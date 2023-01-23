DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team returned home to Mary Miller Gym on Sunday to face Rend Lake.
The Jaguars fought into overtime with the Warriors, but lost 81-78.
Dameriz Merriweather had 19 points off the bench to lead DACC, while Kendall Taylor had 16 points with nine rebounds, Ramalle Arnold had 14, Stephen Atkinson had eight points with seven rebounds, Martez Rhodes had eight points and Tyshay Epps had five assists.
The Jaguars are 13-4 and will host John Wood on Saturday.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Danville loses two over weekend
DANVILLE — The Vikings had a busy weekend with a home game on Friday and a trip to Chicago Heights on Saturday.
Danville lost a close 64-60 Big 12 Conference matchup on Friday to Bloomington in the first home game for the team in weeks. The Vikings returned to the road on Saturday to play Chicago Heights Marian and lost 48-27.
The Vikings will hit the road on Friday to play Peoria Manual and will return home on Saturday for an matinee against Urbana.
Tuscola 58, Schlarman 11
TUSCOLA — The Schlarman Academy boys basketball team could not get untracked on Saturday and lost to Tuscola 58-11.
CL Dye had five points, while Ricky Soderstrom had four for the Hilltoppers, who will play Chrisman on Tuesday.
Fountain Central wins two
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs started the weekend witha 42-34 win over Crawfordsville on Friday.
Koby Wolf had 15 points for the Mustangs, while Will Harmon had 10, Mason Larkin and Owen Acton each had five and Issac Gayler added four.
Fountain Central then had a 56-30 win over Clinton Prairie. Larkin had 17 points for the Mustangs, while Acton had 11, Harmon had eight, Wolf and Gayler each had six and Issac Hehman had four points.
The Mustangs will host Faith Christian on Friday.
Covington loses two
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans could not get the win in two games over the weekend.
Covington started the weekend with a 59-48 loss to Southmont on Friday. Austin Stein had 19 points to lead the Trojans, who was up 25-18 at halftime, while Duncan Keller had 13 points and three steals, Coye Ferguson had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three assists and Karver Fye had six points.
The Trojans then lost to Lebanon on Saturday. Dane Gerling and Fye each had 11 for the Trojans, while Ferguson had six points and five rebounds.
Covington will host North Vermillion on Friday.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
N. Central 63, N. Vermillion 47
CAYUGA, Ind. — Lauren Ellis had 12 points, but the Falcons lost at home Saturday to North Central (Farmersburg).
Olivia Pearman had 11 points for North Vermillion, while Braxtyn Dunham had eight points and Braylee Brown had seven points.
The Falcons will play Crawfordsville today.
PREP WRESTLING
Danville eighth in Big 12 meet
DANVILLE — The Danville wrestling team hosted the Big 12 Wrestling Invitational on Saturday and was able to take eighth.
Phil Shaw IV took first in the 182-pound division with two quick wins and an 8-2 decision over Normal West's Gus Schreiber in the final to go to 23-3 for the season.
Tristan Poplous was fourth at 160 and Marquan Shaw went to the consolation semifinals at 145.
The Vikings will next play at the El Robinson Classic next week.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 67, Northwestern 64
EVANSTON — The No. 21 Illini was able to hold on to turn back the Wildcats on the road Sunday.
Genesis Bryant had 18 points to lead Illinois, while Kendall Bostic had 16 points, 13 rebounds and three steals, Makira Cook had 14 points, Jada Peebles had nine points and Adalia McKenzie had eight points and four assists.
The Illini are 16-4 and 6-3 in the Big Ten and will return to the State Farm Center on Thursday to play Purdue.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats 0-3 for weekend
DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Bobcats played two games at home and one on the road and could not get wins in any of the games.
The Bobcats started the week with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Evansville Thunderbolts. Austin Albrecht had a goal and three assists for the Bobcats, while Gianni Vitali had a goal and an assist, Peter DiMartino and Adam Eby each had a goal, Brendan Murphy had three assists and Brett Epp had 33 saves in goal.
The Bobcats then played the Quad City Storm and lost 9-1. Brendan Murphy scored 3 minutes, 10 seconds into the game with Albrecht and Vitali each assisted in the goal while Sean Kuhn had 18 saves and Epp had 12 saves in goal.
On Sunday, Vermilion County scored the first two goals against the Peoria Rivermen, but lost 5-2. Vadim Vasjonkin and Davis Kirkendall scored goals for the Bobcats while Albrecht, Tyler Dill and Charlie Bedard each had one assist and Epp had 28 saves.
The Bobcats will next play Feb. 3 with a trip to play the Storm.
