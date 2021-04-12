DANVILLE — After winning the first game 12-10, the Danville Area Community College baseball team had to settle for a split on Monday with John Wood.
In the first game, Andy Bunton had four hits and three RBIs for the Jaguars, while Dustin Dupont had tow hits and two RBIs, Noah Laurent had two RBIs, Dawson Johns had a solo home run and Jake Andriole, Luke Barnes and Ethan Hall each had one RBI.
In the second game, John Wood scored in all but one inning as they won 15-5 in seven innings. Jonathan Latham had two hits and three RBis, whiel Andriole had a solo home run and Noah Laruent had a RBI.
Westville 18, HAAP 8
HOOPESTON — The Tigers picked up their second straight win on Saturday with a win on the road against the Cornjerkers.
Westville is 2-2 and will face Salt Fork on Friday, while Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac drop to 0-3 and will face Georgetown-Ridge Farm on Thursday.
Oakwood 28, Salt Fork 22
FITHIAN — In a battle among two of the best teams in the Vermilion Valley Conference, Friday’s game between Oakwood and Salt Fork went down the wire.
After the Comets scored on a five-yard touchdown pass from Brevin Wells to Josh Young with 15 seconds left, Salt Fork would get the ball to the eight-yard line with four seconds left. But the last play was called an illegal forward pass as time expired, giving Oakwood a 28-22 win.
Brevin Wells had 186 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Comets, while Gaven Clouse had 34 yards rushing with two touchdowns. Young had six catches for 55 yards and Brady Howard had four catches for 68-yards and a touchdown. Landon Nixon had nine tackles and Griffin Trees had eight tackles.
The Comets are 3-1 and will have another tough test next week against Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Salt Fork is 2-1 and will face Westville next week.
BHRA 49, Havana 22
HAVANA — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin football team may not have hit the first blow, but they made sure they would win the fight against Havana on Friday.
The Blue Devils found themselves down 8-0 early in the first quarter, but would take a 22-8 lead in the second quarter and would go on to win 49-22 in the non-conference game.
Mason Hackman had 174 rushing yards with three touchdowns and caught a five-yard pass from Dawson Dodd for BHRA’s first score of the game.
Hackman would then score on a 58-yard run, Brody Sexton ran for 13 yard score in the second quarter for a 22-8 lead, but the Ducks scored on a pass with two seconds left to make the halftime score 22-16.
The Blue Devils came out swinging in the third quarter as Hackman had a 63-yard run and would follow that up with a 42-yard run. Rhett Harper ran for a nine-yard run and Eric Watson scored on a 53-yard pass to end the scoring for BHRA.
Dodd passed for 101 yards, while Sexton ran for 54 yards and Harper and Weston Strawser each ran for 45 yards. Harper also caught three passes for 43.
The Blue Devils return to Vermilion Valley Conference action next week against Oakwood.
Seeger 30, Southmont 11
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — The Patriots scored 11 runs in the first inning and went from there in getting the win on the road.
Nathan Smith and Nate Hennessey each had five RBIs for Seeger, while Case Walker and Jameson Sprague each had three hits and four RBIs, Nick Turner and Khal Stephen each had three hits and three RBIs and Caleb Edwards each had three hits and two RBIs.
Christian Holland got the win for the Patriots, who will play North Vermillion today.
Seeger was coming off a 6-4 loss to Benton Central on Saturday. Nick Turner had two RBIs, while Smith, Hennessey and Edwards each had two hits and Cade Walker had a RBI.
S. Vermillion 14, Fountain Central 8
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs could not keep up with the Wildcats as they lost at home.
AJ Hall had two hits and three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Michael Geller had two RBIs and Luke Foxworthy, Colton Robinson and Cole Garbison each had one RBI.
The Mustangs were coming off a 13-1 loss on Saturday. Carson Eberly and Hall each had a hit.
Covington splits with N. Putnam
COVINGTON, Ind. — The Trojans lost the first game 11-2, but rebounded to beat North Putnam 6-1 in the second game on Saturday.
Wyatt Martin had two hits and two RBIs for Covington in the second game, while Conor Winn had a RBI and Brooks Nicely and Conlan Moore each had two hits.
