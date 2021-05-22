NORMAL — The Danville Area Community College baseball team battled its rival Parkland College in the Region 24 Tournament on Friday.
The Cobras got going first with a run in each of the first and second innings and then added five in the third as they went on to win 11-3 to eliminated the Jaguars.
DACC scored its runs in the fifth, with Dawson Johns, Andy Bunton and Jake Andriole each getting RBIs. Jonathan Latham, Jaden Miller and Noah Laurent each had two hits.
The Cobras went on to play in the semifinals later on Friday.
PREP BASEBALL
Oakwood 7, Centennial 4
OAKWOOD — Isaiah Ruch had two home runs with five RBIs as the Comets beat the Chargers.
Matthew Miller had two hits and two RBIs for Oakwood, while Dalton Hobick had three hits.
The Comets will host Salt Fork on Monday.
St. Joseph-Ogden 6, Westville 0
ST. JOSEPH — The Tigers only had two hits as they lost to the Spartans.
Bryce Burnett and Landen Huarez each got a hit for Westville, while Zach Russell took the loss on the mound.
The Tigers were coming off a 6-1 loss to Milford. Aaron Banning and Nicholas Warren each had one RBI for the Bearcats, while Sawyer Laffoon had three hits and Payton Hartwood had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the win.
Haurez had two hits for the Tigers, while Cade Schaumburg had the lone RBI.
Fountain Central 18, Attica 8
ATTICA, Ind. — CJ Yager had four hits with two RBIs as the Mustangs easily beat the Red Ramblers in six innings.
Carson Eberly and Luke Foxworthy each had three hits and two RBIs for Fountain Central, while Owen Acton had three hits and a RBI and Colton Robinson and Brayden Prickett each had one RBI.
The Mustangs were coming off an 11-1 loss to Delphi on Thursday. Acton had the lone RBI for the Mustangs, while Eberly, Yager and Michael Geller each had a hit.
Attica was coming off a 12-0 loss to Seeger on Thursday. Khal Stephen had 14 strikeouts on the mound and had a three-run home run for the Patriots, while Jace Ware and Nick Turner each had two RBIs, Nate Hennessey had three hits and a RBI, Drew Holland had a RBI and Nathan Smith had three hits.
Covington 20, N. Vermillion 4
CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington baseball team had 20 hits as they went on to a 20-4 win over North Vermillion on Thursday.
Conlan Moore had four hits and five RBIs for the Trojans, while Brooks Nicely had two hits with a home run and four RBIs, Kole Mclellan had four hits and two RBIs, Dane Gerling had two hits and a RBI, Shea Springer had three hits and a RBI, Trace Hammer had two hits and a RBI and Wyatt Martin, Kaden Orr and Gage Pearman each had one RBI.
Gavin Bean had three hits and a RBI for the Falcons, while Aiden Hinchee had two hits and a RBI, Noah Scott had a RBI and Cameron Cheuvront had two hits.
PREP SOFTBALL
SJO 13, Westville 2
WESTVILLE — The Spartans had 13 hits as they beat the Tigers in six innings.
Losing pitcher Desi Darnell had three hits with a RBI for Westville, while Ariel Clarkston added a RBI.
The Tigers were coming off a 5-0 win over Milford on Thursday.
Abby Sabalaskey had 13 strikeouts on the mound and had four hits with two RBIs while Lydia Gondzur, Desi Darnell and Savannah Burns each had one RBI and Halle Douglas had two hits.
Brynlee Wright and Emmaleah Marshino each had two hits for Milford.
Salt Fork 12, Decatur St. Teresa 2
CATLIN — The Storm had 10 hits as they beat the Bulldogs in five innings.
Kailey Frischkorn and Mackenzie Russell each had two hits and two RBIs for Salt Fork, while Kendall Cooley had three hits and a RBI, Macie Russell had two RBIs and winning pitcher Kendyl Hurt had an RBI and eight strikeouts on the mound.
VGH 14, A-P 2
ARMSTRONG — The Trojans took an 1-0 lead after the first inning, but Villa Grove/Heritage scored four runs in the third and fifth in the fourth to take the lead for good.
Jess Goulding and Elle Cooper each had two hits for Armstrong-Potomac, while Reece Adkins had a RBI.
The Trojans will travel to LeRoy for a doubleheader today.
Oakwood 12, Hoopeston Area 4
MUNCIE — The Oakwood softball team poured on the offense as it beat Hoopeston Area 12-4 on Thursday.
Karsen Rupp had four hits for the Comets, who had 16 hits as a team, with Alaina Rothwell and Alyssa McCoy each getting two hits. Rupp, Kacee Sands, Rothwell, Olivia Fegett and Sophia Johnson each had RBIs.
Losing pitcher Logan Judy, Aubreyana Perry, Tobi West and Megan Nogle each had an RBI for Hoopeston Area.
Attica 8, Fountain Central 0
ATTICA, Ind. — The Mustangs had six hits, but it was not enough as they lost to the Red Ramblers.
Jerzi Hershberger-Simmons had three hits for Fountain Central and Kacey Kirkpatrick had four strikeouts on the mound.
The Mustangs will travel to Rossville, Ind. for a doubleheader today.
N. Vermillion 10, Covington 0
COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team had 13 hits as they shut out Covington 10-0 in six innings on Thursday.
Emma Eastlund had two hits and two RBIs, while Jenna Bailey had three hits and a RBI, Tera Thompson had two hits and a RBI, winning pitcher Emily Fitzwater and Cami Pearman each had one RBI and Ava Martin had two hits. Fitzwater had 15 strikeouts on the mound.
Briley Peyton had two hits for Covington, who is 9-15 and will face Fountain Central on Saturday.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Danville 7, Centennial 1
DANVILLE — The Danville girls soccer team ended their home stretch of the season on a good note on Thursday with a 7-1 win over Champaign Centennial.
Ava Towne had three goals for the Vikings, while Lilly Kelly had two goals and Kedzie Griffin and Lexi Ellis each had one goal. Natalie Porter and Josie Hotsinpiller each had an assist for Danville, who is 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12 and will play at Bloomington on Tuesday.
PREP WRESTLING
SJO 36, BHRAAP 30
ST. JOSEPH — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac wrestling team lost a close 36-30 decision to St. Joseph-Ogden on Thursday.
All but two of the classes were decided by some kind of forfeit, but in the two actual matches BHRAAP 138 pounder Issac Tabels won by pin in 3:04, while 285-pounder Braxton Wilson won by pin in 2:13. Gada Bryant (106), Brendan Whitney (120) and Abran Arivizu (160) won by forfeit for the Blue Devils.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.