SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — The Danville Dans were hoping to shake off Tuesday's 14-1 loss at home to the O'Fallon Hoots on the road Wednesday against the Champion City Kings.
It seemed the Dans were on their way, taking a 6-1 lead before the rains came to Carleton Davidson Stadium in the fourth inning, postponing the game until July 16th. The rest of the game will be part of a doubleheader that will begin at 4:35 p.m.
The Dans stay on the road today as they will play the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp and will return home on Friday for a doubleheader against the Pistol Shrimp.
LEGION BASEBALL
Terre Haute 9, Post 210 Juniors 6
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Danville Post 210 Junior Gold hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Terre Haute Post 346 Junior Legion.
The Junior Gold took a 4-0 lead after three innings, but Terre Haute would score three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to take the lead and the game 9-6.
Landon Haurez and Zach Russell each had two hits and a RBI for the Junior Gold, while Alex Funk and Deegan Albert each had one RBI and Drew Wichtowski added two hits.
The Junior Gold will host Terre Haute on Thursday.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lanter gives $2.5 million to project
CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois' Ubben Basketball Complex expansion project got a major bump.
Illinois alumnus Steve Lanter pledged $2.5 million dollars to the project with the men's basketball locker room and ready room at State Farm Center, as well as the new head men's basketball coach's office at Ubben, will be named for Lanter's gift.
The Ubben renovation and expansion will add approximately 40,000 square feet to the existing structure, while remodeling large portions of the existing building. New coaches' office spaces and a grand entry lobby are included in the project. Two new half courts will be added to both the women's and men's current gym space, giving the two programs additional space to work on development while not disrupting full-court action. The project will feature a new strength and conditioning addition, significantly increase the size of the locker rooms and players lounges and include a state-of-the-art sports medicine area.
To date, Illinois has secured $22 million in commitments for the Ubben Basketball Complex renovation and expansion toward the $40 million project.
The gift is part of the DIA's $300 million fundraising goal for "With Illinois," the $2.25 billion University-wide fundraising campaign.
BULLETIN BOARD
Reach 1 Coach 1 Camp
ROSSVILLE — The Reach 1 Coach 1 basketball camp for boys and girls entering grades third through eighth this month.
The camp will run July 12th, 14th, 16th, 19th, 21st and 23rd from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. each day at the old Rossville Grade School Gym at 315 North Chicago St.
The cost of the camp is $60 and will be geared to teaching the fundamentals of the game, history and rules.
Each camper will get a achievement card, t-shirt, the chance to watch training videos and will have contests.
For information and applications, contact John Spezia at 217-274-8898 or e-mail at coachspeziainc@aol.com.
