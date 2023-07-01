SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — After a few close scrapes this past week, the Danville Dans found a way to relax.
The Dans had nine hits and two big innings as they beat the Champion City Kings 14-1 in seven innings on Thursday.
After the Kings scored the first run in the third inning, the Dans scored six runs in the fourth. Chase Vinson hit a two-run home run, J.T. Waldon had two RBI double and would score on a fielder's choice and Nate Vargas scored on a wild pitch.
In the sixth inning, the Dans loaded the bases before Drake Digiorno was hit by a pitch to bring in Vargas. Robert Castillo scored on a wild pitch before Vinson brought in two runs with a single, Waldon brought in a run on a bases-loaded walk and Lance Gardiner drove in two runs on a single to bring the lead to 13-1.
Vinson would hit his second homer of the game in the seventh to finish the scoring.
Hunter Hoopes got the win on the mound, getting eight strikeouts in four innings and gave up three hits, Caleb Pittman had two strikeouts in three innings in relief.
The Dans' game with the Lafayette Aviators on Friday at Danville Stadium was postponed because of the weather to a date yet to be determined.
Danville will return to action on Monday to host the Terre Haute Rex.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 210 6, Kokomo 5
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Speakers built an early lead and held on to beat Kokomo on Wednesday.
Landon Haurez had a home run and two RBIs for Post 210, while Drew Pinkston had three hits and a RBI, Dalton Hobick had two hits and a RBI and Gavin Parkerson had a solo home run.
Blake Norton got the win for the Speakers with three no-hit innings and four strikeouts. Tuff Elson, Ethan McMasters and Kollin Asbury combined for eight strikeouts.
The Speakers started the Leo Brunner Invitational in Moline on Friday and will continue play today.
