ST. JOSEPH — The Danville baseball team started the season on Wednesday, but it was a rough start.
The Vikings got only one hit as they lost 17-1 to St. Joseph-Ogden in four innings.
Harden Knapp drove in the only run for the Vikings, who will host Mount Zion on Saturday for a doubleheader.
Seeger 30, N. Vermillion 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Patriots had 25 hits as they beat the Falcons in five innings.
Caleb Edwards had three hits and four RBIs for Seeger, while Nate Hennessey had two hits and four RBIs, Nick Turner had four hits and three RBIs, Noah Stephen had three hits and two RBIs, Cade Walker, Christian Holland and Jameson Sprague each had two hits and two RBIs, Jace Ware and Khal Stephen each had two hits and a RBI and Nathan Smith and Drew Holland each had one RBI.
Cameron Cheuvront had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion.
The Patriots beat the Falcons 25-0 on Tuesday. Jameson Sprague had a grand slam and five RBIs for the Patriots, while Khal Stephen had five hits and three RBIs, Cade Walker and Nate Hennessey each had three hits and three RBIs, Nathan Smith had four hits and two RBIs, Caleb Edwards had three hits and a RBI and Nick Turner had two RBIs.
Turner also had 10 strikeouts and gave up only two hits on the mound.
Wyatt Walters and Kayden Aguirre each had a hit for North Vermillion.
Covington 28, Attica 1
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team delivered with 18 hits en route to a 28-1 win over Attica on Tuesday.
Wyatt Martin had five RBIs for the Trojans, while Conlan Moore had three RBIs, Dane Gerling had two RBIs and winning pitcher Brooks Nicely, Kolten Haymaker, Edan Lazzell, Levin Marcinko, Neil Ellmore, Jackson Kindell, Jordan Inman, Michael Jones, Austin Wallace, Aidan Holmes, Tanner Schaeffer, Gage Pearman and Shea Springer each had one RBI.
Nicely pitched three innings and had six strikeouts to get the win for the Trojans.
S. Vermillion 12, Fountain Central 3
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 3-2 lead in the third inning, but South Vermillion would score three in the third and would go on to win 12-3 on Tuesday.
Owen Acton, AJ Hall and Luke Foxworthy each had an RBI for the Mustangs, while Lukas Miller had three strikeouts on the mound.
Seeger 12, N. Vermillion 2
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Patriots scored two runs in the first inning and went from there to beat the Falcons in six innings.
Haley Parrish had four RBIs for Seeger, while Riley Shrader had three RBIs and Keisha Inman and Morgan Cooksey each had two RBIs,
Hailey Hamilton had two hits and RBI for North Vermillion, while Jenna Bailey had a RBI and Emily Fitzwater had two hits.
On Tuesday, Seeger beat North Vermillion 9-4. Marianne Whorrall had three RBIs for the Patriots, while Riley Shrader had two RBIs and Sophia Ashby had three hits and a RBI. Morgan Cooksey had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win.
Ava Martin had two home runs and four RBIs for North Vermillion, while Emily Fitzwater had a doubles.
S. Vermillion 13, Fountain Central 1
CLINTON, Ind. — The Fountain Central softball team saw themselves down 12-0 after the first inning and could not recover as they lost 13-1 to South Vermillion on Tuesday.
Maddie Medley had an RBI double for the Mustangs, while Kendra Earlywine gave up four hits and had a strikeout on the mound.
Fountain Central will travel to Southmont on Thursday.
Fountain Central 204, N. Montgomery 219
ATTICA, Ind. — Jacob Keeling shot a 48 as the the Mustangs beat North Montgomery at Harrison Hills Golf Course.
Cody Linville and Nathan Summers each had a 51 and Wesley Jackson carded a 54 for Fountain Central.
The Mustangs were coming off a win in a triangular meet over Covington and South Newton.
Jacob Keeling led the way for the Mustangs with a 45, while Cody Linville and Nathan Summers each had a 50 and Wesley Jackson added a 54.
While the Trojans took second, Nolan Potter took medalist honors with a 35.
Central 6, Danville 0
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville boys soccer team could not find the offense as they lost 6-0 to Champaign Central on Tuesday.
Tyler Finley had 27 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will play Normal Community on Thursday.
Oakwood/SF 3, Judah Christian 2
CHAMPAIGN — Sam Howie had two goals as the Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team ended the season with a road win.
