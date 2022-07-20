SPRINGFIELD — After a couple of postponements, the Danville Dans finally started the week against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday.
When they did, the Dans showed their power with three home runs as they beat the Lucky Horseshoes 15-4.
After a scoreless first, the Dans hit the first of their home runs when Carlos Vasquez hit a solo shot in the second inning. Danville added a second run in the inning on an RBI by Jason All.
Cam Swanger scored on an error in the third and All drove in his second run of the game later in the inning.
The fifth was the biggest inning for the Dans with Trey Higgins III hitting a three-run home run, Chase Vinson had a two-RBI single and Vasquez had a RBI single.
Springfield had their first run of the game in the sixth, but Danville answered in the ninth with a RBI double by Paxton Kling, All had a two-RBI double and Drake Digiorno had a two-run home run.
The Lucky Horseshoes had three runs in the ninth, but could not score any more.
Josh Leersen got the win, going 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts. Nathaniel Brouse had one strikeout in 3 2/3 innings of relief.
All had four hits and four RBIs, while Higgins had three RBIs, Vasquez had three hits and two RBIs, Digiorno and Vinson each had two RBIs and Kling had one RBI.
Centerfielder Jonathon Thomas had one hit and had some good news earlier on Tuesday as he was picked in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. Also, Jackson Kelley — a 2019 Dan — was picked in the 12th round by the Texas Rangers.
After playing the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp on Wednesday at Danville Stadium, the Dans will face the Johnstown Mill Rats today and Friday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Brown named to Walker list
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois running back Chase Brown was named to the Doak Walker Award Watch List.
Brown returns to the Illini after running for 1,005 yards in just 170 carries with five rushing touchdowns. He is the only returning player in the nations with two of the nation's top 17 rushing games from 2021, including 223 yards against Penn State.
The Doak Walker Award recognizes the nation's premier running back for his accomplishments on the field, achievement in the classroom and citizenship in the community.
It is the second major award watch list that Brown has joined after making the list for the Maxwell Award on Monday.
