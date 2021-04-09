QUINCY — The Danville Area Community College baseball team went on the road on Friday and swept John Wood 11-2 and 11-6.
In the first game, Dawson Johns had two home runs with four RBIs, while Chase Vinson, Luke Barnes, Dustin Dupont and Kyle Bartman each hit one home run. Barnes had three hits and two RBIs, while Bartman had two RBIs, Vinson and Jonathan Latham each had two hits and a RBI and Dupont had one RBI.
On the mound, Jake Stipp pitched six innings for the win and had seven strikeouts.
In the second game, Ethan Hall had two hits and three RBIs, while Jake Andriole had two hits and two RBIs, including a home run, Andy Bunton and Dupont each had two hits and a RBI and Bartman had two RBIs.
Dylan Henning got the win on the mound for DACC, who will face John Wood on Sunday at Danville Stadium.
SEMO 8, Murray State 3
MURRAY, Ky. — Dylan Dodd pitched six innings, but did not get the win as the Redhawks beat the Racers.
Dodd had eight strikeouts for Southeast Missouri, who was tied 3-3 with Murray State when he left, but the Redhawks would score tworuns in the eighth and three in the ninth to get the win.
The Redhawks will play the Racers again today.
S. Vermillion 12, N. Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons only got three hits as they lost to the Wildcats in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Losing pitcher Emily Fitzwater had two hits for North Vermillion, who will face Parke Heritage in the consolation game today, while South Vermillion will take on Riverton Parke for the title.
In baseball, North Vermillion lost to South Vermillion 13-3 and will play Riverton Parke today.
North Newton 13, Fountain Central 9
MOROCCO, Ind. — Shelby Marshall had two hits and three RBIs, but the Mustangs lost on the road.
Maddie Medley had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Haley Webb and Kacey Kirkpatrick each had two RBIs.
Oakwood/SF 2, Schlarman 0
OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork boys soccer team clinched a tie for the Vermilion Valley Conference title on Thursday with a 2-0 win over Schlarman Academy.
Zane Trimmell scored the only goal for the Comets as the second goal was an own goal from the Hilltoppers.
Aaron Dean had one save in goal for Oakwood/SF, who are 9-1-1 and can clinch the title on Monday against Schlarman.
Alex Lewis and Liam Underwood each had four saves in goal for the Hilltoppers.
Fisher/GCMS 2, Hoopeston Area 1
HOOPESTON — While the Hoopeston Area soccer team congratulated its only senior in Will Noggle, the Fisher/GCMS team was able to get a 2-1 win.
Ben Brown had the lone goal for the Cornjerkers on Senior Night while Derek Drayer had 20 saves in goal.
The Cornjerkers will play Clifton Central on Monday.
Geo-RF/Westville 5, Watseka 1
WATSEKA — Luke Barney and Jace Bina each had two goals as Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville beat Watseka 5-1 on Thursday.
Chaz Howe had one goal for the Buffaloes, while Nathan Blue had four assists.
LCC 5, Seeger 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Seeger girls tennis team started the season with a 5-0 loss to Lafayette Central Catholic.
The Patriots will try to regroup at the Logansport Invitational on Saturday.
Covington wins triangular
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington boys and girls track teams cruised to wins in a triangular meet with North Vermillion and Attica on Thursday.
In the boys meet, Alex Black, Bradley Lewsader and Nick Ferrati each won two events for the Trojams who had 75 points as a team. Black won the 200 (26.74 seconds) and the 400 (1:00.07) dashes, while Lewsader won the 800 run (2:25.29) and the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Ferrati won the 110 hurdles (19.97) and 300 (52.90) hurdles.
Rico Mandolini won the 100 dash (12.23) for Covington, while the 400 relay team of Mandolini, Lewsader, Coye Ferguson and Whylee Goulding won in 48.83, the 1,600 team of Black, Ethan Streuer, Drew Busick and Mason Duprey won in 4:11 and the 3,200 team of Blake Bova, Duprey, Lewsader and Wyatt Woodrow won in 10:40.
North Vermillion took second as a team with wins in the long jump from Evan Naylor (17-6), Matthew Jackson in the shot put (41-4.5) and Jermiah Zeibart in the discus (106-9). Reyce Barna took second int eh 100 (12.42) and the high jump (5-6) an Naylor was second in the 200 (27.21).
In the girls meet, the Trojans beat out the Falcons 72-55. Sierra Krepton won the 200 dash for Covington (31.28), while Lauren Vale won the 400 (1:14.76), Bernadette Goeppner took the 800 run (3:08.23), Isabella Lynch won the 1,600 run (7:31.37), Ashylynn Livengood won the 300 hurdles (58.49) and Lexi Slider took the high jump (4-7).
The Covington 400 relay team of Kenzie Richardson, Krepton, Lily Mullins and Livengood won in 58.63, while the 1,600 tea, of Jessalynn Simpkins, Therin Holland, Slider and Vale won in 5:24 and the 3,200 team of Simpkins, Goeppner, Lynch and Ramirez won in 14:18.28.
Savannah Pollard won the 100 dash for North Vermillion (15.13), while Rachel Hazelwood won the 3,200 (18:42.12), Mickey Thomas won the 200 hurdles (18.54), Megan Davis took the long jump (13-4 1/2), Braylee Brown won the shot put (27-11 1/2) and Lauren Ellis took the discus (87-10 1/2).
Salt Fork 2, BHRA 0
CATLIN — The Salt Fork volleyball team defeated Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 25-18, 25-15 in Vermilion Valley Conference on Thursday.
The Blue Devils will face Hoopeston Area on Saturday, while the Storm will host Westville on Tuesday.
Milford 2, Schlarman 0
MILFORD — The Schlarman Academy volleyball team lost to Milford 25-14, 25-9 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
Emmaleah Marshino had seven kills, three aces and 10 digs for the Bearcats, while Lexy Puetz had seven kills, Scout Voyles had seven digs and Hunter Mowrey added 21 assists
Geo-RF 2, Oakwood 1
OAKWOOD — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm volleyball team battled it out with Oakwood in getting an 25-20, 20-25, 25-13 win on Friday.
Trinity Collins had seven kills, while Gentry Howard had four kills, Makaelyn Lagacy had four aces and Cameryn Sloan added four blocks.
A-P 2, Hoopeston Area 0
ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac volleyball team beat Hoopeston Area 25-18, 25-21 in Vermilion Valley Conference action on Thursday.
The Cornjerkers made it close in the second set, rallying from a 21-11 deficit to only be down 21-19 before the Trojans got the win.
Chrisman 2, Westville 1
WESTVILLE — The Chrisman volleyball team defeated Westville 22-25, 25-16, 25-17 on Thursday in Vermilion Valley Conference.
Maecy Johnson had 12 kills and 12 digs and six blocks for the Cardinals, while Hannah Lunger had 20 assists, seven kills and two blocks and Kailey Phipps had three kills, five aces and seven digs.
Frazier declares for draft
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Trent Frazier announced on his social media accounts Friday that he is declaring for the NBA Draft.
Frazier is planning to sign with an NCAA-approved agent in order to maintain eligibility for the additional season of competition opportunity.
Frazier has started 108 of 126 games for the Illini and had 1,434 points to rank 19th in the all-time scoring list. He averaged 10.2 points this season with 55 3-pointers and 39 steals.
