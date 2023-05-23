RANTOUL — The Danville High School baseball team made the most of some late moments to continue the season.
The Vikings beat Rantoul 6-4 in an IHSA Class 3A regional playoff game on Monday.
Danville took charge in the first inning when Cameron Feuerborn singled to bring in Randle Allen. After stealing second, Feuerborn would score on a single by Zach Spencer for a 2-0 lead.
The Eagles were able to come back and tie things up with two runs in the fourth, but the Vikings would break that tie quickly with a RBI single by Payton Young.
Danville would add on to the lead with RBI singles by Jake Garrison and Allen for a 5-2 lead and after Rantoul scored two runs in the sixth, Jayden Gray brought in the last run of the game with an RBI single in the seventh.
Young had three hits with an RBI, while Allen had two hits and a RBI and Gray, Feuerborn, Spender and Garrison each had one RBI and Ryan Jaruseski had two hits.
Feuerborn came in the second inning for Gray and had four strikeouts in six innings to get the win.
The Vikings will travel to Mahomet-Seymour on Wednesday to play the host Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
St. Teresa 6, Salt Fork 4
CATLIN — Just when Salt Fork's baseball team had momentum, Decatur St. Teresa took it away.
The Storm scored four runs in the sixth inning to tie Saturday's IHSA Class 1A regional championship, but the Bulldogs scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to get away with a 6-4 win.
In the sixth inning, the Storm got going with a double by Jameson Remole that would score Pedro Rangel. Derrek Richards had an RBI single to bring in Hayden Prunkard, Remole scored on a grounder by Blake Hettmansberger and Blake Norton got a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game.
The Bulldogs, however, came back when Colton Bourne broke the tie on an RBI double and he would score on an error later in the inning.
Hettmansberger had two hits and a RBI, while Remole, Norton and Richards each had a RBI. Norton was the starter, but was relieve in the sixth by Hayden Chew.
The Storm end the season at 20-11, while the Bulldogs will go to Champaign on Wednesday to play Milford, who beat Illinois Lutheran 10-0 on Saturday.
A-P 8, St. Anne 1
CISSNA PARK — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team took the lead early and held on to beat St. Anne 8-1 on Saturday in an IHSA Class 1A regional championship game.
Ryan Edwards started the scoring when his grounder was able to bring in Kollin Asbury in the second inning. In the third, Asbury drove in Gavin Parkerson and came home on a Cain Buhr double. Landon Freeman came up and reached on an error that would bring home Buhr's pinchrunner Bowen Hesterberg.
Parkerson also reached on an error in the fourth, which drove in Edwards, and would go home on an single by Lane Morgan.
Parkerson would end the scoring for the Trojans in the seventh on a home run that brought in Cole Bailey.
St. Anne scored in the bottom of the seventh, but the Cardinals did not do anything else.
Asbury came in relief of Morgan in the first inning and had 17 strikeouts and only gave up four hits, while Morgan was the only Trojan with two hits.
The Trojans are 13-13 and will play St. Thomas More in sectional play on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Champaign.
Seeger 12, Clinton Prairie 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Patriots had 11 hits as they beat Clinton Prairie in six innings.
Jace Ware had two hits with a home run and four RBIs for Seeger, while Noah Stephen had two hits and four RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits with two doubles and two RBIs and Gatlin Swaney and Dylan Walters each had one RBI.
The Patriots will start sectional action against Carroll on Wednesday.
Fountain Central 7, Bethesda Christian 3
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs had 13 hits as they ended the regular season with a win.
Owen Acton had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Brayden Prickett had two hits and two RBIs, Nolan Acton had two hits and a RBI, Uriah Wildman had a RBI and Cole Garbison and Luke Foxworthy each had two hits.
The Mustangs will play Riverton Parke on Monday in sectional play.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls tennis team had a tough time in Saturday's IHSAA sectional final, losing 4-1 to Benton Central.
Haley Webb had the lone win for the Mustangs and her season will continue as an individual advancer in singles regional action.
Joining Webb in singles is Seeger's Addison Shrader, while in doubles, Covington's Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet were able to advance.
