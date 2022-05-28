OXFORD, Ala. — The Danville Area Community College softball team accomplished two historic feats on Friday.
The Lady Jaguars won their first NJCAA Division II National Championship game with a 6-4 win over Jackson College in the consolation round and followed that up with a 10-5 win Louisburg College in the nightcap to reach the Elite Eight for the first time ever.
Down 3-0 after the first inning, the Lady Jaguars scored five runs in the third to take the lead and added another run in the fourth. After Louisburg scored two runs in the fifth to cut the lead to 6-5, DACC scored four runs in the top of the seventh to clinch the win.
Danielle Shuey had three hits and two RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Ashlynn McPeak had two hits and two RBIs, Lucy Pursley had two RBIs, Beth Pavy and Baylee Parker each had two hits and one RBI and Kaitlyn Loewenstein had two hits.
After Alexia Ham left in the first inning, Raven Morrison came on to get eight strikeouts to get the win.
In the first game, Morrison had 12 strikeouts on the mound and scattered six hits for DACC.
Loewenstein had two hits and two RBIs, while Pursley had three hits and a RBI, McKenzie Richardson had two hits and a RBI and Hayden Smith had two hits.
The Jaguars will play Kirkwood Community College on Saturday at noon. Kirkwood beat Triton 8-0 to advance.
PREP BASEBALL
Bloomington 6, Danville 0
MAHOMET — The Vikings lost their IHSA Class 3A regional game with the Purple Raiders on Thursday.
Dylan Brown had three strikeouts and gave up four hits in the loss for Danville.
Riverton Parke 12, N. Vermillion 1
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Falcons' season ended on Friday as they lost to the Panthers in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional semifinal.
Riverton Parke will play Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday for the championship.
PREP SOFTBALL
Danville game moved to today
MAHOMET — The Danville softball team's Class 3A regional title game with Mahomet-Seymour was moved to today because of rain.
The Vikings will face the Bulldogs today at 10 a.m.
North Vermillion game moved to Monday
MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Falcons were supposed to play Riverton Parke for an IHSAA Class 1A regional title on Friday, but will have to wait a couple of days.
The game was postponed because of rain and moved to Monday at noon EDT at Riverton Parke High School.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Brown out of state meet
SCHAUMBURG — Danville senior Jayden Brown got a chance to advance in the consolation bracket at the IHSA Class 1A state meet.
But Brown could not get the job done against Grayslake North's Dylan Clausen, losing 8-4.
Brown lost his first match on Thursday, 6-0, 6-0 to Rockford Christian's Finley Buelte.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington duo repeats in sectional
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Covington doubles team of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor won their second straight sectional title on Thursday.
Engle and Taylor beat Crawfordsville's Cathleen McGrady and Lilly Klingbeil 6-0, 6-2.
With the win, Engle and Taylor will play in the regional on June 4 at Kokomo, Ind.
Engle and Taylor were also named to the North Team for the 24th annual ICGSA North South Senior Tennis All-Star Cup. They event will be held at Community Sports & Wellness in Pendleton on Sunday, June 12.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Local teams start regional
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The IHSAA regional at West Lafayette High School was postponed on Thursday, but there were some local athletes who did participate.
North Vermillion's Jeremiah Ziebart was eighth in discus, while teammate Carter Edney was 11th in the event and Elijah Peaslee was 16th in the long jump.
The running events will take place today.
MEN'S COLLEGE TRACK
Davis makes it to Championships
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Oakwood native and University of Illinois senior runner Jon Davis will extend his last season a little more.
Davis was ninth overall with a time of 3 minutes, 42.69 seconds on Friday in an NCAA West Semis 1,500 meter race to qualify for the NCAA Championships next month.
The NCAA Championships will be in Eugene, Ore. from June 8-11.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Mayer transfers to Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — After University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood got Terrence Shannon Jr. from the transfer portal, he was able to get another big transfer on Friday.
Baylor's Matthew Mayer will leave the portal to play for the Illini this upcoming season.
Mayer, who played four seasons at Baylor, averaged 9.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Ndour signs with Illini
CHAMPAIGN — Center Aicha Ndour will join the University of Illinois women's basketball team this upcoming season.
Ndour is a 6-foot-6 post from Senegal who played a Northwest Florida State College last season and helped them to a 27-3 record with 2.2.points per game and 1.4 rebounds per game in 18 games.
