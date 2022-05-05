CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — The Danville Area Community College men's golf team will have two representatives going to the NJCAA Division II National Championships.
Tyler Strako and Caleb Lavender topped the list of individual qualifiers at the Region 24 district championships at the Dalhousie Golf club on Tuesday.
Strako was eighth with a score of 231 for the three-round tournament, while Lavender was tied for 10th at 234.
The Jaguars as a team ended up third behind team champion Heartland Community College. Logan Richardson was 16th (237), Lukas Ball was tied for 23rd (245) and Rylan Wolfe was 28th (250).
Strako and Lavender will travel to Twin Hills Country Club in Joplin, Mo. from May 17-20 for the National Championships.
PREP BASEBALL
GRFC 7, Westville 1
GEORGETOWN — Kaden Mingee had two hits and three RBIs as the Buffaloes beat the Tigers.
Cameron Steinbaugh gave up three hits with seven strikeouts on the mound for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman and had two hits and a RBI at the plate. Brayden Nale and Trenton Ryan each also added one RBI.
Gage Lange had a RBI double for Westville.
BHRA 12, Cissna Park 0
BISMARCK — The Blue Devils had 11 hits as they beat the Timberwolves in six innings.
Dawson Dodd and Asa Ray each had two hits and two RBIs for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Amani Stanford had two hits and one RBI and Tuff Elson and Garrett Huls each had one RBI.
The Blue Devils will face Salt Fork on Friday.
Monticello 13, Oakwood 3
MONTICELLO — The Comets had four hits as they lost in five innings to the Sages.
Matthew Miller had three RBIs and Travis Tiernan had two hits for Oakwood, who will face Westville on Friday.
Fountain Central 11, Attica 0
ATTICA, Ind. — Lukas Miller had seven strikeouts as he pitched a one-hitter for the Mustangs.
Kyle Slinker had two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Brayden Prickett, Luke Foxworthy, Zach Guerin and Taden Dahl each had one RBI.
PREP SOFTBALL
Oakwood 13, Blue Ridge 5
FARMER CITY — Karsen Rupp had three hits with two home runs and four RBIs as the Comets beat Blue Ridge.
Samantha Dunavan had three hits with two home runs and two RBIs, Alaina Rothwell had two hits and three RBIs, Savannah Nevitt and Olivia Fegett each had three hits and one RBI, Gracie Enos had two hits and one RBI, Rylan Manning had a RBI, Bella Bradford had three hits and Audrey Schnaus had two hits.
Bloomington 5, Danville 2
TILTON — The Danville softball team had an early lead on Tuesday, but Bloomington tied the game and would score three runs in the seventh to get a 5-2 win in Big 12 Conference action.
Kaleah Bellik had a double and two RBIs for the Vikings, while Saige Keller had 12 strikeouts on the mound.
The Vikings will host Normal West today.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Central 8, Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Vikings were down 4-1 at halftime and could not recover against the Maroons on Tuesday.
Ava Towne scored the lone goal for Danville with Maya Towne getting the assist.
Aniya Parker had 14 saves in goal for the Vikings, who will travel to Normal Community today.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Fountain Central 3, Crawfordsville 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Lillie Fishero, Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each won in singles as the Mustangs got past the Athenians.
Fountain Central is 11-1 and will play South Putnam on Tuesday.
Covington 5, S. Vermillion 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Covington girls tennis team beat South Vermillion 5-0 in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday.
Peyton Brown, Cora Reynolds and Halle Grady each won in single for the Trojans, while the doubles teams of Emma Taylor and Karsyn Engle and Addison Streuer and Lily Hacquet also won.
The Trojans are 5-2 and 4-1 in the WRC.
