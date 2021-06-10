O’FALLON — The Danville Dans hit the road on Wednesday to try to win their second straight game.
The Dans, whose game on Tuesday was postponed, was down 1-0 after the second inning, but scored four runs in the third and three in the fourth en route to a 9-5 win over the O’Fallon Hoots at Carshield Field.
Danville hit three home runs in the game, with Jonathon Thomas, Cooper McMurray and Nick Constantine each hitting home runs. Thomas had two RBIs, while Tony Castonguay had two hits and two RBIs, Kobe Andrade had two hits and a RBI, Constantine and McMurray each had one RBI and Oliver Dunn had two hits.
Jaxen Forrester got the win on the mound, going two innings in relief with two strikeouts. Colton Smith had the start and was followed by Jackson Torsey before Forrester and Jacob Leger pitched the last inning and 2/3 to wrap things up.
The Dans are 6-4 overall and will stay on the road today as they will play the Alton River Dragons. They will return to Danville Stadium on Friday as they will play the Champion City Kings.
Milford 5, Warrensburg-Latham 3
MILFORD — The Bearcats jumped out to an early lead and held on to win an IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Owen Halpin had two RBIs for Milford, while Luke McCabe, Trey Totheroh and Sawyer Laffoon each had one RBI.
Aaron Banning got the win on the mound for the Bearcats, who will play Mount Pulaski on Friday for the sectional championship.
Backer named to second-team
DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College pitcher CJ Backer was named second team All-American by the NJCAA Division II Baseball Committee.
Backer, who was Mid-West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and an All-Region 24 team selection, was 7-0 with 75 strikeouts compared to only 14 walks.
PREP WRESTLING
BHRAAP splits in meet
CUMBERLAND — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team defeated Argenta-Oreana 48-6, but lost to Cumberland 57-12 in a triangular meet on Tuesday.
The only match that was contested in the win was Braxton Wilson winning by pin in 1:32 at 285 pounds.
The rest of the matches were dealt in forfeits with Gada Bryant (106), Brendan Whitney (113), Taylor Pattison (120), Issac Tabels (138), Kenneth Merrill (145), Abran Arvizu (152) and Christian Walton ()170) each winning by forfeit.
Against Cumberland, Tabels and Merrill got wins by forfeit.w
