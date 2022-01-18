DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College men's basketball team defeated Rend Lake 73-65 on Saturday at Mary Miller Gym.
Day'Len Davis-Williams had 22 points to lead the Jaguars, while Xavier Evans had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists, Ahmoni Weston had 10 points, Donell Carter had nine points and six rebounds and Kendall Taylor had eight points.
The Jaguars will face Parkland College on Wednesday.
Colorado State 78, San Jose State 42
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Danville native Kendle Moore had seven points and three assists as the Rams beat San Jose State on Saturday.
The Rams are 13-1 and 3-1 in the Mountain West and wil lface New Mexico on Wednesday.
South Dakota St. 80, Denver 62
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Danville native Tevin Smith had seven points and three rebounds but the Pioneers lost on the road on Saturday.
Denver drops to 6-14 and 2-5 in the Summit League.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis & Clark 62, DACC 59
GODFREY — The Lady Jaguars fought hard in the second half, but could not get the win on the road on Saturday against Lewis & Clark.
Danville Area Community College will face Parkland College on Wednesday.
Notre Dame 75, North Carolina 65
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Schlarman Academy grad Anaya Peoples had three points with two rebounds, three assists and three steals as the Irish beat the Tar Heels on Sunday.
Notre Dame is 13-3 and 4-1 in the ACC and will face Boston College on Thursday.
Mercer wins two
MACON, Ga. — The Bears beat East Tennessee 66-54 on Monday and Western Carolina 69-58 on Saturday.
Danville native Erin Houpt had six points, two assists and two rebounds for Mercer on Monday and had 15 points and four rebounds on Saturday.
The Bears are 11-5 and 4-0 in the Southern Conference and will play Furman on Thursday.
Murray State 1-1 for weekend
CHARLESTON — Oakwood grad Katelyn Young had 18 points with seven rebounds as the Racers beat Eastern Illinois 80-71 on Monday.
Young had 14 points on Saturday in a 67-52 loss to Belmont for Murray State, who is 12-5 and 4-2 in the Ohio Valley Conference and will face Eastern Illinois again on Thursday.
Dayton 77, Saint Louis 59
DAYTON, Ohio — Schlarman grad Capria Brown had a point, asteal and a assist as the Flyers won at home on Sunday.
The Flyers are 12-3 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic 10 and will face Massachusetts on Wednesday.
N. Kentucky 79, Oakland 67
ROCHESTER, Mich. — Schlarman Academy grad Sydney Gouard started for the Golden Grizzlies as they lost to Northern Kentucky on Sunday.
Oakland drops to 7-8 and 5-3 in the Horizon League and will play Detroit Mercy on Thursday.
SIUE 73, SEMO 66
EDWARDSVILLE — Danville native Mikala Hall had four assists as the Cougars won at home on Saturday.
Southern Illinois Edwardsville is 6-8 and 2-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Lamar 55, Chicago State 47
CHICAGO — Schlarman Academy grad Janiah Newell had four points and two blocks, but the Cougars lost at home on Saturday.
Chicago State are 2-12 and 1-4 in the WAC and will face New Mexico State today.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Richwoods 63, Danville 39
PEORIA — Senior forward Jamauri Winfrey scored 10 of his game-high 22 points in the third quarter as the Peoria Richwoods Knights overcame a first-half deficit to beat the Danville Vikings 63-39 in a Big 12 Conference boys basketball contest on Friday night.
Winfrey, who only had 6 points at halftime as Richwoods trailed 25-23, caught fire in the second half, scoring 16 of his team's 40 points in the third and fourth quarters.
The Knights (11-6 overall, 3-2 in the Big 12) outscored the Vikings 22-4 in the third quarter to turn their deficit into a 16-points lead (45-29).
Danville, which falls below .500 for the first time this season at 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big 12, built an early lead behind seniors JJ Miles and Martez Rhodes, as they shared team-high scoring honors with 14 points each.
In the first half, Miles and Rhodes combined 20 but in the third quarter, Richwoods held them scoreless and they scored just four points each in the fourth quarter.
Danville was scheduled to play Chicago Perspectives/Leadership on Sunday at the Chicago Marshall MLK Shootout, but that event has been cancelled.
The next game for the Vikings will be next Friday at home against the Champaign Centennial Chargers.
PREP SWIMMING
Fountain Central boys, Seeger girls win Bi-County
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustang boys and Patriot girls topped the field at the Bi-County Swim meet.
In the boys meet, Noah Fruits won the 200 individual medley (2 minutes, 25.54 seconds) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.98) for the Mustangs, while Chase Witsman won the 50 (23.53) and 100 (53.84) freestyle races, Riley Nelson won the 200 freestyle (2:08.57) and the 500 (5:49.19) freestyle, Dylan Songer won the 100 backstroke (1:10.93) and Ethan Mellady won the 100 breaststroke (1:18.80)
The 200 medley relay team of Songer, Mellady, Fruits and Eli Davis won in 1:58.47, while the 200 freestyle team of Mellady, David, Nelson an Witsman won in 1:37.51 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Fruits, Songer, Nelson and Witsman won in 4:00.70.
Max Hedgecock won the diving event (126.55 points) for Seeger.
In the girls meet, Avah Watson won the 50 freestyle (27.02) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.42) for Seeger, while Macy Smith won the 500 freestyle (6:47.53) and 100 backstroke (1:22.24), Berlyn Guminski won the 200 freestyle (2:26.66), Saige Knosp won the 100 butterfly (1:18.15) and Leah Kirkpatrick won the 100 freestyle (1:04.26). The 200 medley relay team of Smith, Maddie Hays, Knosp and Watson won in 2:12.55, while the 200 freestyle team of Hays, Kirkpatrick, Guminski and Watson win 1:58.41 and the 400 freestyle team of Smith, Kirkpatrick, Gumninski and Gaia Buzzetti won in 4:44.22.
Mary Rice won the 200 IM in 2:45.11 for Fountain Central, while Ashlynn Livengood won in diving (179.40) for Covington.
SPHL HOCKEY
Bobcats lose two to Rivermen
PEORIA — Vermilion County could not get a win on the road over the weekend as they lost two games against Peoria.
The Bobcats lost 3-1 to the Rivermen on Saturday as Michael Mercurio scored the lone goal while Houston Wilson and Chase DiBari each had one assist. Ben Churchfield had 41 saves in goal.
Kyle Stevens and Wilson each had a goal for the Bobcats in an 8-2 loss on Friday while Mitch Akins had a assist and Churchfield had 16 saves in goal and Joe Sheppard added 24 saves.
The Bobcats will face the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday and the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday.
