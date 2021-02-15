DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team made sure Valentine’s Day was a great one on Sunday with a 48-28 win over Lewis & Clark Community College at Mary Miller Gym.
Alexus Mobley led the way for the Jaguars with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, while Allasha Alexander has nine points and seven rebounds, Anaiya Robinson had seven points and nine rebounds and Asaya Bulgin ha six points, and seven rebounds.
The Jaguars are 3-4 and will face Parkland College on Thursday.
No. 15 Indiana 58, Illinois 50
CHAMPAIGN — A second-half surge for the Illini was not enough to pull off the upset on Sunday as they lost to the Hoosiers.
Jada Peebles had 13 points and Aaliyah Nye had 12 for Illinois, who rallied from an 18-point deficit to get without one points of Indiana in the last few minutes. Eva Rubin had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks and Kenned Myles had a season-high tying 14 rebounds.
The Illini are 3-13 and 1-12 in the Big Ten and will face No. 9 Maryland on Wednesday.
Louisville 71, Notre Dame 65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Schlarman alum Anaya Peoples had eight points, six rebounds and three assists as the Irish hung close with the top-ranked team in the nation on Sunday.
Maddy Westbeld, Mikayla Vaughn, Olivia Miles and Sam Brunelle each had 10 points for Notre Dame, who is 8-8 overall and 6-6 in the ACC.
Williams wins player of the week
INDIANAPOLIS — Fountain Central alum and IUPUI center Macee Williams won Horizon League Player of the Week honors after her performance in an Jaguars’ sweep of Youngstown State this past weekend.
Williams had 25 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 72-65 win on Friday and had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 64-53 win on Saturday.
For Williams, it was her 11th Player of the Week award, making her the career leader in the category.
Murray St. splits two
MURRAY, Ky. — The Racers beat Southeast Missouri State 81-79 on Friday, but lost to Tennessee-Martin 67-65 on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Oakwood native Katelyn Young had 10 points and six rebounds and on Saturday’s game., Young had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Dayton sweeps weekend
DAYTON, Ohio — The Flyers extended their win streak to 11 games with wins over Richmond and VCU over the weekend.
Schlarman alum Capria Brown had four points and three rebounds for Dayton in Friday’s 72-54 win over Richmond. Brown did not play on Sunday, when Dayton beat VCU 67-62.
IPFW swept by Cleveland St.
CLEVELAND — The Mastodons are still looking for a win after losing 68-45 on Friday and 71-61 on Saturday.
In Friday’s game, Schlarman alum Sierra Bell had 11 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals and had 12 points with nine rebounds and three assists in Saturday’s game.
Hennessey advances to state
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Seeger’s Nathaniel Hennessey fought to get third at 120 pounds at an IHSAA Semi-State on Saturday, qualifying for next week’s state tournament.
Hennessey pinned Lake Central’s Chase Kasprzak in 3 minutes, 52 seconds and beat Dylan Tom of Wawasee 4-3 before losing to eventual champion Sergio Lemley of Chesterton by pin at 1:08. Hennessey would settle for third after Tristian Vaughn of West Lafayette Harrison withdrew because of injury.
Teammate Cade Walker lost in the 285 bracket’s first round to Wheeler’s Jonathan Mollencupp in an 8-0 majority decision.
At New Castle, Covington’s Nate Sly lost to eventual second-place finisher Antone Alexander of Franklin Central by pin in 17 seconds in the first round.
Fountain Central’s Waylon Frazee lost in the first round of the 120 bracket to Warren Central’s Carleton Perry by a 16-3 majority decision.
The state finals will start on Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
BHRA 54, St. Teresa 43
BISMARCK — Elijah Tidwell had 24 points as the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys basketball team picked up their second straight win in two days on Saturday with a 54-43 win over Decatur St. Teresa.
Brett Meidel had 16 points and Dawson Dodd had nine for the Blue Devils, who will face Milford on Tuesday.
Milford 57, Salt Fork 41
CATLIN — The Bearcats took a 29-17 halftime lead and did not look back on Saturday in a 57-41 win over Salt Fork.
Luke McCabe had 20 points for Milford, while Trey Totheroh had 19 and Trace Fleming added eight.
Garrett Taylor had 19 for Salt Fork, while Brady Tevebaugh had seven points and Colden Earles added six.
Westville 51, Chrisman 33
WESTVILLE — The Westville boys basketball team got started early and did not let up as they beat Chrisman 51-33 on Friday.
Kamden Maddox had 15 points for the Tigers, who had a 27-12 halftime lead, while Bryce Burnett had 10, Landen Haurez had eight, Cole Maxwell had seven and Will Terry added six.
Nic Eddy led the Cardinals with 12 points, while Layne Smith had seven, Blake Barna had six and Chris Francis added five.
The Tigers will play Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Tuesday, while the Cardinals will take on Salt Fork on Tuesday.
Cissna Park 35, BHRA 21
CISSNA PARK — While the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls basketball team tied with Cissna Park after the first quarter, the Blue Devils could not do much else.
Tied 6-6 after the first, the Blue Devils were outscored 29-15 in the last three quarters as they lost 35-21 on Saturday.
Sophia Rome led BHRA with 11 points, while Ella Myers added eight points.
Salt Fork 47, Arcola 40
CATLIN — Down 28-27 going into the fourth quarter, the Salt Fork girls basketball team rallied to win 47-40 over Arcola on Saturday.
Carsyn Todd had 20 points for the Storm with 13 points in the fourth, while Mackenzie Russell had 12 and Jaiden Baum added eight.