Brady Tevebaugh had two assists for the Comets, who had their first score after an own goal by Judah Christian.
Aaron Dean had five saves in goal for Oakwood/Salt Fork, who ended the season at 12-1-1.
Hoopeston Area 4, Blue Ridge 3
FARMER CITY — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team lost their lead, but was able to come away with a 4-3 win over Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
The Cornjerkers got out to a 3-0 lead after Talen Gredy scored a goal and Ben Brown had two goals, but Blue Ridge would rally to tie things up.
With 28 minutes left, Gredy got the pass from Nick Hofer to get the winning goal.
Hofer ended up with four assists while Derek Drayer had 15 saves.
First Baptist 6, Macon Meridian 0
MACON — Israel Menez had three goals as the Knights shut out Merdian on the road on Tuesday.
Joel Cundiff had two goals for First Baptist, while Josiah Watson had a goal and an assist, Jeremiah Watson had four assists and Jake Cummins had a assist.
Cummins had four saves in goal for the Knights, who are 3-1 and will face Marquette in Downers Grove on Friday.
Fountain Central 3, Parke Heritage 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central got its first win of the season with a 3-2 win over Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each had singles wins for the Mustangs, who are 1-1 and will face Benton Central on Thursday.
Seeger sweeps North Vermillion
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger boys and girls track teams were able to beat North Vermillion’s teams on Tuesday.
In the boys meet, Gabe Coffman won the long jump (19 feet, seven inches), high jump (6-0) and 400 meters (57.64 seconds) for the Patriots, while Rayce Carr won the 200 (23.82), Kolton Pearson won the 800 (2:13.43), Elijah Reynolds took the 110 hurdles, Jesse Smith won the 300 hurdles 51.17, Brock Thomason won the discus (113-7) and Konner Brenner won the 1,600 (5:53).
The 400 (47.67), 1,600 (4:11) and 3,200 (12:12) relay teams also won for the Patriots.
Matthew Jackson won the shot put for the Falcons (39-9), while Royce Barna won the 100 (12:04) and Tony Tucker took the 3,200 (15:35).
In the girls meet, Paige Laffoon won the long jump (15-1), high jump (4-8) and 400 run (1:09.78), while Areria Ancil won the 100 (13.29) and 800 (2:59.21), Isabelle Puterbaugh took the 200 (29.38), Berlyn Guminski won the 300 hurdles 57.58, Nataleigh Yarborough won the 1,600 (6:16.9) and Avah Watson won the 3,200 (13:34.88).
The Seeger 400 (57.62), 1,600 (4:50.60) and 3,200 (13:02) relays also won.
Tycee Crabtree won the shot put (28-7) and discus (88-1) for North Vermillion, while Mickey Thomas won the 100 hurdles (19.2).
Milford 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team fell to Milford 19-25, 25-20, 25-8 on Tuesday in the final home match of the season.
Ali Watson had 11 kills, while Bre Crose and Kaitlynn Lange each had three aces for the Cornjerkers, who will face Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
A-P 2, BHRA 1
BISMARCK — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team found a way to win on Tuesday, beating Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-15, 24-26, 25-22.
BHRA will host Iroquois West on Thursday.
IHSA sets mandates
BLOOMINGTON — The IHSA made some decisions as far as play for the summer season on Monday.
Students competing in low-risk outdoors sports and activities are no longer require to wear masks while competing. The sports involved include bass fishing, baseball, softball, tennis and track and field. Students must continue to wear mask when they are on the bench.
There will also be state finals in baseball, softball, track and field and girls lacrosse. For baseball, the state finals will be at Illinois State for Class 1A (June 17) and Class 2A (June 18), while Schaumburg will host Class 3A (June 17) and Joliet will host Class 4A (June 18).
Softball will take place June 16 and 17 at Peoria, while the track and field will run June 10-12 for the girls and June 17-19 for the boys.
The wrestling season will run from April 19 to June 12.
Officials will continue to wear masks in these sports and there will still be testing for high-risk sports like football and wrestling.
DACC 393, St. Mary’s 404
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars were able to defeat St. Mary’s of the Woods College on Tuesday at Danville Country Club.
Mackenzie McCoy led the way for Danville Area Community College with a 85, while Emma McCormick carded 94, Allison Tucker had a 106, Joie Sollers had a 108 and Alyssa Yaden added a 120.
The Lady Jaguars will next got to an NJCAA Region 24 qualifier on Monday at Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville.
