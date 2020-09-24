LA SALLE — Playing for a second day after more than nine hours on the road took its toll on the Danville Area Community College men’s golf team.
The Jaguars, who opened the Illinois Valley Community College Fall Invitational with a round of 313, struggled on Tuesday with only two players shooting under 80 as they combined for a second-day score of 324.
DACC’s two-day score of 637 was good enough for sixth in the 13-team tournament, which was won by Parkland College with a two-round score of 588.
Former Westville standout Nick Pinter had the low round on Tuesday for DACC with a 5-over 77. Pinter had two birdies to go along with nine pars and seven bogeys. Pinter’s two-day score of 12-over 156 was good enough for 18th.
Logan Richardson was next with a 78 and his two-day total of 10-over 154 tied for 15th.
Schlarman 183, Danville 230
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers continued their strong regular season with a win over the Vikings on Tuesday at Danville Country Club.
Gabe Huddleston led the way for Schlarman with a medalist-earning 38, while Deuce Provost had a 45, Jason Craig had a 49, Jack Giraourd had a 51, Adam Duncan scored a 61 and Charles Ludwig added a 64.
Bodyn Gagnon led Danville with a 55, while Cabot McLaughlin had a 57, Zach Spencer scored a 58, Ben Omark and Coleman Jessup each carded a 60 and Ryan Jaruseski added a 63.
Westville takes third in meet
DANVILLE — The Tigers hosted Paris and Tri-County on Tuesday at Harrison Park and ended up third.
Jack Duensing led the way for Westville with a 44, while Kenny Clarkston had a 52 and Noah Crose and Ty Williamson each added a 55 for a team score of 206. Jonah Troglia had a 64 and Kierra Cox scored a 70.
Reese Wagoner had a 37 to get medalist honors for Paris, who had a team score of 165 to win the meet, while Tri-County took second at 199.
Seeger girls win NV invite
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Patriot girls took five of the top six spots to win the team title at the North Vermillion Invitational.
Jennifer Romero led the way for Seeger with a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds, ending up second overall. Teammate Libby Smith was third (19:56), Hadessah Austin was fourth (20:21), Allison High was fifth (20:48) and Nataleigh Yarborough was sixth (21:23).
Bailey Duncan was seventh for Covington (22:13), who did not have a team score, while teammate Lily Ramirez was 18th (26:34)
Layla Strubberg was 19th for North Vermillion (26:52), while Ettie Myers was 21st (28:14) and Rachel Hazelwood was 25th (31:23)
In the boys meet, Seeger took second.
Kolton Pearson took first for the Patriots with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds, while teammate Thomas Odle was third (17:49), Ethan Hernandez was eighth (18:23) and Ethan Guminski was 12th (18:37).
Notre Dame de la Salette won the team title with Henry Kracht took second (17:45), James Peterson was fourth (18:12) and Dominic Dvorak was seventh (18:22).
Covington did not have a team score with Blake Bova taking 13th (18:54), Mason Duprey was 19th (19:53) and Wyatt Woodrow (20:25).
Host North Vermillion had representatives in Landon Wesch, who took 43rd (24:37) and Andrew Kunkle was 44th (25:11).
Covington 1, Twin Lakes 0
MONTICELLO, Ind. — After a scoreless first half and with time running out, the Covington soccer team delivered.
Logan Pinkerton scored on a assist by Anibel Perez in the 59th minute to give the Trojans a 1-0 win over Twin Lakes on Tuesday.
“The team is still finding ways to pull out wins,” Covington coach Ryan Sowers said. “We came out flat in the first half and Twin Lakes found a couple of good opportunities that they almost executed. The second half brought out our heart more and we were able to pressure them well the rest of the game.”
Jack Stewart had four saves in goal for Covington, who is 9-1 and will play North White today
Covington 3, South Newton 2
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans were down 2-0 early, but rallied to win in five sets.
Amber Cruser had 15 kills and three aces for Covington, who won 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 26-24, 15-12, while Holly Linville had 14 kills, Nai’a Pettit had 13 kills and 20 digs and Erin Reynolds had 25 digs.
The Trojans are now 12-7 and will play at the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
W. Lafayette 3, Seeger 2
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Riley Shrader had six kills and six digs, but the Patriots lost at home 25-19, 25-11, 25-17 to West Lafayette.
Sophia Ashby had 19 assists for Seeger, while Paige Laffoon had five kills and five digs and Avery Cole had six digs.
The Patriots are now 8-8 and will play at the Bi-County Tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.