DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team got going to an 38-20 halftime lead and would go on to beat the Olivet Nazarene JV team 80-57 on Thursday.
Kendall Taylor had 17 points with three assists for the Jaguars, while Xavier Evans had 12 points, Dameriz Merriweather scored 11, Drew Reifsteck and Day'len Davis-Williams each had eight, Stephen Atkinson had seven and Donell Carter had 11 rebounds.
The Jaguars will face Moraine Valley today at Mary Miller Gym.
New Mexico 87, Denver 67
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Danville High School grad Tevin Smith had four points with two blocks and two assists but the Pioneers lost to the Lobos on Thursday.
Denver drops to 3-8 and will face Dixie State today.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bloomington 76, Danville 55
BLOOMINGTON — The Danville girls basketball team battled for a halftime tie, but could not overcome Bloomington in a 76-55 loss on Thursday.
Nautika Conaway had 22 points for the Vikings, while Soriah Gouard had 19 and Amara McFarland added nine.
The Vikings will next play Peoria Richwoods on Saturday.
Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls basketball team took control of the game for good in the second quarter as the Storm beat Hoopeston Area 47-19 on Thursday.
Alexa Jamison had 18 points for the Storm, who was only up 10-7, but outscored the Cornjerkers 37-12 the rest of the way. Shelby McGee had nine, Macie Russell had eight and Kailey Frischkorn added six.
Payton Armstrong had eight points for the Cornjerkers, while Claire Dixon added five.
Milford 46, Westville 29
WESTVILLE — The Westville girls basketball team could not keep up with Milford on Thursday, losing 46-29.
Hadley Cox had 14 points to lead the Tigers, while Aubrey Jenkins had seven points.
Anna Hagan had 13 points for the Bearcats, while Brynlee Wright had 10 and Emmaleah Marshino added nine.
Cissna Park 41, Geo-RF 37
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls basketball team were up 37-32 going into the fourth quarter, but could not hold on to the lead as they lost 41-37 on Thursday.
Addie Spesard had 15 points for the Buffaloes, while Sydney Spesard had eight, Bryleigh Collom had six and Kendall Roberts added five.
N. Vermillion 51, Fountain Central 25
CAYUGA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team took the lead early and never let go as the Falcons beat Fountain Central 51-25 on Thursday.
Cami Pearman had 21 points for the Falcons, while Callie Naylor had 12 points, Olivia Pearman had six points and Ava Martin added five.
Larissa Bowers had nine points for the Mustangs, while Braliey Hoagland had six points with five teams and seven rebounds and Hannah Prickett had five points.
Seeger 64, Riverton Parke 26
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team jumped out ot a 20-4 first quarter lead and went on to a 64-26 win over Riverton Parke on Thursday.
Aubry Cole had 23 points to lead the Patriots, while Addison Shrader had 11, Anna Moore had 10, Paige Laffoon had nine and Riley Shrader added six.
PREP WRESTLING
Westville/GRF 69, St. Thomas More 9
WESTVILLE — The Westville/Georgetown-Ridge Farm wrestling team got a 69-9 win over St. Thomas More on Thursday.
Gabe Kiddo (126 pounds), Hayden Weaver (138), Camron Steinspring (220) and Drake Hines (285) each won by pin for the Tigers, while Rylee Edwards (195) won by decision and Jesse Irelan (106), Logan Mahaffey (113), Berlin Kiddo (132), Houston Bryant (145), Jacob Pyle (152), Aiden Vice (170) and Riley Nicholson (182) each won by forfeit.
Fountain Central 54, Covington 18
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central wrestling team had depth on its side as they beat Covington 54-18 on Thursday.
Waylon Frazee (126 pounds), Brandon Pigg (132), Dawson Woodard (170) and Steven Remero (195) each won by pin for the Mustangs, while Ayden Donaldson (106), Dallas Simmons (120), Andrew Woodrow (138), Michael Strawhorn (145), Austin Pickett (152) and Chance James (160) won by forfeit.
Conor Winn (220) and Nate Sly (285) got forfeit wins for the Trojans.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State 75, Illinois 60
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The University of Illinois women's basketball team were up by eight in the second half against Michigan State, but could not hold on as the Illini lost 75-60 on Thursday.
Adalia McKenzie led the Illini with 14 points, while Aaliyah Nye had 13 points, Jada Peebles had 10 and Kendall Bostic had eight rebounds.
The Illini drop to 4-5 overall and 0-1 in the Big Ten and will return to the State Farm Center on Sunday to face Butler.
Georgetown 68, Geo. Washington 63
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Schlarman Academy grad Sierra Bell had two assists and a steal, but the Colonials lost to the Hoyas on Thursday.
George Washington is 5-5 and will face Howard on Sunday.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hilltoppers take third in state
ASSUMPTION — The Schlarman Academy 7th grade girls basketball team ended up third in IESA Class 7-A on Thursday with a 32-19 win over Lincoln West Lincoln-Broadwell.
Jada Bell led the Hilltoppers with 21, while Alexis Murillo added 11 points.
In the championship game, Siegel St. Michaels beat Ottawa Marquette 32-24
While the 7th grade team has ended its season, the 8th grade team will also start its trip to state over the weekend.
The Hilltopper 8th graders (21-0) will start its journey at the IESA Class 8-A quarterfinals today with a game against Mount Olive at 10 a.m. at Clinton Junior High School. If Schlarman wins, the Hilltoppers will go to a semifinal at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.