Paige Messmore had 13 digs.
Covington ends the season at 19-10 as Lafayette Central Catholic will face North Vermillion in semifinals action on Saturday.
Clinton Prairie 3, Seeger 2
ROSSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team's season ended on Thursday in a 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-8 loss to Clinton Prairie in an IHSA Class 2A sectional.
Sophia Ashby had 48 kills and 22 digs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had 22 kills and 13 digs, Paige Laffoon had 11 kills and 14 digs and Anna Moore had 19 digs.
The Patriots end the season at 20-10.
SPHL Hockey
Bobcats home opener postponed
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats were scheduled to have their home opener on Friday.
But now it will be on November 5th as ice conditions at the David S. Palmer Arena caused the scheduled game with the Peoria Rivermen to be postponed.
“I am extremely disappointed for the Bobcats organization and players and the Vermilion County hockey fans who were excited to see professional hockey for the first time in over a year and a half,” said Commissioner Doug Price. “But as a matter of safety for the players, it was necessary to postpone these games.”
The Bobcats are schedule to start the season on Oct. 23 against the Quad City Storm, while the next home game is scheduled for Nov. 5 against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
