NORMAL — The Danville Area Community College baseball team started Region 24 Tournament action on Wednesday with an 11-3 over Illinois Central College.
Dustin Dupont had two doubles with three RBIs for the Jaguars, while Kyle Bartman had two RBIs, Andy Bunton had three hits and a RBI, Dawson Johns and Jake Andriole each had two hits and a RBI, Jonathan Latham and Noah Laurent each had one RBI and Chase Vinson had two hits.
CJ Backer had nine strikeouts on the mound for the Jaguars, who will face Lincoln Land today in tournament action.
PREP BASEBALL
Mahomet-Seymour 11, Danville 0
MAHOMET — Cameron Feuerborn had two hits, but the Vikings did not have much else offense as they lost in five innings to the Bulldogs.
Cabot McLaughlin and Harden Knapp each had a hit for Danville, who will play Peoria High on Saturday.
Seeger 11, Attica 0
WEST LEBANON, Ind. — With a share of the conference title already in its possession, the Seeger Patriots became greedy on Tuesday and decided to claim the outright Wabash River Conference championship with an 11-0 victory over the Attica Red Ramblers.
Senior Khal Stephen got things started for the Patriots with a solo homer in the first inning. He would add an RBI double in the second and run-scoring fielders' choice in the third for a game-high 3 RBIs.
That was more than enough offense for sophomore Jace Wear, who struck out nine and walked six in five scoreless frames to pick the victory. Wear helped his own cause, going 3-for-3 at the plate.
Catcher Nick Turner went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Also driving home runs for Seeger on Tuesday were Nathan Smith, Cade Walker, Drew Holland and Elijah Greene.
The two teams will play again today at Attica.
Fountain Central 10, B. Christian 0
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — Fountain Central sophomore Lukas Miller struck out 13 Bethesda Christian batters on his way to a five-inning no-hitter on Tuesday afternoon.
Miller, who walked one batter and hit three others, didn't have a ball hit out of the infield against him as the only two Patriot batters to make contact were Frank Slover with a groundout to Miller and Reed Ferguson with a line out to first baseman Luke Foxworthy.
Fountain Central got all the offense it would need in the first inning as AJ Hall, who went 3-for-3, and Michael Geller had back-to-back two-out RBI singles.
The Mustangs (12-13 overall) added four more runs in the second with C.J. Yager, who was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, delivering an RBI double. He would add an RBI single in the fourth inning.
PREP SOFTBALL
PBL 9, BHRA 8
PAXTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin scored four times in the seventh inning to force extra innings against Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday night in prep softball.
The Panthers, who led 6-0 after the first inning, pushed across the winning run with one out in the eight inning to beat the Blue Devils in a non-conference contest.
The middle part of the Bis-Henn/Ross-Al lineup of Aniston Myers, Laynee Dickison and Raeghan Dickison were 10-of-14 at the plate with four doubles, six runs scored and five RBIs.
Raeghan Dickison had a game-high four hits and a game-high four RBIs for the Blue Devils (7-5 overall) while Aniston Myers went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.
N. Vermillion 8, Covington 6
COVINGTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion softball team scored five runs in the top of the 10th to get a 8-6 win over Covington on Tuesday.
Tera Thompson and Emma Eastlund each had two RBIs for North Vermillion, while winning pitcher Jenna Bailey, Cami Pearman and McKenzie Crowder each had two hits and a RBI, and Alexis Brink had one RBI.
Losing pitcher Briley Peyton had three hits with two doubles for Covington, while Tyra Hamer had three RBIs, Holly Linville had two hits and two RBIs and Paige Messmore had two hits.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Covington 4, Seeger 1
VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The doubles teams of Karsyn Engle and Emma Taylor and Daisy Goeppner and Cora Reynolds each won for the Trojans in an IHSAA sectional tennis match.
Grace Wright and Nai'a Pettit each won in singles for Covington, who is 13-1 and will face Attica in semifinal action today.
Kaylee Brown won in singles for Seeger, who end the season at 1-10.
PREP BOYS TRACK
Salt Fork boys beat out Danville
CATLIN — The Salt Fork boys track team had 141 points to outdistance Danville's 127 as part of a meet Tuesday.
Ethan McLain won the 200 meter dash (23.58 seconds) and long jump (5.77 meters) for Salt Fork, while Garrett Taylor won the discus (45.91) and took second in the shot put (13.97) and Aidan Skinner won the 3,200 run (12:29), The 400 relay team of Ben Jessup, Nathan Kirby, McLain and Johnson won in 4.66 and teamed up again to win the 800 in 1:34.33.
Danville had winners in the 800 with Michael Compton winning in 2:15.44, while Eric Turner won the 110 hurdles (14.81), Matthew Thomas took the 300 hurdles (45.43), Kaden Young won the triple jump (10.88) and Semaj Taylor took the shot put (14.06).
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was fourth at 75 with Emerson Thorlton winning the 1,600 (4:55.08) and Murphy McCool winning the 100 (11.95) and took second in the 400 (52.41).
Oakwood was sixth with Eli Ronk taking second in the 800 (2:16.49) and fourth in the 1,600 (5:26.65).
Westville boys win at Hoopeston
HOOPESTON — Westville won nine events, including all four relays, on its way to a victory over Hoopeston Area, St. Anne and Schlarman Academy on Tuesday afternoon.
Ross Zander and Will Terry were each a part of three events wins for the Tigers. Zander, who won the 400 race, ran legs on the winning 400 and 1,600 relay teams, while Terry was on the 400, the 800 and the 1,600 relay teams for Westville. Other individual winners for the Tigers were Chase Scott (3,200), Tyler Miller (110 hurdles), Wes Curry (high jump) and Quentin Bina (discus).
