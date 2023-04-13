CATLIN — With the top local track teams in the area, it was no surprise that local teams would be on top at the Salt Fork Invite on Tuesday.
The Danville High girls and the host Storm boys team were able to win team titles.
Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter hurdles (15.56 seconds) and the triple jump (11.54m) for the Lady Vikings, while Allison Thompson won the 3,200 run (12:19), Abby Decker won the long jump (5.11m) and Mariyah Brown won the shot put (11,33m).
The 400 relay team of Shields, Chazari Cooks, Taniyah Reynolds and Da'Sani Lewis won in 50.72, while the 800 team of Decker, Reynolds, Lewis and Olivia Williams won in 1:51.41 and the 1,600 team of Decker, Serenity Reed, Cooks and Shields won in 4:20.27.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second with Natalie Thomason winning the high jump (1.52m) and Reis McFarland winning the discus (27.02m), Westville was fourth with Ella Miller winning 300 hurdles (52.65), Salt Fork was fifth with Macie Russell winning the 800 run (2:33.42) and Hoopeston Area was seventh with Bre Crose winning the 100 (13.12) and 200 (26.71) dashes.
In the boys meet, the Storm won on the strength of Garrett Taylor winning the shot put (16.35m) and discus (55.21m) Brysen Vasquez won the 400 (51.59) and was second in the 100 (11.57), Ben Jessup was in the 200 (23.64), Tyler Smoot was second in the 800 (2:07.29), Brayden Edwards was second in the3,200 (11:21.49) and Jacob DePratt was second in the 300 hurdles (43.57).
Danville was second with Matthew Thomas winning the 110 (15 seconds) and 300 (41.83) hurdles for the Vikings, while O'Shawn Jones-Winslow was second in the high jump (1.87m), Kaden Young was second in the triple jump (12.86m) and Antuan Lee was third in the 100 meter dash (11.86). The 800 relay team of Davari Boyd, Young, KiJana Woods and Tommy Harris won with a time of 1:33.53.
Westville was fourth as Tyler Miller was second in the 110 hurdles (16.67 and third in the 300 (43.67) and Aiden Vice was third in the 400 (54.64) and Nathan Blue was third in the 800 (2:08.49).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was sixth as the 400 relay team of Damien Allison, Michael Hackman, Evan Parrish and Murphy McCool won in 44.15.
PREP BASEBALL
A-P 6, GRFC 1
ARMSTRONG — The Trojans scored four runs in the third inning to break a 1-1 tie and went on to beat the Buffaloes.
Nathan Rogers had two hits with an RBI while Bowen Hesterburg had a RBI for Armstrong-Potomac, who will play Cissna Park on Friday
Cohen Cavanaugh had the lone RBI for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, who will play Tuscola today.
Westville 16, St. Thomas More 1
WESTVILLE — The Tigers had 13 hits as they beat the Sabers in five innings.
Kamden Maddox gave up only two hits on the mound with three strikeouts and had a home run and four RBIs for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski had two triples and five RBIs, Landon Haurez had three hits and three RBis, Zach Russell had three hits and a RBI and Ethan McMasters had an RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a tough 7-6 win over Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday, where they scored four runs in the sixth inning to get the win.
McMasters and Russell each had two hits and a RBI for the Tigers, while Haurez had an RBI.
The Tigers will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Friday.
Mahomet-Seymour 13, Oakwood 3
MAHOMET — The Comets saw themselves down 9-0 after four innings and would lose in five innings to the Bulldogs.
Matthew Miller had two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had one RBI.
The Comets will play Milford on Friday.
Prairie Central 12, Hoopeston Area 3
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team lost 12-3 to Prairie Central on Tuesday.
Grant Morgan and Mason Rush each had two hits for the Cornjerkers, who will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Seeger 25, North Vermillion 4
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Patriots had 19 hits as they beat the Falcons for the second straight day.
Caleb Edwards had three hits and five RBIs for Seeger, while Noah Stephen had three hits and four RBIs, Payton Reynolds had three hits and three RBIs, Landon Walker, Jace Ware and Luke Plumier each had two hits and two RBIs, Christian Holland had three RBIs and Dylan Walters had two RBIs.
Aidan Hinchee had a home run and Harrison Holtkamp had a RBI for the Falcons, who were shut out 21-0 on Tuesday.
Chris Moody had two hits with a home run and five RBIs for the Patriots on Tuesday, who had 14 runs in the third inning, while Edwards and Reynolds each had two hits and three RBIs, Stephen and Walters each had two hits and two RBIs and Walker, Holland, Gatlin Swaney and Hunter Albertson each had one RBI.
