PARIS — The Danville baseball team found a way to get two runs on no hits as they lost to Paris 12-2 on Wednesday.
Tyler Finley had two stolen bases, was hit by a pitch and scored a run for Danville, while Ryan Jarueski had a walk and scored the other run.
The Vikings will return to action on Monday against Charleston.
Seeger 12, Fountain Central 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Jace Ware had three hits with a home run and four RBIs as the Patriots beat the Mustangs in five innings.
Nate Hennessey had two hits and three RBIs for Seeger, while Khal Stephen had two hits and two RBIs and Cade Walker and Drew Holland each had one RBI.
Owen Acton had two hits and scored the only run for Fountain Central.
Seeger 13, Fountain Central 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Hannah Wheeler had a two hits with a home run and three RBIs as the Patriots shut out the Mustangs.
Winning pitcher Morgan Cooksey and Riley Shrader each had two hits and a RBI for Seeger, while Marianne Whorrall, Sophia Ashby, Haley Parrish and Macy Kerr each had one RBI and Morgan Moller had two hits. Cooksey had 10 strikeouts.
Kacey Kirkpatrick had the lone hit for Fountain Central.
Peoria 2, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings ended the season at home with the Big 12 Conference rival Lions.
Danville won the first set 25-12, but Peoria won the last two sets 25-19, 25-22.
Chrisman 2, Paris 1
CHRISMAN — The Cardinals got past the Tigers 26-24, 16-25, 25-17.
Maecy Johnson had 21 kills, three aces and two blocks for Chrisman, while Hannah Lunger had 26 assists, Haley Chaney had six kills and Sequoyah Cook had 10 digs.
The Cardinals are 12-4 and will finish the season today at Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
Heritage 2, Hoopeston Area 0
BROADLANDS — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team ended the season on Tuesday with a game against Heritage.
The Cornjerkers ended the season with a 27-25, 25-10 loss.
A-P 2, Schlarman 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team were able to defeat Schlarman Academy 25-13, 25-11 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
The Hilltoppers will travel to Milford today.
Milford 2, Salt Fork 0
MILFORD — The Milford volleyball team got some revenge on Tuesday, avenging their only loss of the season with a 25-15, 25-14 win over Salt Fork.
Cassidy Mowrey had 10 kills, three aces and two blocks for the Bearcats, while Hunter Mowrey had 23 assists and three aces and Anna McEwen had 10 digs.
The Storm will face Villa Grove on Thursday, while Milford will host Schlarman Academy on Thursday.
