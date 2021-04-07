DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team battled Parkland College on Wednesday in a doubleheader.
In the first game, Parkland was able to beat DACC 13-6, but in the second game, the Jaguars beat the Cobras 12-4.
Ashlynn McTagertt and Natalie Shuey each had two hits and two RBIs for DACC, while Taylor Stal had two hits and a RBI and Payten Redman had a RBI.
In the second game, Maclynne Steele had two hits and two RBIs, while Shayla Mills had two RBIs, Stal had two hits and a RBI again and Redman, Shuey and Baylee Parker each had one RBI.
Hannah Forrest had four strikeouts on the mound to get the win for the Jaguars.
Parke Heritage 2, N. Vermillion 0
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Falcons had seven hits, but could not get any runs in as they lost to the Wolves.
Emily Fitzwater took the loss for North Vermillion with eight strikeouts and had two hits at the plate. Ava Martin also had two hits.
Seeger 8, W. Lafayette 3
Morgan Cooksey had 14 strikeouts on the mound as the Patriots beat the Red Devils.
Cooksey also had two RBIs at the plate for Seeger, while Keisha Inman had two RBIs, Sophia Ashby was 4-for-4 with and RBI and Riley Shrader was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Southmont 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington baseball team tried to rally late but could not get over the hump as they lost to Southmont 3-2 on Tuesday.
Trace Hammer had two hits and an RBI for Covington, while Conlan Moore had three hits and Dane Gerling had seven strikeouts on the mound in the losing effort.
Fountain Central 12, Riverton Parke 3
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team saw themselves down 9-0 by the end of the third inning as they lost to Riverton Parke 12-3 on Tuesday.
Carson Eberly had three hits for the Mustangs, while Owen Acton and Lukas Miller each had one RBI.
BHRA 3, Judah Christian 2
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team clinched its 100th win as an stand alone program on Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Judah Christian.
Ethan Tutwiler scored the winning goal on an assist by Keanu King late in the game for the Blue Devils, while Elijah Tidwell and King each had a goal.
Garret Huls had seven saves in goal for BHRA, who is 7-2-1 and will face Blue Ridge on Saturday.
Normal West 2, Danville 0
NORMAL — The Danville boys soccer team could not get the win on the road on Tuesday as they lost to Normal West 2-0.
Tyler Finley had 22 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will travel to Charleston tomorrow.
Urbana University 8, Hoopeston Area 3
URBANA — The Hoopeston Area boys soccer team were outscored 8-3 on Tuesday against Urbana University High.
Isias Diaz scored two goals for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer added a goal and Derek Drayer had 24 saves.
The Cornjerkers will play Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday.
Oakwood/SF 2, Fisher/GCMS 2
OAKWOOD — After scoring 14 goals on Monday, the Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team scored significantly less in a 2-2 tie with Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday.
Reef Pacot and Grant Powell each had a goal for the Comets, while Aaron Dean had five saves in goal.
OSF is 8-1-1 for the season and will face Schlarman on Thursday.
GRF/Westville 0, Blue Ridge 0
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys soccer team got its first tie of the season in a 0-0 tie with Blue Ridge on Tuesday.
Chance Bays had four saves for his first shutout in his career for the Buffaloes, who will travel to Watseka on Thursday.
West Vigo 3, Covington 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team started the season on Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to West Vigo.
The Trojans won both of the doubles matches with Naia Pettit and Karyn Engle winning 6-0, 6-2 and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner winning 6-0, 6-1.
Covington will face Attica on Thursday.
Milford 2, BHRA 0
MILFORD — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team lost 25-14, 25-19 to Milford in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ravyn Davis had four blocks for the Blue Devils, who will try to regroup on Thursday with a trip to Salt Fork.
A-P 2, Geo-RF 0
GEORGETOWN — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball got past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday.
Eva Ford had six kills for the Buffaloes, while Trinity Collins had five kills, five dogs and three blocks, Makaelyn Lagacy had two aces and 14 assists and Gentry Howard had eight digs.
Salt Fork 2, Chrisman 0
CHRISMAN — The Salt Fork volleyball team swept Chrisman 25-23, 25-22 on Tuesday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Zoe Washkowiak had six kills, three blocks and a ace for the Storm, who will host Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills, 10 digs and three blocks for Chrisman, while Hannah Lunger had 26 assists.
Kankakee 12, DACC 11
KANKAKEE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team went on the road to battle No. 10 ranked Kankakee Community College on Tuesday.
In a back and forth game, the Jaguars would lost to the Kays 12-11.
Dawson Johns had two home runs and two RBIs for DAC, while Chase Vinson had three hits and five RBIs, Ethan Hall and Cole Carnahan each had three hits and a RBI, Noah Laurent had an RBI and Kyle Bartman had two hits.
Dylan Henning took the loss, going 1 12/3 innings with two strikeouts.
Kankakee had a few local players that would deliver for the Kays. Georgetown-Ridge Farm product Garrett Latoz had two hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Westville product Trey Bryant got the win for the team.