S. Vermillion 12, Fountain Central 1
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 1-0 lead after two innings, but South Vermillion would score 12 runs in the third and fourth innings to get a 12-1 win in five innings on Tuesday.
Brayden Prickett had three hits for the Mustangs, while Luke Foxworthy had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville 19, Peoria High 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings had 11 hits as they beat the Lions in four innings for their first win of the season.
Maya Gagnon had four hits with a double for Danville, while KaLeah Bellik had two hits with a triple.
Winning pitcher Kendall Rannebarger teamed with Anna Houpt and Bellik to give up only one hit for the Vikings, who are 1-5 and 1-0 in the Big 12 Conference and will play Champaign Centennial today.
Salt Fork 1, Fisher 0
CATLIN — Kendyl Hurt did a little bit of everything on Tuesday.
The Salt Fork pitcher drove in the only run of the game in the first inning and only gave up three hits on the mound with 10 strikeouts as the Storm beat Fisher 1-0.
Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell and Ava Ringstrom each got a hit for Salt Fork off Fisher starter Kylan Arndt, who had three strikeouts and also gave up three hits.
The Storm will face Watseka on Friday.
Hoopeston Area 15, Heritage 3
BROADLANDS — The Hoopeston Area softball team had no problems in beating Heritage 15-3 on Tuesday.
Riley Miller and Melina Vogel each had two hits and three RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Aubreyana Inman had two hits and two hits, Maddie Barnes had two hits and a RBI, Macy Warner had two hits and two stolen bases and winning pitcher Jersey Cundiff had one RBI.
Paris 17, Geo-RF 2
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball team hosted Paris on Tuesday and lost 17-2.
Milee Ellis had the lone RBI for the Buffaloes, who will play Schlarman Academy on Friday.
S. Vermillion 18, F. Central 4
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team had a 1-0 lead, but could not do much after that as the Mustangs lost to South Vermillion 18-4.
The Mustangs will try to regroup today against Southmont.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Covington wins triangular
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington boys golf team beat out Fountain Central 187-190 on Tuesday in a triangular meet with South Newton at Rivercrest Golf Course.
Jaylin Payne was the medalist for Fountain Central with a 41, while teammate Wes Jackson shot a 46, Kam Krug scored a 51, and Ayden Donaldson added a 52.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Bloomington 4, Danville 2
DANVILLE — The Vikings could not get the win on Tuesday in Big 12 action against the Purple Raiders.
Josie Hotsinpiller and Maya Towne each had a goal for Danville, who will play Peoria Richwoods today.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Mahomet-Seymour 4, Danville 0
DANVILLE — The Vikings were shut out at home by the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Camden O'Herron was the only single that lost 8-1 for Danville and teamed with Rylan Anderson to lose 6-1 in doubles.
The Vikings will travel to Champaign Centennial today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lafayette CC 4, Seeger 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Addie Shrader won the only match for the Patriots on Tuesday against Lafayette Central Catholic.
Seeger started the season on Monday with a 4-1 win over Parke Heritage. Chase Lemming and Kaylee Brown each had wins in singles with the doubles teams of Ellen McDonald and Eva Ford and Allie Johnson and CeCe Blankenship each won.
The Patriots are 1-1 and will face Covington today.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team evened its record to 1-1 on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Parke Heritage.
Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger won in singles for the Mustangs, while the team of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett won in doubles.
The Mustangs will face South Vermillion on Thursday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
DACC sweeps Morton
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars beat the Panthers 12-2 and 8-0 on Thursday and has won their last seven games.
In the first game, Danville Area Community College had eight runs in the first inning to win in five innings. Ali Grenzebach had two hits and four RBIs, while Rylee Richey, Beth Pavy and Danielle Shuey each had two hits and a RBI and Ashlynn McTagertt and Kyleigh Weller each had one RBI.
In the second game, Weller gave up one hit in five innings with 10 strikeouts while Raven Morrison had three strikeouts in the sixth. Weller also had two hits and two RBIs, Alyvia Jackson had one RBI and Emma Kellerman and Amaria Wall each had two hits.
The Lady Jaguars will host John Wood Community College on Saturday.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
DACC third in invite
MILAN — The Danville Area Community College boys golf team took third out of seven teams at the Black Hawk Invitational at Pinnacle Golf Course.
Caleb Lavender was tied for fourth with a score of 150 for the Jaguars and won fourth place outright because of a tiebreaker. Grady Lancaster was tied for 14th at 159, Cameron Bergman was tied for 16th at 161, Luke Mettemeyer was 21st with a 166 and Rocco Page carded a 171 to tie for 25th.
