DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College softball team got up early on Friday to find out where they were going to go for their second straight trip to the NJCAA Tournament.
The No. 9 Lady Jaguars will face No. 8 Kirkwood in the first round on Tuesday at Tyger River Park in Spartanburg, S.C.
The game is actually a rematch from last season's tournament, where Kirkwood beat DACC 9-1 in the consolation bracket.
"I know they are a good team," DACC coach Matt Cervantes said. "It was a 10-hour recoup time from our game with Louisberg and it was tough. They played a good schedule comparative to us. They hit the ball well and have decent pitching, so it should be a good matchup between us."
The team was able to have a watch party at Mary Miller Gym early Friday before preparations for the DACC graduation ceremony later in the day.
"I thought it was great," Cervantes said. "We have that massive jumbotron and they put it up for us and it was great for the girls to see where we going in the bracket. They had the whole gym set for graduation, so it was cool for that perspective. I have to thank (DACC Athletics Director Tim Bunton) and the athletics department because it is something the girls are going to remember for a long time."
The team will leave for Spartanburg on Sunday.
PREP BASEBALL
Salt Fork 9, Villa Grove 3
CATLIN — The Salt Fork baseball team saw themselves down 3-0 in the first inning, but they would fight back in a big way.
The Storm scored seven runs in the fourth and would go on to beat Villa Grove 9-3 on Thursday in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.
Jameson Remole started the inning with a fly ball that was dropped, that got Remole to second base. Derrek Richards bunted to drive Remole in and would score on a single by Brayden Maskel. Maskel stole second and was brought in by Blake Hettmansberger.
After two outs and a walk by Blake Norton, Hettmansberger scored on a wild pitch. Pedro Rangel got a single and Hayden Prunkard would bring in Norton and Rangel with a single. Richards returned to bat and had single to bring in Prunkard before the inning ended with a 7-3 lead.
The Storm added two runs in the ninth on a RBI single by Prunkard, who would score on a ground ball by Richards.
Rangel ended up getting the win on the mound with seven strikeouts and only allowing five hits.
Prunkard had two hits and three RBIs, while Richards had three RBIs, Rangel had two hits and Maskel and Hettmansberger each had one RBI.
The Storm will face Decatur St. Teresa today in the regional final.
Seeger 19, Attica 3
The Seeger baseball team had 11 hits as the Patriots beat Attica 19-3 on Thursday.
Caleb Edwards and Noah Stephen each had two hits and three RBIs for the Patriots, while Luke Plumier had three RBIs, Christian Holland and Peyton Reynolds each had two RBIs, Dylan Walters had two hits and a RBI and Jace Ware, Chris Moody and Landon Walker each had one RBI.
Delphi 10, Fountain Central 3
DELPHI, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team scored the first run of the game in the first inning, but Delphi scored five in the bottom of the first and went on to win 10-3 on Thursday.
Lukas Miller had the lone RBI for the Mustangs.
T.H. North 8, Covington 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team took an early 2-0 lead, but Terre Haute North would battle back and get a 8-3 win on Thursday.
Kyven Hill and Dane Gerling each had two hits and a RBI for the Trojans.
PREP SOFTBALL
Salt Fork regional postponed
CATLIN — Salt Fork's regional title game with Milford/Cissna Park was postponed on Friday because of rain.
The game was moved to today at 5:30 p.m. at Salt Fork
Seeger 4, Attica 3
ATTICA, Ind. — The Seeger softball team scored the winning run in the sixth inning to get a 4-3 win over Attica on Thursday.
Kaylyn Wheeler had two hits and a RBI for the Patriots, while Chloe Sheets and Marianne Whorral each had one RBI, Rylea Wetz and Haley Parrish had three hits and Wheeler and Morgan Cooksey each had two hits.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Sectional final postponed
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The IHSAA sectional final between Fountain Central and Benton Central was postponed because of rain.
The match will now take place at 10 a.m. EDT at Fountain Central High School.
The Mustangs advanced on Thursday with a 5-0 win over Attica.
Haley Webb, Alydia Mellady and Josie Harshbarger each had wins in singles for the Mustangs, while the doubles teams of Marylee Muniz and Hannah Prickett and Kendall Eberly and Laney Hoagland also got wins.
The Bison beat Covington 4-1 in Thursday's other semifinal. The team of Addison Streuer and Lilly Hacquet got the lone win for the Trojans.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Seeger third in sectional
MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Seeger boys track team took third as a team in an IHSAA Sectional meet at Twin Lakes High School on Thursday.
Ethan Hernandez was second in the 100 meter run (11.35 seconds) and 400 run (51.41) and third in the 200 (23.72) to lead the Patriots and will be running those events in regional action. Konner Brenner was second in the 800 (2:09.37), Nathan Odle was third in the 1,600 (4:49.64) and 3,200 (10:34.98) and Cody Waling was third in the 110 hurdles (16.52).
The 3,200 relay team of John Puterbaugh, Austin Thomas, Tucker Herndon and Brewer was second at 8:50.33 and the 1,600 team of Landon Dispennett, Brenner, Herndon and Finn McLain was third at 3:41.01.
North Vermillion was fifth with most of their success in field events. Jeremiah Ziebart won the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches) and discus (146-4) for the Falcons while Elijah Peaslee won the long jump (19-4). Cody Tryon was second in the 200 (23.54) and Atticus Blank was second in the shot put (44-7 3/4).
Fountain Central was eighth with Hayden Kler winning the 3,200 (10:25.54) and Covington was 10th with Bradley Lewsader taking third in the 800 (2:10.32).
The athletes that advanced will move on to next Thursday's regional at Lafayette Jefferson High School.
