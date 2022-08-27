ELKVILLE — After a 40-17 season and winning both the first and second halves of Wabash River Division, the Danville Dans received a bunch of hardware for that season this week.
The Propsect League announced earlier this week All-Stars and League Award winners from this past season.
The Dans picked up four of the five top awards from the league as Dans manager Eric Coleman won Manager of the Year, Dans pitcher Josh Leerssen won starting pitcher of the year with a 5-0 record and a 0.75 ERA with 67 strikeouts and Landon Tomkins won the Galen Woods Fireman of the Year for a 3-1 recoed and six saves.
The Roland Hemond Pro Prospect of the Year was Seeger product Khal Stephen, who had a 4-0 record in his five games for the Dans with a 2.02 ERA and had 36 strikeouts.
Leersen and Tomkins were named to the Eastern Conference All-Star Team along with pitcher Parker Carlson, second baceman Carlos Vasquez, third baseman Keenan Taylor and shortstop Drake DiGiornio.
Also in Prospect League news, Southern Illinois (Marion) will join the league next season. Southern Illinois joins the Jackson Rockabillys next season in league play.
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Seeger girls second in meet
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger girls golf team ended up second to Crawfordsville in a triangular meet with Attica on Thursday.
Maddie Hays had a 52 to lead the Patriots, while Macy Kerr and Lauren Lloyd each had a 58 and Jayci Halsema added a 59.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Hoopeston Area 3, Geo-RF/Westville 1
GEORGETOWN — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team took an early lead and went on to beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3-1 on Thursday.
Owen Crase scored on a goal with an assist from Talen Gredy-Nelson to start the game, while Cameron Zorns scored on an assist from Gavin Montez to give the Cornjerkers a 2-0 halftime lead.
Easton Barney scored early on a penalty kick in the second half for the Buffaloes to cut the lead in half, but Gabe Joneikis scored on an assist from Mason Rush to finish the scoring.
Hoopeston Area is 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the Vermilion Valley Conference and will host Rantoul today at 10 a.m.
Oakwood/SF 10, Watseka 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team cruised to its second straight win with a 10-0 win over Watseka on Thursday.
Grant Powell had three goals and two assists for the Comets, while Saul Carrillo had two goals, Reef Pacot had two goals and one assist, Brody Taflinger had a goal and two assists, Macen Phillips and Jacob Pricer each had one goal, Ty Smooth had two assists and Rylan Manning had one assist.
Joshua Ruch did not face a shot in goal for the Comets, who are 2-0-1.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Covington 9, S. Vermillion 0
CLINTON, Ind. — The Covington girls soccer team won the Wabash River Conference title for the second straight season with a 9-0 win over South Vermillion on Thursday.
Kennedie Cadman had three goals for the Trojans, while Kenzie Gassaway and Kiera Smith each had two goals and Erica Estes and Haley Holycross each had one goal. Isabella Lynch, Emma Holycross, Zoey Anderson and Andrea Estes each had one assist.
Karma Kingrey had three saves in goal to get the shutout for Covington, who will play Southmont on Saturday.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Covington 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — On the strength of two doubles wins, the Covington boys tennis team defeated Seeger 3-2 on Thursday.
The teams of Myles Potter and Jackson Kindell and Carson Schaeffer and Bieron Saliji won for the Trojans (4-1, 2-0 in Wabash River Conference), while Evan Norton won in singles.
Thomas Lemming and Peyton Reynolds won in singles for the Patriots (1-1, 0-1).
Benton Central 3, Fountain Central 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Brayden Prickett and Koby Wolf and Wes Jackson and Lukas Miller each won for the Fountain Central boys tennis team, but Benton Central won all of the singles matches to win 3-2 on Thursday.
The Mustangs are 4-1 and will face Covington on Tuesday.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Danville 8, Normal 1
DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team made quick work of Normal Community on Wednesday, winning 8-1 at the Danville Tennis Courts.
Anna Houpt, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle each had singles wins for the Vikings, while the doubles teams of Lexi Ellis and Houpt, Towne and Hotsinpiller and Brown and Rundle each picked up wins.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
A-P 2, Oakwood 0
FITHIAN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team hit the road and was able to get a 25-20, 25-14 win over Oakwood on Thursday.
Kaylee Blackford had five kills for the Trojans, while Gracie Gordon had four kills and a block, Brynn Spencer had three kills and two aces, Lily Jameson had 12 assists, three aces, two kills and two digs, Cami Howie have five digs and Kelsey Blackford had three aces.
BHRA 2, St. Joe-Ogden 1
ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team was able to get past St. Joseph-Ogden 25-14, 21-25, 25-18 on Thursday.
The Blue Devils will face Attica on Monday
Hoopeston Area 2, Attica 0
HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area volleyball team won its home opener on Thursday with a 25-11, 25-18 win over Attica.
The Cornjerkers will play in the Blue Ridge Tournament on Saturday.
Villa Grove 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team could not get past visiting Villa Grove on Thursday, losing 25-16, 25-14.
Jasmine Ray had six kills and Kendall Roberts had three kills for the Buffaloes, who will play in the Martinsville Tournament on Saturday.
Heritage 2, Salt Fork 0
BROADLANDS — The Salt Fork volleyball team lost 25-17, 25-23 to Heritage on Thursday.
Kendyl Hurt had eight kills and three aces for the Storm, while Kendall Cooley had 11 digs.
Fountain Central 3, Schlarman 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Down 2 sets to 1, the Fountain Central volleyball team won the last two sets to beat Schlarman Academy 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-13 on Thursday.
Hannah Prickett had 12 kills, eight assists and six aces for the Mustangs, while Bryleigh McTagertt had 10 kills and three blocks, Rylee Simko had three aces and Brailey Hoagland had five kills and 12 assists.
The Mustangs will play Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
Covington 3, Crawfordsville 1
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington volleyball team rebounded from an first-set loss to beat Crawfordsville 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 on Thursday.
Maddix Minick had 12 kills for the Trojans, while Alex Sutherlin had 10 kills and 15 digs, Peyton Brown had 18 digs and 39 assists, Jalyn Allen had five kills and Ashlyn Alexander had 24 digs.
The Trojans are 4-0 and will play in the Lafayette Central Catholic Tournament on Saturday.
Crawfordsville 3, Seeger 0
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Seeger volleyball team lost 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 to Crawfordsville on Thursday.
Paige Laffoon had nine kills and 13 digs for the Patriots, while Chase Lemming had seven kills and seven digs, Addie Shrader had four kills and 12 digs, Cece Blankenship had three kills and two blocks, Aubry Cole had eight digs and Anna Moore had 21 assists.
