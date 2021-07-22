TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Dans continued their series with the Terre Haute Rex on Wednesday with a doubleheader.
The Dans won the first game 13-4 and hung on to win the second game 4-3.
In the first game, Connor McMurray had three RBIs, while Ben Higgins had a home run and two RBIs, Keenan Taylor had two RBIs and Danny Beccera, Angelo Peraza, Tony Castonguay, Sam Bianco and Javon Fields each had one RBI. Josh Emanuels got his first win of the season, going 5 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
In the second game, Peraza had RBI, while Taylor and Fields each had two hits. Jacob Reed got the win and Jake Leger picked up his ninth save of the season.
The Dans will face the Rex again today in Terre Haute, but will return to Danville Stadium on Friday to play the Rex.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Butler heads to GCU
Danville native Kylen Butler continued his journey in the college ranks last week by taking a job as Director of Recruiting at Grand Canyon University.
Butler was Director of Operations at Cal State Fullerton before taking the job at GCU and had been a graduate manager at Clemson University after being a grad assistant at his alma mater University of Indianapolis.
The Antelopes are coming off a 17-7 record last season and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Iowa.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
DACC names HOF Class of 2021
DANVILLE — Danville Area Community College will add four members to the DACC Hall of Fame in the class of 2021.
Corey Fox, who played basketball and baseball from 1997-1999, was the leader of the 1998-99 basketball team, who took second in the nation and was named Best Small Man at the NJCAA Division II Tournament and earned All-American Honors. He was Freshman of the Year in the conference in 1998 and was named to the All-Region 24 team in his freshman and sophomore year. In baseball, he was a member of the of the 1999 team which won the Region 24 Tournament and was named to the All-Region 24 baseball team and All Region 24 Tournament team.
David Harrell played baseball from 1998-200 for the Jaguars and was a two-time All-American selection, a two-time Region 24 Conference selection and a two-time All-Conference selection. He finished his career with a .411 batting average, 43 doubles and 113 RBIs. He was a leader of the 1999 Region 24 Championship team and was voted DACC's Most Valuable Player in both the 1999 and 2000 seasons.
Jeana Alexander played women's basketball, softball and volleyball from 1978-1980. She earned All-Conference honors in bot her freshman and sophomore years of basketball and held the single-game scoring mark of 36 points for over 30 years.
The final inductee is friend of the program Paul "Buzz" Cassady, who has been a mainstay at DACC basketball games for the past 25 years and a fixture at the NJCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.
The inductees will be honored at a banquet on Dec. 4 at DACC's Bremer Center.
DACC student-athletes shine
DANVILLE — Even with the pandemic, Danville Area Community College athletes were doing well on the field but especially in the classroom.
Nineteen student-athletes earned recognition in the NJCAA's All-Academic team in achieving a grade-point average of 3.50 or better. That is the highest title in the past 15 years or since 2006, which was when the NJCAA first began to recognize student-athletes for this achievement.
Leading the way for DACC was men's basketball player Drew Reifsteck, golfer Nick Pinter, baseball players Kyle Bartman and Dylan Henning and men's cross country runner Ethan Barnes, who each had perfect 4.0 GPA.
Women's cross-country had the best team GPA at 3.60, the baseball team had a 3.21, women's golf had 2.99, men's cross-country was 2.78, men's golf was 3.54, softball was 3.15, women's basketball was 2.81 and men's basketball was at 2.75.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown makes watch list
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois sophomore running back Chase Brown made the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which honors the top running back in college football.
Brown had 540 yards on 104 rushes last season, and was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.
