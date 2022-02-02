RANTOUL — Finding a way to win had been a problem for the Danville Vikings boys basketball team.
Since a 73-71 overtime victory against Urbana on Dec. 17, 2021, Danville had lost 10 straight and the Vikings had second-half leads in four of their last five victories.
On Monday night, Danville put an end to its losing streak, thanks in large part to a 25-point third quarter as the Vikings defeated the Rantoul Eagles 71-45.
Junior O'Shawn Jones-Winslow and senior Martez Rhodes, the two most experienced players on the Danville roster, stepped up and combined for 39 points in the victory. Jones-Winslow had a team-high 22, while Rhodes had 17.
With the victory, the Vikings improved to 7-12 on the season.
Up next for Danville is a Big 12 Conference contest this Friday at Peoria High.
BHRA 81, Chrisman 36
CHRISMAN — Hayden Rice led a balanced attack with 15 points as the Blue Devils cruised past Chrisman on Tuesday.
Braden Sackett had 14 points for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Isaiah Tidwell and Asa Ray each had 13 points, Dawson Dodd had eight, Ned Hill had six and Brett Meidel added five.
Karson Lewsader had 17 points for the Cardinals and Triston Lehmkuhl added 13.
The Blue Devils will play Milford on Friday.
Oakwood 60, Westville 49
WESTVILLE — Josh Young had 22 points as the Comets beat the Tigers.
Dalton Hobick had 16 points for Oakwood, while Grant Powell had eight, Gaven Clouse had six and Tanner Pichon added five.
Drew Wichtowski led Westville with 15 points, while Landen Haurez had 12, Quentin Bina and Bryce Burnett each had eight and Kamden Maddox added six.
Milford 45, Hoopeston Area 39
MILFORD — The Hoopeston Area boys basketball team tried to rally in the second half, but could not beat Milford in a 45-39 loss on Monday.
Ben Brown had 21 points for the Cornjerkers, who were down 24-15 at half, but outscored the Bearcats 24-21 in the second half, while Nick Hofer had seven and Anthony Zamora, Preston Van De Veer and Owen Root each had three.
Adin Portwood had 17 for Milford, while Nicholas Warren had nine and Sawyer Laffoon added eight.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Normal 76, Danville 35
NORMAL — The Danville girls basketball team hit the road on Monday to play Normal Community.
The Vikings found themselves down 36-5 after the first quarter and 59-9 at halftime as they lost 76-35 in Big 12 Conference action.
Nau'Tika Conaway had 18 points to lead the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 12 points.
The Vikings are scheduled to play Normal West on Thursday.
Oakwood 54, Iroquois West 25
FITHIAN — The Oakwood girls basketball team defeated Iroquois West 54-25 on Monday.
Ashlynn Pinnick had 19 points for the Comets, while Addie Wright and Jaydah Arrowsmith each had 10 and Karsen Rupp added nine.
The Comets are scheduled to play Salt Fork on Thursday.
Westville 45, Chrisman 41
CHRISMAN — The Westville girls basketball team did just enough in overtime to beat Chrisman 45-41 on Monday.
Hadley Cox had 14 points with five points in overtime for the Tigers, while Lydia Gondzur had 12 points, Kelsie High had eight, Aubrie Jenkins had six and Lani Gondzur added five.
Makenzie Mitchell had 14 points for the Cardinals, while Alivia Brinkley added 13 points.
Geo-RF 46, First Baptist 4
DANVILLE — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team cruised to a 46-4 win over Danville First Baptist on Monday.
Kendall Roberts had 16 points for the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard and Addie Spesard each had eight.
Ava Taubert had two points to lead the Knights.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm is scheduled to play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
DACC games postponed
DANVILLE — Because of this week's storms, the Danville Area Community College men's and women's games against Spoon River that was set for Wednesday was postponed.
The men's game with Spoon River will be moved to February 14 at 7:30 p.m., while the women's game will move to February 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Both teams will play on Saturday when they will travel to John Wood.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wyoming 84, Colorado State 78
LARAMIE, Wy. — Danville native Kendle Moore had six points with two steals, but the Rams lost their second straight game in overtime on Monday.
Colorado State is 16-3 and 6-3 in the Mountain West and will play San Diego State on Friday.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Young wins sixth award
MURRAY, Ky. — Oakwood native Katelyn Young won her second straight and sixth Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Young averaged 18 points per game and 7 rebounds per game as Murray State went 2-0 for the week which included a double-double against SIUE with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
The Racers will play Austin Peay on Thursday.
Eastern Illinois 89, SIUE 65
CHARLESTON — Danville native Mikala Hall had seven points, but the Cougars lost to the Panthers on Monday.
SIUE is 9-12 and 5-5 in the OVC and will face Eastern Illinois again on Thursday.
