MOUNT CARMEL — The Danville Area Community College men’s basketball team had a great weekend on the road as they won both games at the Wabash Valley Classic.
The Jaguars started action on Friday with a 70-60 win over Lewis & Clark. Daylen Davis-Williams had 18 points to lead the team, while Stephen Atkinson had 16 points off the bench, Kendall Taylor had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Lewis Richards had 10 points and Kameron Barnett had nine points.
On Saturday, DACC beat host team Wabash Valley 66-58. Drew Reifsteck had 16 points for the Jaguars, while Taylor had 15 points. Ahmoni Weston had nine and Davis-Williams had eight points with seven rebounds.
The Jaguars are 2-1 and will return to action Thursday at Illinois Valley Community College. DACC will return to Mary Miller Gym on Saturday against Prairie State at 3 p.m.
Lincoln Trail 61, DACC 55
DANVILLE — The Lady Jaguars were tied with Lincoln Trail at 29-29 at halftime, but could not get the win.
Dy’Jhanik Armfield had 10 points for DACC< while Carla Bastida had eight points and eight rebounds, Alexus Mobley had eight points and Candela Nevares had seven points.
The Lady Jaguars will travel to Illinois Valley Community College on Thursday and will play Prairie State Community College on Saturday at Mary Miller Gym at 1 p.m.
Porter caps career
URBANA — Danville senior Natalie Porter capped her high school swimming career with four top-eight finishes at the IHSA sectional meet held at Urbana on Saturday.
Individually, Porter was fifth in the 200-yard individual medley event and she was sixth in the 100-yard backstroke event, while also being a member on the eight-place finishing 200-yard medley relay team and 200-yard freestyle relay team for the Vikings.
Danville, which tied for eighth in the team standings, also got a sixth-place finish from its 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brooklyn Phillips, Addison Ohlmiller, Quincy Shanks and Polly Norton.
Salt Fork junior Hazelyn Hunter finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke to go along with a seventh in the 50-yard freestyle.
The top local finisher came in the diving event where Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Natalie Clapp earned a third-place finish with 320.70 points.
Fountain Central 42, Frankfort 36
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — After a pair of setbacks to open the 2021-22 season, the Fountain Central girls basketball team earned their first victory with a 42-36 triumph over the Frankfort Hot Dogs on Saturday.
Brailey Hoagland led the way for the Mustangs with 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Hannah Prickett and Larissa Bowers each chipped in with seven points.
Jerzi Hershberger had an all-around good game for Fountain Central (1-2) with five points, six rebounds and five assists.
Up next for the Mustangs is a trip to Clinton Central on Tuesday.
Polo 62, Milford 52
POLO — Milford’s Angel Salinas ran for 257 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday but it wasn’t enough as the Bearcats fell to the Polo Marcos 62-52 in the second round of the Illinois 8-Man Football Association Playoffs.
Salinas has touchdown runs of 57 and 64 yards in the first quarter and Sawyer Laffoon had touchdown runs of 16 and 53 yards as Milford built a 26-16 lead.
Polo tied the contest at 32-32 at halftime, before taking a 40-38 lead in the third quarter and the Marcos closed out their victory with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Bearcats finished with 388 rushing yards in the loss as Laffoon had 113 on eight carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.