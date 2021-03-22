DANVILLE — The Danville Area Community College baseball team made things tough for Spoon River Community College all weekend.
The Jaguars finished a sweep of the Snappers on Monday at Danville Stadium, winning 7-4 and 10-2 after 13-1 and 10-0 wins on the road on Sunday.
In Monday’s games, the Jaguars scored four runs in the third inning of the first game to break a 3-3 tie. Chase Vinson had two hits and three RBIs for DACC, while Luke Barnes had two hits and two RBIs and Kyle Bartman had a RBI. Jake Andriole got the win with seven strikeouts in five innings and Luke Oldon got the save.
In the second game, Bartman had three hits and two RBIs, while Vinson had two RBIS, Noah Laurent had three hits and a RBI and Andy Bunton , Ethan Hall and Dustin Dupont each added one RBI. Alex Ritzor had two striekouts in 5 and 2/3 innings to get the win.
In Sunday’s games, the Jaguars scored 11 of their 13 runs in the first two innings of the first game, Bartman had two hits and three RBIs, Jonathan Latham, Luke Barnes and Dawson Johns each added two RBIs. Ryan Adams got the win on the mound.
In the second game, Andy Bunton, Andriole, Latham and Vinson each had two RBIs, while Laurent and Barnes each had one RBI. Latham hit a home run and Vinson had a triple.
The Jaguars are now 7-1 and will face Lincoln Trail on Wednesday.
Maroa-Forsyth 28, BHRA 19
MAROA — Saturday’s season opener for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team was a tale of two halves.
After spotting the Maroa-Forsyth Trojans a big halftime lead, the Blue Devils rallied for three second-half touchdowns but fell short with Maroa-Forsyth holding on for a 28-19 victory.
BHRA junior quarterback Dawson Dodd threw for 103 yards and a pair of scores to junior Mason Hackman, while senior Brody Sexton ran for 77 yards and a touchdown.
For Maroa-Forsyth, Bryson Boes ran for 91 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Wade Jostes threw for 153 yards and a pair of scores.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin will host Westville at 7 p.m. next Friday in the Vermilion Valley Conference opener for both teams.
Oakwood 44, Oblong 6
FITHIAN — Gaven Clouse rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns as the Oakwood Comets opened the 2021 spring football season with a 44-6 victory over the Oblong-Palastine-Hutsonville Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
The Comets rolled up nearly 400 yards of total offense as senior quarterback Brevin Wells threw for 126 yards and a touchdown with Josh Young as Oakwood’s top receiver with three receptions for 76 yards and a score.
On the defensive side, Connor Hutson and Tanner Pichon shared team-high honors with 7 tackles each.
Next week, Oakwood opens Vermilion Valley Conference play at Georgetown-Ridge Farm Chrisman. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Friday night.
Milford/CP 66, Schlarman 14
DANVILLE — The Hilltoppers had the first score, but the Bearcats would take over from there in Friday’s home opener.
Trey Totheroh had 251 yards passing with three touchdowns for Milford/Cissna Park, while Carter Borgers ran for 93 yards and a score, Angels Salinas ran for 87 yards and a score, Sam Kaeb and Bryce Sluis each had a rushing touchdown and Todd Paine caught six passes for 165 yards and two scores.
Chris Brown scored the first touchdown of the game and season for Schlarman Academy with a 70-uyard run 35 seconds into the game.
Fisher 24, Westville 6
FISHER — Andre Johnson had 95 yards on the ground, but the Tigers lost to the Bunnies on Saturday.
Johnson also had five tackles and a interception for Westville, while Drew Wichtowski passed for 66 yards, including a 43-yard pass to Landen Haurez.
BHRA 6, Watseka 0
WATSEKA — Hayden Rice had three goals as the Blue Devils beat the Warriors.
Ethan Hickman had a goal and a assist for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Keanu King and Evan Cole each had a goal and Emerson Thorlton added an assist.
Garret Huls had two saves for the Blue Devils, who are 4-0 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville today.
Geo-RF/Westville 4, Hoopeston Area 2
HOOPESTON — Jace Bina had three goals as the Buffaloes beat the Cornjerkers.
Luke Barney scored the only other goal for Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Weseville, while Nathan Blue had an assists.
Ben Brown scored both goals for Hoopeston Area, who will play Oakwood/Salt Fork today.
Schlarman 2, Geo-RF 1
GEORGETOWN — Ethan Vasquez scored the winning goal in overtime on Friday as the Hilltoppers beat the Buffaloes.
Jason Craig scored the other goal for Schlarman Academy with Andy Craig providing the assist. Ricky Soderstrom had the assist for the game-winning goal.
Oakwood 2, Westville 1
WESTVILLE — The Tigers won the first game 25-20, but the Comets won the last two 25-23, 25-12 to get the win.
Jasmyn Meeker had 11 kills for Westville, while Halle Douglas had four digs and Rylee Jones added four aces.
DACC competes at Rend Lake meet
WEST FRANKFORT — The Jaguars took seventh out of eight teams in a meet hosted by Rend Lake over the weekend at Franklin Country Club.
Logan Richardson had a 160 to lead Danville Area Community College, while Rylan Wolfe had a 162, Nick Pinter carded a 165, Lukas Ball scored a 171 and David Warren added a 172.
The Jaguars will next play on March 30 and 31 at Bloomington’s Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in a meet hosted by Heartland College.
DACC 78, Lewis & Clark 73
GODFREY — Riley Dowers had 30 points as the Lady Jaguars picked up the win against the Trailblazers on Sunday.
Asaya Bulgin had 18 points for Danville Area Community College, who will face Spoon River on Wednseday.
