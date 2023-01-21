CHAMPAIGN — Down 31-29 at halftime, the Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team rallied and picked up a 73-67 win on Wednesday over Parkland College.
Ramalle Arnold, who was named NJCAA Division II Player of the Week for his recent play, continued his solid streak with 23 points, while Dameriz Merriweather had 11 points, Yacouba Traore and Trevin Williams each had eight points, Martez Rhodes had five points and eight rebounds and Tyshay Epps had five points with five assists and seven rebounds.
The Jaguars will return to Mary Miller Gym on Sunday to play Rend Lake.
Iroquois West 60, Schlarman 27
GILMAN — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team hit the road and lost 60-27 to Iroquois West on Wednesday.
CL Dye had 13 points, while Jerry Reed had 12 for the Hilltoppers, who will face Tuscola today.
Parke Heritage 61, Fountain Central 22
ROCKVILLE, Ind. — The Mustangs were no match for the Wolves in Wabash River Conference action on Thursday.
Fountain Central will return to action on Tuesday against South Vermillion.
Oakwood/SF 60, Charleston 13
FITHIAN — The Comets cruised to a home duel win on Thursday against Charleston.
Tyler Huchel (113), Jack Ajster (120), Pedro Rangel (126), Carter Chambliss (126), Reef Pacot (145) and Bryson Capansky (152) won by pin for the Comets, while Brayden Edwards (106), Blake Barney 160) and Dalton Brown (170) won by forfeit.
The Comets will take part in the LeRoy Invitational today.
N. Vermillion 38, Tri-West 24
HENDRICKS, Ind. — The Falcons picked up the win in the final dual match of the regular season on Thursday.
Wyatt Walters (132) and Landen Baker (170) won by pin for North Vermillion, while Andrew Botner (145) and Tony Tucker (195) each won by majority decision and Shawn Martin (113), Aden Rangel (120) and Bradley Cope (152) each won by forfeit.
The Falcons will next compete in sectionals on Jan. 28.
Parkland 80, DACC 64
CHAMPAIGN — The Danville Area Community College women’s basketball team had the early lead against Parkland on Wednesday.
But the Cobras outscored the Jaguars 45-27 to win 80-64.
Alexus Mobley had 15 points to lead DACC, while Nevaeh Reaves had 14 points with three steals and three assists, Brianna Hamilton had 13 points with seven rebounds and Rylee Dowers added nine points.
The Jaguars will face Lewis & Clark today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.