DANVILLE — The Danville boys golf team hosted local teams and out of town teams to the Danville Golf Invitational at Turtle Run Golf Course on Friday.
While teams like the Vikings, Schlarman Academy and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin were at the meet, none of those teams were in the team and individual title fold at the end of the day.
Edwardsville won the team title with a score of 303, which beat out Mahomet-Seymour's score of 304 and Normal Community was third at 312.
Champaign Central's Wade Schacht won medalist honors with a 71.
On Thursday, Schlarman got past Cissna Park and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course.
Owen Jones got medalist honors for the Hilltoppers with a 49, while Duece Provost had a 50, Adam Duncan carded a 51 and Will Stout had a 53.
Westville was third in the meet with Ty Williamson getting a 51, Grayson McBride had a 67, Katelyn Callahan had a 68 and Jackson Priest had a 78.
Hoopeston Area third in meet
ONARGA — The Cornjerkers took third in a meet with Watseka, Iroquois West and Cissna Park at Shagbark Country Club.
Wyatt Eisenmann had a 43 to lead Hoopeston Area, while Trevor Swartz had a 48, Payton Armstrong shot a 51 and Trenton Betka had a 60.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger wins meet
COVINGTON, Ind. — Seeger ended up winning a triangular meet with Covington and Fountain Central Thursday at RiverCrest Golf Course.
Seeger had a score of 233, while Covington had a 238 and Fountain Central had a 243.
Fountain Central reported its individual scores with Cassadi Parks leading the way with a 53, Nola Walls had a 54, Hannah Parks carded a 66 and Aubrey Hicks had a 70.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Urbana 3, Danville 0
URBANA — Tyler Finley had 13 saves in goal, but the Vikings could not recover after the host Tigers scored three goals in the first half at the Urbana Invitational.
Danville continues invitational play today against Mahomet-Seymour at 11 a.m.
St. Anne 5, Hoopeston Area 1
ST. ANNE — The Cornjerkers could not get the upset against state-ranked St. Anne.
Ben Brown scored the lone goal for Hoopeston Area, while Owen Root had two saves in goal and Dylan Judy had three saves in goal.
Hoopeston Area was coming off a 3-1 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers are 4-2-1 and will face Schlarman Academy on Tuesday.
BHRA 8, Watseka 1
BISMARCK — Liam Oxendine had four goals as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team cruised to a 8-1 win over Watseka on Thursday.
Hayden Rice had a goal and three assists for the Blue Devils while Garret Huls had a goal and a assist, Ethan Tutweiler had a goal and Trystan Turner had an assist.
Kaleb Suchaczewski had seven saves in goal for BHRA, who is 3-2 and 2-1 in the Vermilion Valley Conference.
Oakwood/SF 2, Iroquois West 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team shut out Iroquois West 2-0 on Thursday.
Joe Lashuay and Reef Pacot each had a goal for the Comets, while Brody Taflinger and Grant Powell each had a assist.
Josh Ruch had 10 saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who are 3-3-0 overall.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Parke Heritage 4, Seeger 1
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — Dylan Walters won the lone match for the Patriots as they lost to the Wolves on Thursday.
Seeger was coming off a 5-0 win over South Vermillion on Wednesday. Walters, Christian Holland and Thomas Lemming each won in singles while the teams of Drew Holland and Caleb Edwards and Nick Turner and Kaiden Peterson won in doubles.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Mahomet-Seymour 5, Schlarman 4
DANVILLE — The Schlarman Academy girls tennis team could not get the victory as they lost to Mahomet-Seymour 5-4 on Thursday.
Maya Jenny, Caroline Bogen and Madi Watson got wins for the Hilltoppers in singles and Jenny and Bogen teamed up for a doubles win.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Covington 3, North Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team remained unbeaten in the Wabash River Conference with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-10 win over North Vermillion on Thursday.
Amber Cruser had nine kills and eight digs for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had eight kills, Lauren Vale had five kills, Karsyn Engle had eight digs and Paige Messmore added eight digs.
Covington is 6-2 and 2-0 in the WRC and will host Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Seeger 3, Parke Heritage 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team swept past Parke Heritage 25-12. 25-19, 25-19 on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Riley Shrader had 16 kills with two blocks and 10 digs for the Patriots, while Sophia Ashby had 31 assists, four kills and four digs, Paige Laffoon had six kills and 13 digs and Anna Moore added six kills.
The Patriots are 5-3 and 2-1 in the WRC.
S. Vermillion 3, Fountain Central 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central volleyball team went on the road on Thursday and lost to South Vermillion 25-10, 25-18, 25-17.
Larissa Bowers had four kills for the Mustangs, while Lillie Fishero had 11 assists, and Jerzi Hershberger had 24 digs.
The Mustangs will next play Southmont on Sept. 9.
