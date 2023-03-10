MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College baseball team ended its trip to the Ripken Experience on Thursday with two wins.
The Jaguars defeated Salem 9-8 as Isaiah Ruch had a home run, a triple and four RBIs for DACC, while Nathan Edders had two RBIs, Kylar Fisher had two hits and a RBI, Rance Bryant had a RBI and Kody Morton and Carter Wambach each had three hits.
In a 9-2 win over Westmoreland, Drew Pinkston had four hits with a home run and three RBIs, while Adam Evans had three hits and two RBIs, and Morton and Lucas Coyl each had two RBIs.
DACC’s last game with Mercer County was cancelled on Friday. The Jaguars will play Lake Land on Tuesday.
