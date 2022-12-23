GALESBURG — The Danville boys basketball team hit the road on Wednesday and beat Galesburg 69-59.
O'Shawn Jones-Winslow had 19 points to lead the Vikings, while Ja'Vaughn Robinson had 15 points, Bryson Perez-Hinton had 12 and Jonathan Ireland had eight points.
The game was a tune-up for next week as the Vikings will travel to the Pontiac Holiday Tournament. They will start tournament play on Tuesday against Chicago Curie at 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Watseka 45, Danville 26
DANVILLE — The Danville girls basketball team had a slow start against Watseka and it cost the Vikings in a 45-26 loss on Wednesday.
The Vikings were outscored 11-2 in the first quarter and had to play catch-up the rest of the way against the Warriors.
Amara McFarland led Danville with 14, while Layla Johnson had eight points.
The Vikings will start play in the Charleston Holiday Tournament on Monday.
St. Joe-Ogden 56, Oakwood 23
FITHIAN — In a game that was moved from Thursday, the Oakwood girls basketball team hosted St. Joseph-Ogden on Wednesday.
The Comets could not deal with the offense from the Spartans and lost 56-23.
Addie Wright had eight points to lead the Comets, while Jaydah Arrowsmith had six and Cherokee Hanner added four.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 60, Malcolm X 47
CHICAGO — The Jaguars built a big halftime lead and cruised to a win on the road on Wednesday.
Dameriz Merriweather had 14 points for Danville Area Community College, while Kendall Taylor had 11 points and seven rebounds, Martez Rhodes had seven points, Stephen Atkinson had six points, eight rebounds and four assists and Ramalle Arnold also had six points.
The Jaguars are 10-2 and will return to Chicago on Jan. 7 to play Olive Harvey.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC 86, Malcolm X 52
CHICAGO — The Lady Jaguars had a 45-27 halftime lead and went from there on Wednesday to win on the road.
Danville Area Community College is 7-4 overall and will play Olive Harvey on Jan. 7.