Hoopeston Area's Justin Jones won three individual events as he claimed the 100 and 200 titles along with the long jump event. The Cornjerkers, who honored their seniors on Tuesday night, also got an individual victory from Chris Catron in the shot put.
Jamaal Taylor got the only event victory for Schlarman Academy, winning the 300 hurdles.
PREP GIRLS TRACK
Seeger shares sectional title
OXFORD, Ind. — For the first time in school history, the Seeger Patriots girls track and field team won an IHSAA sectional title.
And it was the 26th time in school history that the Benton Central Bison claimed an IHSAA sectional title.
How can both of those statements be true?
Benton Central and Seeger each scored 129 points in Tuesday's sectional track meet and thus the two schools will share the honor of being the champions in 2021.
Heading into the final event of the night, the Bison held a 121-119 lead over the Patriots, but Seeger's 1,600-meter relay team of Areria Ancil, Allison High, Hadessah Austin and Avah Watson won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 18.45 seconds. Benton Central came in second, which was good enough to force the two schools into sharing the championship trophy.
The Patriots actually won all three relays, outscoring the Bison 30-14 in those events, which helped offset Benton Central's 44-19 advantage in the field events with Seeger getting a victory from Paige Laffoon in the long jump.
The biggest boost for Seeger came in the three longest individual races of the night, outscoring Benton Central 50-23.
The Patriots got first and second-place finishes from High and Austin in the 800 as well as Jennifer Romero and Austin in the 1,600 while Romero and Libby Smith picked up second and third-place finishes in the 3,200.
In addition to the sectional title, Seeger are guaranteed to have eight individuals and its three relay teams advancing to next week's regional meet Lafayette Jefferson.
North Vermillion, which finished ninth in the sectional standings, will have Mikayla Thomas (100 hurdles) and its 400 relay team advancing to the regional meet. Covington, which finished 10th in the sectional, didn't have anyone advance.
Salt Fork beats out the pack
CATLIN — The Salt Fork girls track team scored 142 points as a team to outscore the rest in a meet on Tuesday.
The Storm built their win by individual success in the field events as Brynlee Keeran won the long jump (4.85 meters), the high jump (1.47) and triple jump (10.99) and Olivia Birge won the shot put (10.00) and discus (35.43).
Katelyn Lang won the 100 dash (13.44) for Salt Fork, while Gracie Jessup took the 200 (27.60) and was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles. Macie Russell was second in the 800 (2:31.92( and 1,600 (5:46.56) runs.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin was second as relays were the main scoring source. The 400 team of Alexa Ball, Rylee Dubois, Vivi Ruffo and Amber-Christine Read won in 55.35, while the 8000 team of Aubrey Peters, Gabby Moreman, Ruffo and Read won in 1:58.05. The 1,600 team of Ball, Dubois Peters and Moreman won in 4:37.16 and the 3,200 team of Ball, Dubois, Hedgecock and Moreman won in 11:53.28.
Read was second in the 200 (29.54) and third in the 100 (13.72), while Moreman was second in the 400 (1:09.18) and Montana Reitsma took second in the 3,200 (16:29.94).
Danville was fourth and was led by Halle Thomas, who beat out Jessup in two close hurdles finals -- winning the 100 with a time of 14.82, which beat Jessup's 14.87 and the 200 with a time of 45.09, beating out Jessup's time of 46.15.
Nautika Conaway was second in the 100 (13.5) and third in the shot put (8.54), while Neveah Jones was second in the triple jump (8.42), Karena Mayfield was second in the discus (30.59) and Ja-Shayla Brown was fourth in the 400 (1:12.20).
Aaliyah Denius won the 400 dash for Oakwood (1:07.10), while Ali Morris took the 1,600 run (5:42.14).
Westville wins triangular
HOOPESTON — Westville swept all four relay events on its way to a victory over Hoopeston Area and Schlarman Academy in girls track on Tuesday night.
Individually, the Tigers got victories from Jaitlyn White in the 100 and 300 hurdles, while Savannah Tyler claimed the 400, Hadley Cox won the high jump and Mackynzee Woodard took first in the discus.
Hoopeston Area, who honored it seniors on Tuesday night, got a pair of victories from Bre Crose (100 and 200) as well as Allison Pickett (1,600 and 3,200). Other individual winners for the Cornjerkers were Angelita Martinez (800), Adasyn Jones (long jump) and Samantha Cade (shot put).
The lone victory for Schlarman came from Mia Martinez in the triple jump.
PREP WRESTLING
OSF gets past BHRAAP
FITHIAN — The Oakwood/Salt Fork wrestling team beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin/Armstrong-Potomac 61-18 on Tuesday.
Nate Whaley (106 pounds), Gage Reed (120), Reef Pacot (126), Blake Barney (138), Connor Hutson (145) and Joe Lashuay each won by pin for the Comets, while Bryson Capasnky won by decision and Grant Brewer (152), Josh Miller (182), Ezekiel Smith (195) and Josh Miller (220) won by forfeit.
Braxton Wilson (285) won by pin for the Blue Devils, while Christian Walton (170) and Brendan Whitney (113) won by forfeit.
BHRAAP would go on to beat Effingham 40-36. Issac Tabels (132) won by pin, while Ayden Golden won by majority decision and Gada Bryant (106), Whitney, Alaina Dines (126), Donnell McClure (145) and Wilson won by forfeit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.