MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Danville Area Community College baseball team had a back and forth battle with Rowan College on Tuesday.
When the dust was settled, the Jaguars won the game 15-10 to improve their record to 3-2.
Jonathan Latham had two home runs and four RBIs for DACC, while Dawson Johnson had a home run and four RBIs and Jake Andriole had a home run and two RBIs. Garrett Morrison had a double and two RBIs and Chase Vinson and Evan Allen each had one RBI.
The Jaguars will take the day off today and will return to action on Thursday.
Dodd gets OVC final
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin product and current Southeast Missouri pitcher Dylan Dodd was named Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week and one of Collegiate Baseball;s National Players of the Week.
Dodd had a career-high 15 strikeouts in a complete game shutout over Ohio University on Feb. 28
DACC sweeps competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Lady Jaguars beat Schoolcraft Community College 10-2, Rowan College 11-6 and Grand Rapids Community College 18-5.
Danville Area Community College had 11 hits against Schoolcraft to win the opener. Hailee Gifford and Kelly Smith each had two hits and two RBIs, while Payten Redman had three hits and a RBI, Malia Gunn had two hits and a RBI and Maclynne Steele had a RBI.
Against Rowan, Hoopeston native Raven Rutherford had two hits and four RBIs for the Lady Jaguars, while Smith had two hits and three RBIs and Redman, Gunn and Tonya Faulkner each had one RBI.
Redman ended her day with three hits and five RBIs against Grand Rapids, while Gunn and Smith each had two RBIs and Gifford, Madison Schofield, Kami Latimore, Hailey Hunter, Shayla Mills and Faulkner each had one RBI.
The Lady Jaguars are 7-0 overall and will continue action today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.