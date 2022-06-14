PERU — The Danville Dans' road trip ended in an exciting fashion as the Dans lost 5-4 to the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 5-4 in 12 innings on Sunday.
The Dans scored the first run if the game in the fourth inning when Cam Swanger advanced to third on an error which scored Will Portera.
Illinois Valley tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth, but the Dans took the lead against as Drake Digiorno hit an RBI double to bring in Carlos Vazquez.
The Pistol Shrimp tied the game in the ninth, but the Dans scored two runs with B.J. Banyon scoring on a balk and a Swanger RBI double in the 12th inning.
But the Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the bottom of the 12th to get the win.
Vazquez had three hits while Digiorno and Swanger each had one RBI.
The Dans were coming off a 10-9 win over the Alton River Dragons on Saturday.
Down 1-0 going into the third, the Dans scored four runs on a two-run double by Bryce Chance and a two-run homer by Chase Vinson.
Chance had a RBI single in the fourth for a 5-3 lead, but the River Dragons had three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for an 8-5 lead.
The Dans scored on an sacrifice fly in the seventh and Corder had a two-run double in the eight to tie things up and Kodey Shojinaga had an RBI single in the ninth and Carlos Vasquez had an RBI double.
The River Dragons scored a run in the ninth, but Kevin Fee shut the door for the win.
The Dans will return to Danville Stadium today with a battle against the Lafayette Aviators.
LEGION BASEBALL
Illinois Steel 5, Post 210 Speakers 4
TILTON — The Post 210 Senior baseball team lost a close one in the Central Illinois Classic to Illinois Steel 5-4.
Dalton Hobick had two hits and two RBIs for the Speakers, while Drew Pinkston had one RBI and Isaiah Ruch had two hits.
On Saturday, the Speakers broke away late to beat the Champaign Dream 9-5.
Drew Wichtowski and Blake Norton each had two RBIs for the Speakers, who scored six runs in the fifth inning after being down 4-3, while Isaiah Ruch had two hits and a RBI and Drew Pinkston, Dalton Hobick, Dawson Dodd and Conlan Moore each had one RBI.
The Speakers will travel to Lafayette on Tuesday.
Junior Gold 1-1 in final day
RANTOUL — The Post 210 Junior Gold team had an easy start to the last day of the Rantoul Gameday Tournament on Sunday with a 16-4 win over the Champaign Dream, but fell to Cbc Marucci 3-0 later in the day.
In the win, Griffen Walters had three RBIs for the Junior Gold, Zach Russell had two RBIs, Deegan Albert had two hits and a RBI and Chaz Dubois, Cade Schaumburg and Pedro Rangel each had an RBI.
In the second game, the Junior Gold only had two hits with Braxton Waller and Caden Keleminic each getting one hit.
The Junior Gold team were coming off a 3-0 loss to the Effingham Heaters at the Rantoul Gameday Tournament on Saturday.
Alec Harrison and Braxton Waller each had a hit for Junior Gold, while losing pitcher Pedro Rangel, Harrison, Chaz Dubois and Jacob Onnen combined to give up one hit with 10 strikeouts. Effingham scored their runs on a sacrifice bunt in the first and scored two runs in the fourth on an error.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Illinois tickets on sale Wednesday
CHAMPAIGN — Single game tickets for the University of Illinois football team will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday at noon.
Tickets start as low as $25 for non-conference games against Wyoming and Chattanooga and $30 for the Virginia game. Big Ten games against Michigan State at Purdue will start at $40 and tickets for matchups against Iowa and Minnesota will start at $75.
Season tickets are still in sale with $359 for the Prime area, $279 on the Sideline, $190 in the Orange Zone and $154 in the Horseshoe and Blue Zone.
