SPRINGFIELD — After battling each other on Tuesday at Danville Stadium, the Danville Dans rematched with the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Thursday at Robin Roberts Stadium.
Like in the Dans' 7-2 win on Tuesday, Springfield took the early lead, but this time the Lucky Horseshoes held on for an 7-6 win.
Springfield score two runs on the first on a two-RBI single by Aidan McNamee, a run in the second on a double by Hunter Moser and a run in the third on a single by Payton Matthews.
The Dans tied everything up with four runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Trey Higgins, a RBI double by Lance Gardiner, an error on a ball hit by Nate Vargas and a sacrifice fly by Nate Chester.
Danville would the take the lead in the fifth when Chase Vinson had a RBI single and would later score on a failed pickoff attempt as the Dans had a 6-4 lead.
But Springfield cut the lead to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth on a RBI single by Trent Koehler, would tie the game on a double by Bray Smith and took the lead for good on an McNamee double.
Vinson, Trenton Pallas and DJ Akiyama each had two hits for Danville. Caleb Pittman took the loss in going 1 2/3 innings with two strikeouts to go to 0-3. Starter Jack Potteiger had eight strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings and Enas Hayden had three strikeouts in two innings.
The Dans were coming off a 21-7 domination of the Terre Haute Rex on Wednesday.
Danville got going from the start in Wednesday's game when Akiyama hit a leadoff home run in the first inning and added on when Chester had a sacrifice fly in the top of the second.
Terre Haute tied the game up in the bottom of the second on a two-run homer by Xavier Croxton.
In the third and fourth innings, both teams matched each other. In the top of the third, Higgins had a RBI single, Gardiner had a RBI double and Jake Stadler walked with the bases loaded to give the Dans a 5-2 lead. Terre Haute loaded the bases in the bottom of the third and then Alex Marx scored on an groundout, Warren Bailey drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Slater Schield had an RBI single to tie the game up.
Higgins hit a two-run home run in the fourth, but RBI singles from Camden Karczewski and Carter Murphy tied the game up again at 7-7.
The Dans' energy took over for good starting in the fifth, when Pallas had a two-RBI single for a 9-7 lead. The good vibes continues in the sixth with RBI singles by Cole Tremain and Pallas before Chase Vinson singled to bring in two runs and Drake Digiorno got the last RBI when an error drove in Pallas for a 14-7 lead.
Pallas had a sacrifice fly RBI in the seventh before Stadler had a two-RBI single in the eighth. It was followed by a RBI single by Tremain, another sacrifice fly by Pallas, Vinson drove in a run on another error and Enas Hayden reached on a fielder's choice for the final run of the game.
Akiyama and Gardiner each had four RBIs and a RBI, while Higgins had three hits and three RBIs, Stadler had two hits and three RBIs, Tremain had three hits and two RBIs, Pallas had two hits and five RBIs, Vinson had three RBIs, Digiorno had two hits and a RBI and Hayden and Chester each added one RBI.
Carter Heninger got his second win in two days, coming in the fourth inning for starter John Balok, Jr. and getting four strikeouts in three innings. Balko had one strikeouts in three innings and Mason Robinson had two strikeouts in two innings.
The Dans played the Chillicothe Paints on Friday and the results from that game will be on www.commercial-news.com. Danville will return to Danville Stadium for the weekend with a game today at 6:30 p.m. to play the Alton River Dragons and a game Sunday against the Champion City Kings at 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Illini sign Perry to extension
CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois softball coach Tyra Perry will stay in Champaign for the near future after signing an extension through 2027.
Perry was hired as the second-ever coach of the Illinois softball program on June 24, 2015, and donned the Orange and Blue for the first time during the 2016 campaign.
In 2023, Perry capped off her eighth season as the Fighting Illini head coach. During her time in Champaign-Urbana, Perry owns a 243-166 record that includes four NCAA Tournament appearances. Perry's squads have posted winning records during all traditional seasons and an 11-11 mark during the COVID-19-abbreviated 2020 campaign. She led the program to its best-ever Big Ten finish in 2022 when the Illini placed third, logging a 15-7 record in conference play.
Under her tutelage, 15 Illini players have garnered National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region honors with Kelly Ryono most recently earning the accolade following a stellar senior season. Five of the program's 15 no-hitters have been thrown with Perry at the helm, including a pair from the Illini's newly named assistant coach Sydney Sickels.
Perry was the first Black female head coach to lead a Big Ten softball program. A pioneer of the game, she was one of 17 Black female head coaches in all of Division I last season, and one of three leading a Power 5 program. The Illini's series against Michigan State in 2023 marked the first time two Black female head softball coaches faced off during Big Ten play and was believed to be the first meeting between two Black female head softball coaches at the Power 5 level.
