DANVILLE — Before Friday's game against the Champion City Kings at Danville Stadium, the Danville Dans hit the road on Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Dans were down only 2-1 after the fourth inning, but the Cape Catfish scored four runs in the sixth to get a 6-1 win.
Justin Caricini started things for Cape in the bottom of the first with an RBI single. The Catfish added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Jeff Clarke.
Danville got on the board in the fourth as Blake Binderup hit a double to score Trey Higgins.
But in the sixth, Kolten Poorman had a two run double and Quinton Borders drove in a run on a single with a Dans' error leading to another run.
Caleb Pittman took the loss for Danville, going 5 1/3 innings before being replaced by John Balok Jr. who when 2 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
On Thursday, the Dans rematched with the Lafayette Aviators at Loeb Stadium after winning 3-1 on Tuesday at Danville Stadium, but the Aviators won the rematch 10-1.
Danville's lone run came in the seventh on a groundout by Sammy Leis that scored Chase Vinson, but the Dans only had four hits off the bats of DJ Akiyama, Nate Chester, Trenton Pallas and Trey Higgins.
Max Mandler started the scoring in the first for Lafayette with a groundout and would single in another run in the second. Brandon Daniels would drive in two more runs in the second on a double.
In the fourth, Mason Kelley had two-run double and Clay Shelton scored when he reached on a fielders choice. Brody Williams drove in a run in the fifth, and added another RBI with an sacrifice fly in the seventh. Also in the seventh, Mandler scored on an error.
Gabriel Pancratz took the loss for Danville, going three innings with a strikeouts before Carter Krawchuk pitched two innings with three strikeouts and Connor Nation pitched three innings with a strikeout.
Graham Killen got the win for the Aviators with two strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
The Dans dropped to 4-4 before Friday's game with the Kings. The Dans will hit the road again to play the Wabash Valley Rex today and will return to the stadium on Sunday to play the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp for a 4:30 p.m. matchup.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 210 Juniors 13, Rantoul 3
RANTOUL — The Junior Gold Speakers had 13 hits as they beat the Rantoul Post 287 Senior Legion on Wednesday.
Cruz Dubois had three hits and three RBIs for Junior Gold, while Keygan Field had two RBIs, Cade Schaumburg and Dylan Judy each had two hits and a RBI, Cinan Moore had three hits and a RBI and Pedro Rangel, Jeremiah Watson and Wrigley O'Brien each had one RBI.
Moore pitched three innings and had five strikeouts to get the win while Jacob Onnen had five strikeouts in four innings.
The Junior Speakers Gold played at the Rantoul Gameday Tournament on Friday and lost 5-4 to Revolution Baseball. Moore, Schaumburg and Chaz Dubois each had one RBI and Field and Watson each had two hits.
The Junior Gold will play the St. Joseph Bandits today in the tournament.
COLLEGE GOLF
Small wins national award
CHAMPAIGN — Danville native and University of Illinois men's golf coach Mike Small continue to add awards on Thursday when he was named National Coach of the Year by Golfweek magazine.
It is the second time in three seasons that Small won the award, winning it in the 2020-21 season.
Small and the Illini closed out 2022-23 with the No. 1 rating in the final Golfstat rankings, a testament to the team's consistency throughout the entire year. The Illini compiled an NCAA Division I-leading head-to-head record of 172-9-3 in 13 stroke play events, and the team's win percentage of 94.3 percent also ranked first in the country.
Small led the program to its eighth consecutive Big Ten title – and 13th of the last 14 overall – to secure one of seven tournament wins on the year, also the most in the nation.
Small closed the year by guiding the Illini to the match play portion of the championship for the eighth time since the format was adopted in 2009, breaking a tie with Texas' John Fields for most match play appearances as a head coach. The Illini's match play berth also secured a fifth-place tie for the Orange and Blue in the final NCAA Championship standings with the team's eight top-five national finishes under Small ranking second in the country during that same time frame.
In his 23rd season at the helm of the Illini program, Small also earned his record 13th Big Ten Coach of the Year award, was named the GCAA's Midwest Coach of the Year for the 12th time, and was a finalist for the GCAA's Dave Williams National Coach of the Year, an honor which he took home in 2015.
