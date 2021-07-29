SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — After a wild doubleheader split on Tuesday, the Danville Dans traveled to face the Champion City Kings at Carleton Davidson Stadium on Wednesday.
The Dans took a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but the Kings would score five runs in the second and four in the third and went on to win 13-5.
Danville scored their first inning runs thanks to a two-RBI single by Ben Higgins and sacrifice flys by Johnathon Thomas and Tony Castonguay.
Danny Becerra scored a run in the seventh, but the Kings scored a run of their own in the bottom of inning and added three more runs in the eighth to put the game away.
Patrick Dunn took the loss on the mound, going 2 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, Jacob Reed pitched 4 1/2 innings with seven strikeouts in relief and Aaron Chao had one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings of action.
The Dans return to Danville Stadium today for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Alton River Dragons.
Hayes makes Ray Guy list again
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior punter Blake Hayes made the preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award for the second straight season.
Hayes, the 2019 Big Ten Punter of the Year, is first in program history in punts (258), punt yards (11,207), punts inside the 20 (91) and second in average (43.4) and was voted All-Big Ten third team last season by the media and honorable mention by the coaches.
Also, Illinois center Doug Kramer and offensive lineman Vederian Lowe were named to the watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is given to the best interior lineman in the nation.
Both Kramer and Lowe were each named All Big Ten honorable mention last season by the media and the coaches.