Nicely had two hits in the first game for the Trojans, who will play Attica today.
Riverton Parke 14, North Vermillion 0
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons could not get a hit as they lost to the Panthers in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Aidan Hinchee took the loss for North Vermillion, who will play Seeger today.
Covington 10, Tri-County 5
COVINGTON, Ind. — After a tough doubleheader on Saturday, the Trojans rallied to beat Tri-County at home.
Paige Messmore had three hits with three runs scored for Covington, while Hilly Linville had two hits with two runs scored and Shiann Haymaker got the win on the mound.
Covington was coming off 9-0 and 13-2 losses to McCutcheon on Saturday. Emily Holycross ahd two hits in the first game and Ella Johnson had a two-run home run in the second game.
The Trojans are 2-3 and will face Attica today.
South Vermillion 14, Fountain Central 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs could only get three hits as they lost to the Wildcats in five innings.
Fountain Central was coming off a split with Lafayette Central Catholic on Saturday. The Mustangs won the first game 11-1 as Maddie Medley and Chloe Golia each hit a home run. Medley had four RBIs, while Golia had two and Shelby Marshall, Kacey Kirkpatrick, Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons, Kendal Rahm and Hannah Wood each had one RBI.
Fountain Central lost the second game 17-12 as Medley hit another home run and had four RBIs, Marshall had a home run and three RBIs, Golia had three hits and two RBIs and Kendra Earlywine had one RBI.
North Vermillion 6, Parke Heritage 1
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Falcons took third in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament with a win over Parke Heritage.
Ava Martin had a home run and three RBIs for North Vermillion, while winning pitcher Emily Fitzwater had three hits and two RBis, Jenna Bailey had two hits and a RBI and Cami Pearman had an RBI.
Urbana University 9, BHRA 3
ROSSVILLE — The Blue Devils were down only 4-3 at halftime, but Urbana University had five goals in the second half to get the win.
Keanu King had a goal and an assist for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ethan Tutweiler and Elijah Tidwell each had one goal.
The Blue Devils were coming off a 5-1 win over Blue Ridge. Liam Oxendine had a hat trick, while Hayden Rice had a goal and two assists, Tidwell had a goal and Brett Meidel had an assists. Garrett Huls had 11 saves in goal.
Covington 3, Fountain Central 2
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Naia Pettit and Karsyn Engle and Cora Reynolds and Daisy Goeppner each got wins as the Trojans beat the Mustangs.
Grace Wright also won in singles for Covington.
Haley Webb and Angela Gonzalez each got singles wins for Fountain Central, who was playing its opener and will play Parke Heritage today.
Parke Heritage 4, Seeger 1
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — Gwyn Stephen got the only win for the Patriots in singles, but the team lost to the Wolves.
Seeger will play Covington on Thursday.
Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0
HOOPESTON — Ali Watson and Bre Crose each had three kills but the Cornjerkers lost 25-22, 25-16 at home to the Warriors.
Alyssa Alwardt and Logan Robinson each had two blocks and Marisa Rush had nine digs for Hoopeston Area.
The Cornjerkers were coming off a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22 loss to Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Saturday. Crose had seven kills and Emma Glotzbach had three aces.
Milford 2, Chrisman 0
MILFORD — The Bearcats beat the Cardinals 27-25, 25-22 in Vermilion Valley Conference action.
Maecy Johnson had seven kills, five digs and two blocks, while Hannah Lunger had 12 assists.
Oakwood 2, Geo-RF 1
GEORGETOWN — Makaelyn Lagacy had 18 assists and seven aces, but the Buffaloes lost to the Comets 25-14, 20-25, 25-19.
Gentry Howard had six kills and Trinity Collins had five kills for Georgetown-Ridge Farm.
DACC fifth in Classic
PEKIN — Nick Pinter led the way with a score of 158 as the Jaguars were fifth after the final round of the ICC Classic at Lick Creek Golf Course.
Logan Richardson had a 159 for Danville Area Community College, while Ryan Wolfe shot a 163, David Warren had a 169 and Lukas Ball scored a 176.
