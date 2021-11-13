OGLESBY — The Danville Area Community College men's and women's basketball team each had great nights at Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday.
The men's team beat IVCC 67-48, while the women's team won 65-43.
Both teams will play today at Mary Miller Gym as the Lady Jaguars will play Prairie State College at 1 p.m. while the men's team will play Prairie State at 3 p.m.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oakland 77, Niagara 64
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy alum Sydney Gouard had a steal and a assist in five minutes as the Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season on Friday.
Oakland is 1-1 and will face Youngstown State on Thursday.
Murray State 76, Missouri 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Oakwood grad Katelyn Young and the Murray State women's basketball team was close to pulling off a big upset on Thursday.
Young had 21 points and four rebounds as the Racers lost 76-70 to the Tigers.
Murray State is 1-1 and will face Cumberlands on Monday.
Notre Dame 76, Western Illinois 50
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had four points, seven rebounds and three assists as the Notre Dame women's basketball team beat Western Illinois 76-50 on Thursday.
The Irish are 2-0 and will start ACC play on Sunday against Syracuse.
Mercer 61, Appalachian State 57
MACON, Ga. — Danville grad Erin Houpt had one point as the Mercer women's basketball team beat Appalachian State 61-57 on Thursday.
Mercer is 1-1 and will face Troy on Monday.
Va. Tech 75, Geo. Washington 38
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The George Washington women's basketball team could not get untracked on Thursday as they lost 75-38 to Virginia Tech.
Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had one point for the Colonials, who are 1-1 and will play Minnesota on Sunday.
PREP WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Fountain Central 50, Southmont 48
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central girls basketball team made the right plays at the right time as they got past Southmont 50-48 on Thursday.
Larrissa Bowers had 14 points and 16 rebounds for the Mustangs, while Jerzi Hershberger had 17 points with five assists and five steals, Hannah Prickett had seven points and eight rebounds, Brailey Hoagland had five points with a big steal and lay-up late in the fourth quarter and Rylee Simko had five points off the bench.
The Mustangs are 2-3 and will face Crawfordsville and Frontier next week.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Illini takes fifth in regional
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Both the Illinois men and women's teams took fifth in an NCAA Midwest regional on Friday.
Oakwood native Jon Davis ended up second individual for the Illini with a time of 30 minutes, 21.70 seconds as the team had its highest regional finish since 2017.
Olivia Howell was 24th (21:17.80) to lead the Illini women.
Selections for the Division I cross country championships will be announced today.
