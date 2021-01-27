MOUNT CARMEL — Danville Area Community College couldn’t overcome second-half offensive problems as the Wabash Valley College Warriors handed the Jaguars a 64-45 defeat in NJCAA college basketball on Wednesday night.
DACC, which was playing its first game of the 2021 season, was held to just 18 points in the game’s final 20 minutes as the Jaguars were outscored 34-18 by the Warriors.
Ahmoni Weston came off the bench to score a team-high 13 points for DACC, while former Danville standout Day’Len Davis-Williams finished with 10 points but he had only one basket in the second half.
Wabash Valley, which improved to 2-1 with the victory, had three players in double figures. Jamison Epps and Deshaun Nettles came off the bench to share team-high honors with 13 points each, while Aarhek Lamb also came off the bench to score 10.
The Warriors enjoyed a 45-19 advantage in bench scoring over the Jaguars, who will host the South Suburban Bulldogs on Saturday at the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
In the women’s game, Wabash Valley defeated Danville Area Community College 90-53. The Lady Jaguars fall to 0-2 on the season. No additional information was available on the women’s game. DACC will host Bethel College JV at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Mary Miller Gymnasium.
Fans are not currently allowed in the Mary Miller Gymnasium, but the games can be seen on a live video stream available at www.danvillejaguars.com.
No.Vermillion 42 No.Montgomery 31
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team went on the road on Tuesday and defeated North Montgomery 42-31.
McKenzie Crowder had 18 points to lead the Falcons, while Cami Pearman had nine points, Braxtyn Dunham had seven, Ava Martin added six and Callie Naylor had two.
The Falcons return to action Saturday against North Newton.
Southmont 65 Covington 18
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Lady Trojans continue to march on without its top six players because of COVID-19 protocols.
On Tuesday night, the Southmont Mounties handed Covington a 65-18 loss in a non-conference girls basketball game.
Covington freshman Emma Holycross had team-high 7 points, junior Therin Holland finished with 3 points with sophomore Magdalena Sandlin, senior Lillian Ramirez, freshman Karma Kingery and senior Daisy Goeppner each contributing 2 points.
Up next for the Trojans, who fall to 4-17 overall is the IHSAA Class 1A sectional at Attica. Covington is scheduled to play North Vermillion at 7 p.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday.
