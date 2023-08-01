NORMAL — The Danville Dans enter the last week of regular season play with a chance to once again run the table.
The Dans beat the Normal CornBelters 12-8 in 10 innings on Sunday at the Corn Crib and has taken over first place in the Wabash River Valley Division of the Prospect League.
Danville started on fire in the second inning on a solo home run by Cole Tremain and RBI singles by Robert Castillo, Justin Vossos and Chase Vinson for a 4-0 lead.
But Normal would five back to take the lead with five runs in the third inning. Pallas had a RBI single in the fourth and Chase Vinson had a sacrifice fly to give the Dans a 6-5 lead.
Danville added two more runs in the seventh on a two-RBI single by Vossos, but the CornBelters had a run in the bottom of the seventh and scored two more runs to tie the game 9-9 in the ninth.
In the 10th, the Dans put the game away first with Vossos scoring on an error on a bunt by Pallas. Trey Higgins followed with a two-run home run and Jake Stadler drove in the last run of the game on a single.
Blake Binderup went to 3-2 in relief with a strikeout in two innings. Carter Krawchuk had three strikeouts in five innings and Will Jacobson had four strikeouts in three innings.
The Dans now lead the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes going into Monday’s game against the Terre Haute Rex. Danville was also one win away from getting 1,000 wins in its history and the results from Monday’s game is on www.commercial-news.com. If the Dans do not win the game, they have another chance tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Danville Stadium against the Lucky Horseshoes.
