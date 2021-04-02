BLOOMINGTON — After a 9-7 loss in the first game, the Danville Area Community College softball team rebounded against Heartland in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.
Down 5-1 in the second game, the Lady Jaguars put up 14 runs in the fifth inning and would wind up with a 15-11 win.
In the first game, Taylor Stal had four hits and two RBIs for DACC, while Ashlynn McTagertt had two RBIs and Payten Redman and Danielle Shuey each had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars are 7-5 and 4-4 in the Mid-West Athletic Conference and will face Parkland College on Wednesday.
SEMO 7, EIU 0
CAPE GIRAUDEAU, Mo. — Danville native Megan Burton had two hits, but the Panthers only had four hits as a team as they were shutout by the Redhawks.
Eastern Illinois is 16-9 overall and 9-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Southeast Missouri today.
W. Michigan 10, Akron 0
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Georgetown-Ridge Farm product Conor Steinbaugh took the loss as the Zips were shutout by the Broncos.
Steinbaugh had two strikeouts and gave up eight hits and four runs to drop to 2-2 in the season for Akron, who will play Western Michigan today.
SEMO 6, Jacksonville St. 5
CAPE GIARDEAU, Mo. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Dylan Dodd had three strikeouts in five innings as the Redhawks got the win.
Southeast Missouri will face Jacksonville State today.
EIU 5, Belmont 2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product Chase Rademacher was 0-for-1, but the Panthers won in OVC action.
The Panthers will continue to play Belmont today.
Hoopeston Area 5, BHRA 4
ROSSVILLE — The Hoopeston Area soccer team rallied from a 3-1 first half deficit to get a 5-4 win over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.
Ben Brown would actually score first for Hoopeston Area, but Keanu King scored three straight goals for the Blue Devils for the 3-1 lead. Brown would score again in the half to close to lead to 3-2.
In the second half, Harry Woods tied the game at 3-3, but Hayden Rice gave BHRA the lead back. Owen Root tied the game again with 8:42 left in the game and Root would score again with four miunutes lef to get the win.
Derek Dreyer had 18 saves for the Cornjerkers, while Garret Huls had three saves for the Blue Devils.
Danville 1, Argenta-Oreana 1
ARGENTA — Moise York scored for Danville High School, who had its second straight tie with a 1-1 tie against Argenta-Oreana.
Leighton Arnett had the assist for the Vikings, while Tyler Finley had six saves in goal.
Oakwood/SF 7, Unity 2
TOLONO — Sam Howie and Brady Tevebaugh each had three goals as the Salt Fork/Oakwood boys soccer tam beat Unity 7-2 on Thursday.
Joe Lashuay had a goal for the Comets, while Howie, Grant Powell, Tiffany Paris and Reef Pacot each had an assist and Aaron Dean had three saves in goal.
The Comets improve to 6-1 for the season.
BHRA 2, Hoopeston Area 0
BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin volleyball team swept Hoopeston Area 25-14, 25-20 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Ravyn Davis had six kills and three aces for the Blue Devils, while Sophia Rome had five kills, Mikayla Cox had four aces and Ella McFarland had 13 assists.
Salt Fork 2, Geo-RF 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team beat Georgetown-Ridge Farm 25-20, 25-5 on Thursday.
Trinity Collins had three kills and two blocks for the Buffaloes, while Makaelyn Lagacy had two aces.
Fountain Central 16, Faith Christian 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs started the season with major offense as they beat Faith Christian in five innings on Thursday.
Lukas Miller had seven strikeouts on the mound to get the win for Fountain Central, who will play South Newton today.
